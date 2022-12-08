Read full article on original website
Related
Ravens CB Marlon Humphrey: George Pickens 'was burning me out there'
The Steelers offense struggled once again in Week 14 after the early exit of QB Kenny Pickett with a concussion. But rookie wide receiver George Pickens made it interesting vs. Ravens' cornerback Marlon Humphrey. Humphrey wasn't surprised by Pickens' talent but was disappointed by his performance. "I tried to recruit...
Gronk Says Fox May Be Tom Brady’s Best Option for 2023
The former tight end didn’t give the answer many would expect when asked about Brady’s team for 2023.
Where Marcus Mariota ranks among recent Heisman winners based on NFL success
USC’s Caleb Williams just won the Heisman Trophy and since he’s just a sophomore, he could very well win it again in 2023. But winning the Heisman doesn’t mean you’ll have a stellar NFL career. Oregon’s Marcus Mariota knows that all too well. It was thought the only Duck to ever win the prestigious award would go on and tear it up in the NFL. Unfortunately, Mariota is on his third team in eight seasons and just left the Atlanta Falcons after the team has decided to go with rookie Desmond Ridder for the rest of the season. But there have been many...
NFL Week 14 fantasy: Surprises, disappointments & waiver adds
Fantasy Football Superman took flight again, lighting up the Lions' defense for 11 catches and 223 yards while the Vikings played catch up. He was the first overall pick in many fantasy drafts and has defended his turf with a league-leading 1,500 yards receiving. 2 of 15. Surprise: Jerry Jeudy,...
NFL games today: 49ers vs Seahawks battle on Thursday Night Football
Bookmark. Save. Favorite. Do your thing. This is the one-stop shop for everything NFL schedule-related heading into the 2022 season.
Stars recall former top prospect Riley Tufte
The Dallas Stars have recalled a former top prospect, bringing up Riley Tufte from the minor leagues ahead of their game against the Pittsburgh Penguins. Tufte, 24, was the 25th overall pick in 2016 but has played just 10 games in the NHL to this point. The 6-foot-6 forward was never able to develop much of an offensive game at the college level (though he did win two national championships) and looked completely outmatched when he turned pro in 2019-20. But slowly, things have started to turn. Tufte has 16 points in 21 games for the Texas Stars of the AHL this season, including 12 in his last 11 appearances. That offensive production is still complemented by his physical play, leading to some interesting bottom-six potential.
Former NBA player and coach Paul Silas passes away at 79
Longtime NBA player and coach Paul Silas has died, tweets Bob Ryan of The Boston Globe. The 79-year-old was a rugged rebounder and defender during his 16 NBA seasons. He was a two-time All-Star, a five-time All-Defensive selection and was part of three title-winning teams: the Celtics in 1974 and 1976 and the Super Sonics in 1979.
Hoops Rumors
5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Hoops Rumors is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate NBA rumors. The site focuses on trades and free agent signings.https://www.hoopsrumors.com/
Comments / 0