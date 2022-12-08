ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AFP

EU welcomes Croatia into Schengen, blocks Bulgaria, Romania

By Sophie RAMIS, Denis LOVROVIC, Marc BURLEIGH
 5 days ago
Croatian border police say they are ready to link with other Schengen countries from January 1 /AFP

The EU on Thursday approved Croatia as the newest member of the border check-free Schengen zone from next month, but Austria and the Netherlands blocked Romania and Bulgaria from joining.

Croatia's accession from January 1 will make it the 27th member of Schengen, which would then comprise 23 of the EU's 27 countries, plus Switzerland, Norway, Liechtenstein and Iceland.

The outcome was bitter news for Bulgaria and Romania, the EU's two poorest nations ,which have been trying for a decade to join Schengen and whose bids were linked together, unlike Croatia's.

Decisions on enlarging Schengen have to be taken unanimously, but Austria applied its veto, fearing that having Bulgaria and Romania in the Schengen area would increase already high inflows of asylum-seekers.

The Netherlands was equally intent on keeping Bulgaria out, which impacted Romania's twinned bid.

"Despite the disappointment that we will see from these two member states, we have a firm decision and readiness to continue" to get into Schengen, said Bulgarian Interior Minister Ivan Demerdzhiev.

"I'm also disappointed" by the outcome for Bulgaria and Romania, EU home affairs commissioner Ylva Johansson told journalists.

The two nations "deserve to be full members of Schengen" and further efforts will be made to get them there within the next two years, she added.

She congratulated Croatia on its accession.

- Illegal crossings -

Croatian border police say they are ready to link with other Schengen countries from January 1, but technical preparations mean that the country's airport will only be able to follow from March 26.

Going into Thursday's meeting, Austria's Interior Minister Gerhard Karner said he would apply his country's veto on Bulgaria and Romania.

"I think it is wrong that a system that does not work in many places should be enlarged," he said.

Austria has recorded "over 100,000 illegal border crossings this year", he added.

Croatia to join Europe's Schengen passport-free zone /AFP

The Schengen zone allows people travelling between its member countries to cross generally without having to show a passport, ID card or visa.

Interior ministers are often wary of how it allows individuals to enter other EU countries when they do not have the right to do so.

Yet it is often touted as an example of the EU's cherished freedom of movement principle, and has tangible benefits for participating countries, particularly boosting tourism.

German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser said: "I cannot yet understand the vote of my Austrian colleague".

- Talks with UK -

Migration across Europe is a hot political issue.

That is also true for former EU member Britain, which, like EU member Ireland, was never part of Schengen.

Britain's conservative government is trying to reduce the number of asylum-seekers and irregular migrants arriving in small boats from the continent.

Just before the EU ministers' meeting, the interior ministers of Britain, France, Germany, Britain and the Netherlands met to discuss that issue.

French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said they had agreed to boost information-sharing on people-smugglers and law enforcement cooperation.

Britain agreed in those talks to set up a working arrangement with Frontex, the EU's border agency, "to contain illegal migration", its Home Office said.

The EU is also dealing with a new right-wing government in Italy that is rejecting boatloads of migrants rescued in the Mediterranean.

Europe overall has taken a harder stance against migration after a massive inflow of asylum-seekers in 2015-2016, when hundreds of thousands of Syrians fled the war in their country.

But reforms demanded by frontline EU states receiving the inflows -- Italy, Spain, Malta and Greece -- have stalled.

Some other EU countries -- including Austria, the Netherlands, Hungary and Poland -- are reluctant to share hosting duties on a systematic scale.

The European Commission has stepped up efforts to make source countries of irregular migrants take back their deported citizens -- especially those with a high proportion trying to enter Europe for economic reasons rather than persecution.

International Business Times

Russian Woman Who Harassed Ukrainians In Germany Permanently Expelled From Country

Germany has permanently expelled a Russian woman who harassed Ukrainians. A video of Yulia Prokhorova being escorted by German police officers at the Berlin Brandenburg Airport was shared via Twitter Sunday. "Great news! Yulia Prokhorova, the Russian woman who kept harassing Ukrainian refugees on the streets of Germany and Austria,...
Daily Mail

Far-right group 'led by Prince Heinrich XIII' planned to build a new German ARMY after coup: Ex-military members of terrorists foiled by police 'wanted to bring the nation under their rule'

A far-right group accused of plotting to overthrow the German government and install a prince as ruler had plans to build its own army after the coup was complete, prosecutors have revealed today. The gang - allegedly led by 71-year-old Heinrich XIII, Prince of Reuss - had already devised how...
New York Post

US needs to keep France and Germany in line on Ukraine

“Boy, the food at this place is terrible — and such small portions.” As in Woody Allen’s famous joke about a Catskills resort, the problem with Europe’s security and defense policy is not simply that there is not enough of it — as the former President Donald Trump was always eager to point out — but also that it is often wrongheaded. Just a few hours from the glamour and the seeming warmth that characterized President Emmanuel Macron’s state visit to the United States last week, the French leader suggested that any future peace agreement over Ukraine will have to involve...
Daily Mail

Vladimir Putin sends nuclear threat after Ukraine reportedly gets the green light from the US to launch drone strikes in Russia following attacks on Ukrainian cities

Vladimir Putin's henchmen warned last night that the fighting in Ukraine could escalate into an 'all-out nuclear war' after America gave Ukraine the green light to launch drone strikes deep inside Russia. The Russian officials were responding to reports that the Pentagon had told Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky that he...
The Associated Press

Poland reverses course, accepts German air defense system

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s defense minister said Tuesday that his country will accept a Patriot missile defense system which Germany offered to deploy to Poland last month. The German offer was made after an errant missile fell in Poland near the border with Ukraine, killing two Polish...
AFP

French tanks join NATO defensive line in Romania

Freshly arrived at Cincu army training camp, 120mm cannons loaded on French tanks are already booming out across the muddy firing range as NATO bolsters its forces in Romania, a member country bordering Ukraine. French tanks were previously deployed to Estonia and Lithuania, NATO members bordering Russia, but the sudden attack has turned Romania into a new front-line state.
Erdogan tells Putin to 'clear' Kurdish forces from northern Syria

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Sunday that it was imperative the Kremlin "clear" Kurdish forces from northern Syria. Erdogan told Putin in a phone call it was "important to clear the (Kurdish fighters) from the border to a depth of at least 30 kilometres," his office said.
EU democracy 'under attack' as parliament rocked by Qatar bribe claims

Leaders of the EU Parliament accused foreign powers on Monday of trying to corrupt European democracy, as a probe into alleged bribes from World Cup host Qatar widened. - 'My fury, my anger ' - The Gulf monarchy, which is currently hosting the football World Cup, denies any involvement.
US News and World Report

Bulgaria to Send Its First Military Aid to Ukraine

SOFIA (Reuters) - Bulgaria will send its first military aid to Ukraine since the Russian invasion after parliament on Friday approved a list of arms drawn up by the interim government. It had been one of the few EU countries not to send aid after the Russia-friendly Socialist party, a...
EU parliament sacks vice president charged in Qatar bribe probe

The European Parliament sacked one of its vice presidents on Tuesday amid corruption accusations allegedly linked to World Cup host Qatar, as EU officials scrambled to contain a widening scandal. The parliament's president, Maltese conservative Roberta Metsola, called the sacking vote after reaching agreement with the leaders of the parliament's political groupings, amid fears the scandal could spread.
