Maryland State

Maryland Weather: Overcast Thursday, with seasonably mild temperature

By Meg McNamara
 5 days ago

Meteorologist Abigail Degler has your Thursday afternoon forecast 03:08

BALTIMORE -- It will be mostly cloudy throughout the early portions of your Thursday afternoon. A few breaks in the sky will allow for some sunshine, but it looks like clouds are sticking around.

North winds persist this afternoon and will keep us on the cooler side of the 50s with gradual clearing overnight tonight with lows dipping into the 30s.

Friday gets interesting: Clear to start off and chilly, then sunshine is expected throughout the morning and afternoon hours of the day with highs in the 40s.

Friday night brings chances of a wintry mix, but not looking overly impactful at the moment. Isolated at best for this overnight into Saturday.

By Saturday and Sunday, more rain will enter our forecast with temperatures still hovering in the 40s.

