ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reuters

GE Healthcare sees mid-single-digit revenue growth over medium term

Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RxfLg_0jbnGa6Q00
  • Companies

Dec 8 (Reuters) - General Electric Co's (GE.N) healthcare division is aiming to have a medium-term organic revenue growth in the mid-single-digits, the unit's Chief Executive Officer Peter Arduini said at an investor day conference on Thursday.

GE Healthcare, which will be spun off into a separate listed company early next year, expects an aging population, chronic diseases and a rise in the middle class in many emerging markets to drive growth targets for the company.

China, which accounts for about 15% of total GE Healthcare sales, would also help drive growth as there is a pent-up demand in the market, Arduini said.

Besides organic growth, the company will also look at "tuck-in" acquisitions to boost its business, on similar lines as its $1.45-billion buyout of ultrasound device maker BK Medical last year, Chief Financial Officer Helmut Zodl said.

GE Healthcare also expects medium-term adjusted core earnings margin to be close to 20%.

Zodl highlighted challenges such as macroeconomic factors, supply chain challenges, restructuring action undertaken in 2022 along with planned investment in research and development which may weigh on its core earnings margin.

The new company's medium-term goal for core earnings margin "should be well received in light of concerns around the R&D step-up that might be needed", wrote Barclays analyst Julian Mitchell in a note.

The healthcare company had revenue of around $18 billion last year, with about half of it from recurring sources, GE Healthcare said in a presentation.

General Electric in November last year announced it would split into three publicly traded units focused on healthcare, aviation and energy as it aimed to simplify business and pare down debt.

GE Healthcare will operate imaging and ultrasound devices, patient care solutions and pharmaceutical diagnostics businesses.

The healthcare unit is expected to complete its spin off on Jan. 3, with public trading being set from the next day.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
datafloq.com

India’s HCL Tech drops most since mid-Jan on downbeat revenue outlook

BENGALURU (Reuters) -Shares of HCL Technologies Ltd fell nearly 7% on Friday, in their sharpest intraday drop since mid-January, after the IT services firm warned furloughs and spending cuts by clients in the key U.S. market could hurt its revenue outlook. The IT industry, which saw demand sky-rocketing during the...
freightwaves.com

Yellow sees outsize volume drop as network overhaul advances

Massive tonnage declines continue to rack up for less-than-truckload carrier Yellow Corp. The company reported a 25% year-over-year (y/y) decline for November after the market closed Friday. Yellow’s (NASDAQ: YELL) tonnage through the first two months of the fourth quarter was down 24% y/y, a drop that significantly outpaced the...
TheStreet

Lowe's Confirms 2022 Profit Targets, Unveils $15 Billion Share Buyback

Lowe's Companies (LOW) - Get Free Report unveiled a new $15 billion share buyback plan Wednesday, while confirming its full-year profit targets, ahead of its annual investor event in New York. Lowe's, which posted better-than-expected third quarter earnings thanks in part to surging home improvement demand, said it has approved...
Zacks.com

Hyatt (H) Stock on Fire: Outpaces Industry in The Past Year

H - Free Report) is benefiting from solid leisure transient demand, integration of Apple Leisure Group and asset disposition commitment. This and the emphasis on asset-light deals bode well. Shares of Hyatt have increased 12.4% in the past year against the industry’s decline of 8.8%. The price performance was backed...
CONNECTICUT STATE
NASDAQ

Wells Fargo sees global growth slowing to 1.7% next year

Dec 8 (Reuters) - Wells Fargo is expecting the global economy to grow at a slower pace in 2023, joining other big American banks that have tempered their estimates this year and rekindled fears of a potential recession in the United States. The bank expects the global economy to grow...
Reuters

Pfizer sees $10 billion-$15 billion in annual mRNA vaccine revenue by 2030

Dec 12 (Reuters) - U.S. drugmaker Pfizer Inc (PFE.N) said on Monday annual global revenue from its mRNA vaccine business could reach $10 billion to $15 billion by 2030. The company provided potential revenue details from vaccines across its portfolio, including its already-approved COVID-19 vaccine as well as flu and shingles shots that are currently under development, in an investor presentation.
CNBC

Gold rises as Fed slowdown hopes offset firm yields, dollar

Gold prices rose on Friday despite an uptick in the dollar and U.S. bond yields as investors took comfort in the prospect of slower rate hikes from the Federal Reserve going forward. Spot gold last rose 0.36% to $1,795.6329 per ounce. U.S. gold futures gained 0.37% to $1,808.10. "The market...
Reuters

Marketmind: China's loan danger

Dec 13 (Reuters) - A look at the day ahead in Asian markets from Jamie McGeever. As investors enter something of a holding pattern ahead of key central bank policy decisions this week, China's markets are on the defensive after yet another indication that the country's economic growth engine is far from purring.
Reuters

Reuters

663K+
Followers
367K+
Post
310M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy