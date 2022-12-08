ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego Union-Tribune

Protests in Sudan demand army leave power, reject deal

By ASHRAF IDRIS
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CvCSJ_0jbohKdu00

Hundreds of protesters took to the streets of Sudan's capital Thursday, demanding the ouster of its military rulers and rejecting a deal for the gradual transfer of power to civilian leaders.

Sudan has been in turmoil since an uprising overthrew its longtime autocratic ruler Omar al-Bashir. A military coup in October 2021 abruptly ended a previous democratic transition agreement with protest leaders.

In Khartoum, demonstrators headed for the Republican Palace, the seat of the ruling military council, before being intercepted by security forces who fired tear gas and water hoses at the crowds. There are no confirmed reports of any casualties.

Thursday's protest was led by the Resistance Committees, a grassroots group that has steadfastly rejected any negotiations with Sudan’s military leaders, Gen. Abdel-Fattah Burhan and Gen. Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo. The protest group has called for both men, who led last year's coup, to be tried in court.

On Monday, the two military leaders signed a ‘‘framework agreement" with Sudan's main pro-democracy group, the Forces for the Declaration of Freedom and Change. But the agreement appears to offer only the vaguest outlines for how the country will resume its road to democracy. Various other political parties and organizations also signed the deal.

The Resistance Committees’ are one of a number of significant political players who have rejected the new agreement. Several former rebel leaders, who have formed their own political bloc, also boycotted the deal.

The agreement between military and civilian leaders also avoided sensitive political issues concerning transitional justice and reforming the military, a policy that promises to see various armed factions within Sudan integrate into one fighting force.

Another uncertainty is how the agreement would balance power between a new civilian government and the military. According to the deal, a reformed military will form part of a “security and defense council” overseen by a new prime minister. However, commentators have cast doubt on whether the military will properly follow through on this pledge.

Further negotiations for a more inclusive agreement are expected.

The United Nations and the U.S. have brokered months of cross-party negotiations in Sudan, along with several other international actors. Both actors have acknowledged the fragility of the agreement and called for further talks.

In a statement issued Thursday, the U.N. Security Council praised the deal but said it hoped “key political forces that have not yet signed" the transition deal will "join the political process.”

On Wednesday the U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken threatened to impose a travel ban on any Sudanese figures who try to derail the democratic transition.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Haiti prime minister ousts top officials amid US sanctions

Prime Minister Ariel Henry has dismissed Haiti’s justice minister, interior minister and its government commissioner in a fresh round of political upheaval. Former Justice Minister Berto Dorcé first fired Government Commissioner Jacques Lafontant on Henry’s orders before being ousted himself days later along with Interior Minister Liszt Quitel, according to documents that The Associated Press obtained on Monday.Quitel had previously served as justice minister.Henry did not say why the officials were removed, and his spokesman could not be immediately reached for comment.Henry has become Haiti’s interior minister while still serving as prime minister, and Emmelie Prophète Milcé was named...
New York Post

1,200 Iranian students poisoned ahead of mass protests

A group of 1,200 university students in Iran were struck down by food poisoning the night before a wave of anti-regime protests were set to be held throughout the country. Students at Kharazmi and Ark universities experienced vomiting, severe body aches and hallucinations, the national student union claimed Thursday. At least four other universities reported similar outbreaks. Uninfected students are reportedly boycotting the cafeterias in response. While officials are citing water-borne bacteria as the cause of the troubling symptoms, the student union posited that the population was intentionally poisoned. “Our past experiences of similar incidents at the Isfahan university negates the authorities’ reason for...
TheDailyBeast

Iran Walks Back Its Decision to Disband Morality Police at Root of Mass Protests

The status of Iran’s totalistic “morality police” is in flux, after state media walked back an earlier announcement on Saturday that the force had been disbanded. The law enforcement agency, known formally as Gasht-e Ershad, is responsible for enforcing the country’s strict Islamic dress code and is the target of 70 days of unrest as widespread protests led by women overtake some cities in the Middle Eastern nation. “The morality police had nothing to do with the judiciary and have been shut down from where they were set up,” said Mohammad Jafar Montazeri, the country’s attorney general, at a news conference Saturday. He also told the Iranian parliament the country would examine a law that required women to always wear hijabs. But on Sunday, lawmakers suggested a less confrontational approach after a closed meeting with President Ebrahim Raisi. “Both the administration and parliament insisted that paying attention to the people’s demand that is mainly economic is the best way for achieving stability and confronting the riots,” said Nezamoddin Mousavi, according to Iranian news agency ISNA.Read it at BBC
AFP

US to ban Sudan officials who hold up post-coup transition

The United States said Wednesday it would bar visas to any current or former Sudanese officials who hold up a transition to democracy, hoping to boost a tentative deal between the military and civilians. "Recognizing the fragility of democratic transitions, the United States will hold to account spoilers -- whether military or political actors -- who attempt to undermine or delay democratic progress," Blinken said in a statement.
PennLive.com

There is no laughter in Sudan | Opinion

It is painful to watch most countries’ military fight for their country while I am watching mine harming the country and the people. In the past 26 years, Sudan has been ruled by a bad man named Omar Al Bashir. He ruled from 1993 until 2019, when he was forced out by a military coup. The people of Sudan were happy because he was wanted for murder, war, and torture. It saddens me because they didn’t know what was coming was just as awful.
BBC

Iran protests: Ex-president Khatami says rulers must heed protesters' demands

A former Iranian president has made rare public comments praising anti-government protesters and urging the authorities to heed their demands "before it is too late". Mohammad Khatami, 79, said the "beautiful slogan" of "woman, life, freedom" showed Iranian society was moving towards a better future. He also criticised arrests of...
The Week

Iran executes 1st protester, is accused of poisoning students to prevent more anti-government protests

Iran on Thursday hanged a 23-year-old man, Mohsen Shekari, after convicting him of "waging war against God" during a Sept. 25 protest in Tehran over the death of Masha Amini. Shekari is the first known protester executed since Amini's death in custody of the "morality police," though at least 11 others have been sentenced to death and some 20 others face capital charges. Shekari was convicted of attacking a member of the pro-regime Basij militia. At least 475 protesters have been killed by security forces since Amini's death and another 18,240 have been detained, according to the Human Rights Activists' News Agency...
France 24

Iran ex-president Mohammad Khatami voices support for protests

Former Iranian president Mohammad Khatami has voiced support for the protest movement sparked by Mahsa Amini's death, describing as "beautiful" its main slogan — "Woman, life, freedom". Protests have swept Iran for nearly three months since Amini died after her arrest for an alleged breach of the country's hijab...
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
77K+
Followers
116K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy