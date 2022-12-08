14 Popular Movies From 2022 That Ended Up Being Suuuuper Overrated

"I was so excited to see different multiverses, but then, it was just a montage, and they went through them all in, like, five seconds. And then, once we get to the main multiverse, all of the characters die in it. What kind of crap is that?"

— ameliachastain1

" Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness was absolutely awful. The writing was poor, and the direction they took several of the characters ruined them — especially Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch. I’ve LOVED Elizabeth Olsen in that role, and they just ruined her completely. Also, the fight scene with music notes, what in the hell was that?!"

— gracelouisewest95