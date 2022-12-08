ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police Searching For Man Who Stole $6K In Legos From Old Saybrook Walmart, Cops Say

By Kathy Reakes
 4 days ago
Seen Him? Glenn London is wanted for allegedly stealing some $6K in Legos from a Walmart. Photo Credit: Old Saybrook Police

Police are searching for a man who allegedly stole nearly $6,000 worth of Legos from a Walmart and threatened to shoot an employee who attempted to stop him in Connecticut.

The incident took in Middlesex County around 8 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7 at the Old Saybrook Walmart.

According to Old Saybrook Police Chief Michael Spera, three people, one man, and two women entered the store, filled up two carriages of Legos, totaling more than $2,000, and left the store without paying.

As they were leaving, a Walmart loss prevention specialist attempted to stop them. The male suspect struck the Walmart associate with his elbow and then threatened to shoot him, Spera said.

The man identified as Glenn London, age 36, of New Haven, is also the primary suspect in two additional Lego larcenies from the Old Saybrook Walmart in October and November of this year where he stole $3,800 in Legos, the chief added.

“We must find and arrest those who choose to commit larcenies and robberies in our community”, said Spera. “This type of behavior, including the attack and threats made to a Walmart employee is completely unacceptable.”

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of London is asked to contact the Old Saybrook Police Department at 860-395-3142.

Comments / 44

Bonnie Berry
4d ago

Maybe him and his children can build a wall down at the border who illegals are collecting our hard earned income for taxes! Who did you think we're giving them FREE 😂 cell phones with minutes, $1,500.00 per person cash, lodging, food cards, and if necessary medical treatment per MONTH!! As a senior this is infuriating to me! Guy needed kids gifts for Christmas, maybe we all should just go and take what we want, companies prices are skyrocketing and no one is doing a darn thing to change a bad situation, but they would when having to write off all these stolen goods!! 🤔🙈🤨

Castaing Kiara
3d ago

He probably did that for his child you don’t know a person struggle I know it’s not right but you don’t know a persons pressure when it comes to Christmas for their child if you don’t have one

