Harper's Bazaar
Brittney Griner’s Wife Shares First Photos Since the WNBA Star’s Release from Russian Prison
Now that Brittney Griner is finally home following nearly one year in Russian custody, her wife is thanking the people who made her return possible. This weekend, Cherelle Griner shared her first Instagram post since the WNBA star's release. In it, she included two collages featuring photos of friends and advocates who used their voices to call for Griner's freedom.
Russian Spy Defects, Calls Putin's Ukraine War 'Worst Scenario' Imaginable
Artem Zinchenko has reportedly sought asylum in Estonia, where he was arrested in 2017 and then traded back to Russia a year later.
Finnish leader says the brutal truth is Ukraine shows Europe isn't 'strong enough' without the US
"The US has given a lot of weapons, a lot of financial aid, a lot of humanitarian aid to Ukraine and Europe isn't strong enough yet," Marin said.
International Business Times
21 Armed Russian Soldiers Who Escaped War Killed By Putin's Military
More than 20 Russian soldiers were killed by President Vladimir Putin's army after they fled from the war in Ukraine, according to a Ukrainian intelligence report. On Nov. 30, the Russian army discovered 21 armed war deserters who were hiding in the Verkhnyotoretsky district in Donetsk Oblast. At least 13 of the 21 deserters were people recruited by the Russian army from penal colonies, as per the report from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (UAF), which noted that all deserters had been killed as of Monday.
Russia 'secretly moves 100 missiles back from Belarus, sparking fears he plans large-scale attack in Ukraine'
Vladimir Putin's commanders are reported to have secretly moved almost 100 air defence missiles to Russia from allied Belarus, sparking fears he is planning to launch a large-scale attack in Ukraine. Analysts have said the movement of the S-300 and S-400 missiles is either a sign of Russia taking precautions...
Putin Ally Blames Crisis on Rise of Black U.S. Music Stars He Calls ‘Descendants of African American Slaves’
In a sign of the times for Vladimir Putin’s twisted Russian regime, a regional governor has been backed by the State Duma after saying the “descendants of African-American slaves” are to blame for the country’s growing crisis. Vadim Shumkov, governor of the Kurgan region, said Russian...
'Devastated' widow of Russian crypto tycoon killed in helicopter crash reveals he was involved in charity helping Ukrainians flee the war and dismisses 'lies' that he had any ties to Moscow intelligence
The heartbroken widow of a Russian cryptocurrency tycoon who was killed in a helicopter crash near Monaco has today revealed he was involved in charities helping Ukrainians fleeing the war before he died. Olga Taran said she was 'devastated' after her husband Vyacheslav Taran, 53, died in the tragic accident...
Royal family to move to US in 2023: Report
Prince Joachim and Princess Marie of Denmark are reportedly moving to the United States next year. B.T. reported on Nov. 29 that Queen Margrethe II ’s youngest son, 53, has landed a new job in the “defense industry” in Washington, D.C. RELATED: Crown Prince supports mother’s...
Newly freed Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout said he 'wholeheartedly' supports Russia's war in Ukraine and would 'certainly' volunteer: report
"I'm proud that I'm Russian and that our president is Putin," Bout said in an interview after suggesting he would volunteer to fight against Ukraine.
Congress should end the war in Ukraine by withdrawing from NATO
Congress can end the war in Ukraine and win a Nobel Peace Prize by enacting a statute withdrawing the United States from NATO.
BBC
Iran executes four men over alleged links with Israel's intelligence service
Iran has executed four men accused of working with Israel's intelligence service, Iranian state media reported. The sentences for "intelligence cooperation" with Israel and "kidnapping" were carried out on Sunday, the Mizan news agency said. Iran's Supreme Court had upheld death penalties against them on Wednesday following their arrest in...
‘Merchant of Death’ Bout tells ex-spy of Brittney Griner swap: ‘We don’t leave our people behind’
Notorious arms dealer Viktor Bout gave his first interview to a Russian state news outlet just hours after touching down in Moscow, saying that he does not believe he was exchanged for Brittney Griner because he’s especially valuable to the Kremlin — noting, ‘We just don’t leave our people behind.” Speaking to Russian spy-turned-RT News correspondent Maria Butina, Bout sought to downplay the significance of the high-profile prisoner swap, which saw the WNBA star returned to the US Thursday after spending 10 months in a Russian prison for a drug conviction. “To consider why they exchanged me now — it’s unhelpful,” Bout...
A top Senate Democrat warns that if Russia is behind the fatal strike in Poland then it's 'definitely an enlargement' of the Ukraine war and raises questions for NATO: report
A US intelligence official told The AP that Russian missiles landed in Poland and killed two people. Poland is a NATO member, which means an attack against it could trigger a response from allies. Sen. Bob Menendez told Politico that the attack could mark an escalation of the Ukraine war.
China Deals Hammer Blow to Russia's War Effort
The Chinese government has reportedly blocked the sale of Loongson processors to Russia.
Hear what Russian soldier told his girlfriend on the phone from front line
CNN has obtained an intercepted phone conversation between a Russian soldier and his girlfriend where he describes what he sees on the ground in Ukraine as the "third world war." CNN's Matthew Chance reports.
In 1980, Pres. Carter announced he wouldn’t 'support the sending' of athletes to the Moscow Olympics
On January 20, 1980, President Jimmy Carter appeared on “Meet the Press” to make a historic announcement. Moderator Bill Monroe asked Carter if he supported sending a U.S. Olympic team to the summer games in Moscow. Carter replied, “No. Neither I nor the American people would support the sending of an American team to Moscow with Soviet invasion troops in Afghanistan.”Dec. 1, 2022.
US Soldiers Allegedly Fought a Giant Red Haired Humanoid in the Mountains of Afghanistan
In 2002, a US special ops task force purportedly encountered and killed an enormous humanoid in Afghanistan. Dubbed the Kandahar Giant, the beast was not only said to tower over the soldiers at 13 feet in height but also possessed 6 fingers on each hand and 2 sets of teeth.
Click2Houston.com
Brittney Griner released: This is what people are saying on social media about her return to the US
HOUSTON – U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner, a Houston native, was released from Russian custody in a prisoner exchange swap, President Joe Biden said Thursday morning. “Moments ago I spoke to Brittney Griner. She is safe. She is on a plane. She is on her way home,” Biden said in a tweet.
Brittney Griner Swap May Be Sign Russia's Worried About Secrets Leaking
Security experts told Newsweek that the prisoner swap signals that the U.S. and Russia is returning to Cold War-era patterns.
China Is Starting to Really Regret Its Friendship With Russia
“The biggest surprise for China was that Russia totally misjudged its own power. We thought that Russia would win a very fast war,” the Chinese expert explained ruefully, a few weeks after the invasion. This was not the official line, which was then in the phase of intense attempts...
CBS News
