Deputies swarm The Abbey in West Hollywood after man with gun spotted by security

Patrons at a popular bar in West Hollywood had a scare after a man was seen with a gun inside, prompting deputies to swarm the establishment and launch an investigation.

Deputies responded to The Abbey around midnight Thursday after receiving a call from bar security that they'd seen the armed man. Multiple units surrounded the bar and cleared the location, but nobody was hurt.

Officials say they didn't find the suspect, but bar surveillance video captured him in the bar with the weapon.

That footage was shared with authorities, but has not been publicly released to avoid jeopardizing the investigation, they said. Detectives will now work to see if anybody recognizes that man.

It's unclear if that man made any specific threats to anybody or the establishment itself, but the incident was frightening for the LGBTQ+ community following the shooting at a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs that left five people dead.

"We do have our EPT team, which is our entertainment policing team - they're always doing patrol checks at all the businesses on Sunset and Santa Monica, so that's why we got here within seconds," Sgt. Joana Warren with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

A number of other businesses in the area were informed about the incident when it happened and they were given a description of the man.

