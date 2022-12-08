Read full article on original website
19 pieces of pre-filed legislation to watchPee Dee News - Lisa BaileyColumbia, SC
DDSN Hosts 3rd Annual Holiday MarketPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
DDSN Terminates Contract with Lutheran Services CarolinasPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Teen runs lawn care business to help stepfather adopt him: "When I think of the word 'dad,' it's him"Amy ChristieCayce, SC
Shop South Carolina's Largest Holiday MarketTravel MavenColumbia, SC
Prosecutors assessing whether to charge former US Rep. Mark Meadows following probe into NC voting activity
RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina prosecutors will determine whether to pursue criminal charges against Mark Meadows, a former congressman in the state who left office to become then-President Donald Trump’s chief of staff. Meadows voted in North Carolina’s 2020 general election. He was registered to vote in the...
Massive US storm brings tornadoes to South, blizzard threat
DALLAS — A massive storm blowing across the country spawned tornadoes that wrecked homes and injured a handful of people in parts of Oklahoma and Texas, including the Dallas-Fort Worth area, as much of the central United States from the Rocky Mountains to the Midwest braced Tuesday for blizzard-like conditions.
Police seeking tips on shooting of bald eagle in Wisconsin
MILWAUKEE — Police in Wisconsin are seeking tips to help them solve the case of a bald eagle that was shot and injured. The adult male bird was found unable to fly Wednesday on private property in Franklin, a city in Milwaukee County about 15 miles (24 kilometers) southwest of Milwaukee. Eagles and their nests are federally protected under the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act and the Migratory Bird Treaty Act.
'People are fed up': As NC Democrats reflect on election missteps, a party shake-up is underway
North Carolina Democrats were optimistic about their chances in the midterm elections. But following disappointing results, party insiders are dwelling on missed opportunities, and a party shake-up is underway. Meredith Cuomo, who had served as the North Carolina Democratic Party’s executive director since 2019, said Saturday in an email to...
Colorado River water users convening amid crisis concerns
LAS VEGAS — Living with less water in the U.S. Southwest is the focus this week for state and federal water administrators, tribal officials, farmers, academics and business representatives meeting about the drought-stricken and overpromised Colorado River. The Colorado River Water Users Association conference, normally a largely academic three-day...
Latest Iowa bird flu cases push December total near 700,000
OMAHA, NEB. — Four new cases of bird flu at Iowa turkey farms in the past few days will push the number of birds slaughtered nationwide this month to limit the spread of the virus up to nearly 700,000. The latest cases announced by the Iowa Department of Agriculture...
Florida COVID data critic reaches agreement on felony charge
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. — A fired Florida health department data manager charged with illegally accessing state computers after she publicly accused officials of wanting to make COVID-19 statistics look less dire has reached an agreement with prosecutors that should result in the case being dropped. Rebekah Jones, who helped...
High-profile N. Carolina attorney Bill Diehl dies at 78
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Bill Diehl, a longtime high-profile North Carolina attorney whose family and friends recalled his passion as a legal advocate and in life, has died at age 78. Diel died Thursday in a Charlotte retirement community from complications related to his latest stroke, his brother, Danny, told...
Pennsylvania lifts ban on gas production in polluted village
One of Pennsylvania's largest drillers will be allowed to extract natural gas from underneath a rural community where it has been banned for a dozen years because of accusations it polluted the water supply, according to a settlement with state regulators. The Department of Environmental Protection quietly lifted its long-term...
Florida lawmakers hope to aid ailing home insurance market
TALLAHASSEE, FLA. — Florida lawmakers on Monday advanced sweeping GOP legislation intended to shore up the state’s struggling home insurance market in the year’s second special session devoted to the topic. The proposal would create a $1 billion reinsurance fund, reduce litigation costs and compel some customers...
A decade after Sandy Hook, grief remains but hope grows
NEWTOWN, CONN. — They would have been 16 or 17 this year. High school juniors. The children killed at the Sandy Hook Elementary School on Dec. 14, 2012 should have spent this year thinking about college, taking their SATs and getting their driver’s licenses. Maybe attending their first prom.
New data shows alarming numbers for student mental health
A child welfare panel in North Carolina got its first look at the latest student risk behavior survey. The data paint a bleak picture of student mental health, access to guns, and violence. A child welfare panel in North Carolina got its first look at the latest student risk behavior...
'He was just looking at me': Teacher shares the moments that led to her disarming Fuquay-Varina Middle School student who fired gun in school
FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. — It's a teacher's worst fear: a student shooting a gun, inside a classroom. But for Lynn Guilliams, a language arts teacher at Fuquay-Varina middle, that fear became reality last week. Guilliams lives in Johnston County, but makes the hour long commute to Fuquay-Varina Middle School every...
Kawānanakoa, 'last Hawaiian princess,' dies at 96
HONOLULU — Abigail Kinoiki Kekaulike Kawānanakoa, the so-called last Hawaiian princess whose lineage included the royal family that once ruled the islands and an Irish businessman who became one of Hawaii’s largest landowners, died on Sunday. She was 96. Her death was announced Monday morning outside ʻIolani...
Scientists declare 2 Hawaii volcanoes have stopped erupting
HONOLULU — U.S. scientists declared Tuesday that two active Hawaii volcanoes — one where lava destroyed hundreds of homes in 2018 and another where lava recently stalled before reaching a crucial Big Island highway — have stopped erupting. “Kilauea is no longer erupting,” the U.S. Geological Survey's...
Scientists lower alert for Mauna Loa, say eruption could end
HONOLULU — Scientists lowered the alert level for the Mauna Loa volcano on Hawaii's Big Island from a warning to a watch on Saturday and said the mountain's first eruption in nearly 40 years may soon end. The U.S. Geological Survey’s Hawaiian Volcano Observatory said in a bulletin that...
Final Football Rankings: New Bern tops statewide Top 25
HighSchoolOT has released its final rankings of the 2022 football season. It is also the first iteration of the football rankings in HSOT’s new rankings format. HSOT now releases a North Carolina-wide Top 25 poll and Top 15 power rankings for each of the state’s six area codes. Any school that plays in an education-based association is eligible for the rankings.
Cuthbertson announces Duke Howell as next head football coach
Waxhaw, N.C. — Cuthbertson High School has named Duke Howell as its next head football coach. Howell is the father of former Sun Valley standout and current Washington Commander Sam Howell. Duke, a 1991 Sun Valley graduate, was Sam's offensive coordinator in high school. Duke Howell was the quarterbacks...
