Both directions of I-90 reopen after another hours-long closure caused by crashes

I-90 closed in both directions Both directions of Interstate 90 are closed after semis crashed, damaging sections of concrete barrier and pushing it from the westbound lanes into the eastbound lanes. (WSDOT)

CLE ELUM, Wash. — Both directions of Interstate 90 were closed for hours due to multiple crashes and spinouts on Thursday morning.

Both directions reopened at around 12:20 p.m.

The westbound lanes had closed at around 5:30 a.m., and the eastbound lanes had closed at around 7 a.m.

The westbound closure was near Ellensburg. The eastbound closure was at North Bend but was later moved near Stampede Pass exit 62 while crews clear an earlier crash near Easton.

Class C tow trucks had to haul away entangled semi-trucks in the westbound lanes and Washington State Department of Transportation crews had to repair several damaged sections of concrete barrier.

A WSDOT spokesperson told KIRO 7 one westbound crash happened when a semitruck lost control on bare and wet pavement and another semitruck crashed into it. That collision pushed the concrete barrier into the oncoming lanes.

Another semitruck, which was not chained up, spun out west of the summit.

A day earlier, a crash involving 38 vehicles closed the eastbound lanes at Kittitas for more than 10 hours.

WSDOT said it is reporting more spinouts and crashes on Snoqualmie Pass because of inexperienced drivers not equipped with chains or snow tires.

