Social Security Payment Schedule 2023: What Dates To Watch Out For

By Selena Fragassi
 3 days ago
All eyes are on the first Social Security payments of 2023, in which the record-breaking cost of living adjustment (COLA) will start to be reflected in the checks of 66 million beneficiaries.

The new payment amounts in 2023 will reflect an increase of 8.7%, which is the highest adjustment the Social Security Administration has offered since 1981 and is the fourth biggest COLA in the history of the program. That will equate to an extra $146 per check, on average, says AARP.

While Supplemental Security Income recipients will receive their first checks on December 30 (since SSI checks go out on the 1st of the month, but that is a holiday and weekend day in 2023), the payment schedule for general Social Security recipients are still on Wednesdays depending on birthdate. As GOBankingRates.com has previously reported, that cadence is as follows:

  • For birth dates that fall on the 1st through the 10th, recipients are paid on the second Wednesday of each month.
  • For birth dates that fall on the 11th through the 20th, recipients are paid on the third Wednesday of each month.
  • For birth dates that fall on the 21st through the 31st, recipients are paid on the fourth Wednesday of each month.

Given this guideline, here is the full payment schedule for Social Security in 2023 . Open up that new calendar and mark these dates.

January 2023 Payments

Second Wednesday: January 11

Third Wednesday: January 18

Fourth Wednesday: January 25

February 2023 Payments

Second Wednesday: February 8

Third Wednesday: February 15

Fourth Wednesday: February 22

March 2023 Payments

Second Wednesday: March 8

Third Wednesday: March 15

Fourth Wednesday: March 22

April 2023 Payments

Second Wednesday: April 12

Third Wednesday: April 19

Fourth Wednesday: April 26

May 2023 Payments

Second Wednesday: May 10

Third Wednesday: May 17

Fourth Wednesday: May 24

June 2023 Payments

Second Wednesday: June 14

Third Wednesday: June 21

Fourth Wednesday: June 28

July 2023 Payments

Second Wednesday: July 12

Third Wednesday: July 19

Fourth Wednesday: July 26

August 2023 Payments

Second Wednesday: August 9

Third Wednesday: August 16

Fourth Wednesday: August 23

September 2023 Payments

Second Wednesday: September 13

Third Wednesday: September 20

Fourth Wednesday: September 27

October 2023 Payments

Second Wednesday: October 11

Third Wednesday: October 18

Fourth Wednesday: October 25

November 2023 Payments

Second Wednesday: November 8

Third Wednesday: November 15

Fourth Wednesday: November 22

December 2023 Payments

Second Wednesday: December 13

Third Wednesday: December 20

Fourth Wednesday: December 27

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com

Related
GOBankingRates

Is Full Retirement Age Changing in 2023?

The last time the Social Security Administration made changes to the retirement age was nearly 40 years ago, and those rules still apply today. Although some lawmakers have proposed changing...
Money

Here's When Social Security Recipients Start Getting Bigger Checks

After inflation pushed prices higher and higher in 2022, there was a silver lining for more than 70 million Social Security recipients: Their monthly benefits checks would get the biggest increase in four decades in 2023. The first batch of the larger Social Security payments is being sent this week....
The Saginaw News

Will you get another stimulus payment in 2023?

Record high inflation – have you seen the price of eggs? – has people wondering if a COVID pandemic era lifeline could return. Stimulus checks totaling more than $3,000 were issued in 2020 and 2021 amid the economic downturn caused by the pandemic. And while individual states have opted to issue checks, there doesn’t appear to be any momentum for the federal government to approve additional stimulus payments.
CNET

Social Security 2023: Here's When Your January Check Arrives

The Social Security Administration will disburse the first Social Security checks for January this week. If you don't receive Supplemental Security Income, this will be the first check with the cost-of-living adjustment of 2023. If you're wondering when Social Security payments arrive each month, we'll answer all those questions and more below.
Washington Examiner

Social Security update: Direct SSI payment worth $914 arriving on Feb. 1

In a little less than a month, recipients of Supplemental Security Income will receive their monthly payment worth $914. Recipients of SSI are receiving the payment in February since they received two payments in December, one on Dec. 1 and the second on Dec. 30, according to the Social Security Administration's schedule.
Washington Examiner

Social Security update: Only three days until recipients receive direct monthly payment worth up to $4,194

In only three days, the first Social Security retirement payments of 2023, worth up to $4,194, are scheduled to be sent to recipients. The exact amount of money recipients will receive from these checks will vary based on several factors, such as when a recipient chose to retire and start receiving Social Security benefits. A person must have retired when they were 70 to receive the highest payment of $4,194. Meanwhile, recipients who retired at 67 will receive a maximum check of $3,345, and anyone who retired at 62 will get up to $2,364 per month, according to the Social Security Administration.
Blogging Big Blue

Social Security: COLA increase in 2023 may not be enough for this reason!

In 2023, the COLA for both Social Security and Supplemental Security Income will be 8.7 percent. This rise in benefits is the largest since 1981. Based on the rate of inflation, the Social Security Administration modifies benefits each year. When the COLA was 5.9% this year, which is significantly less than the increase in prices this year, seniors’ purchasing power decreased.
Washington Examiner

Social Security update: Maximum monthly payment of $4,194 to arrive in just six days for millions

Select Social Security beneficiary recipients only have to wait less than a week before they receive their monthly retirement payments worth up to $4,194. The retirement benefits from the Social Security Administration are paid to recipients in waves of three, beginning on the second Wednesday of a month and subsequent payments on the following Wednesdays. The payments being issued on Dec. 21 are intended for Social Security recipients born on the 11th through 20th of a month, according to the SSA.
Washington Examiner

Social Security update: Five days until second round of January payment worth up to $4,194 arrives

The second wave of Social Security retirement payments, worth up to $4,194, is set to be issued to recipients in only five days. The exact amount that recipients will receive from these checks will vary based on several factors, such as when a recipient chooses to retire and start receiving Social Security benefits. A person must have retired when they were 70 to receive the highest payment of $4,194. Meanwhile, recipients who have retired at 67 will receive a maximum check of $3,345, and anyone who retired at 62 will get up to $2,364 per month, according to the Social Security Administration.
CNET

Received Your Social Security COLA Letter in the Mail? Don't Lose It

Social Security beneficiaries should keep their eye out for a certain letter coming in the mail this month. The Social Security Administration is sending out letters throughout December with information on beneficiaries' cost of living adjustment coming in January. Don't throw out the letter and don't lose it. You may need it for a number of reasons, including proof of benefit amount when applying for loans or energy assistance. So keep that letter in a safe place.
