Harper's Bazaar

Brittney Griner’s Wife Shares First Photos Since the WNBA Star’s Release from Russian Prison

Now that Brittney Griner is finally home following nearly one year in Russian custody, her wife is thanking the people who made her return possible. This weekend, Cherelle Griner shared her first Instagram post since the WNBA star's release. In it, she included two collages featuring photos of friends and advocates who used their voices to call for Griner's freedom.
International Business Times

21 Armed Russian Soldiers Who Escaped War Killed By Putin's Military

More than 20 Russian soldiers were killed by President Vladimir Putin's army after they fled from the war in Ukraine, according to a Ukrainian intelligence report. On Nov. 30, the Russian army discovered 21 armed war deserters who were hiding in the Verkhnyotoretsky district in Donetsk Oblast. At least 13 of the 21 deserters were people recruited by the Russian army from penal colonies, as per the report from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (UAF), which noted that all deserters had been killed as of Monday.
Daily Mail

'Devastated' widow of Russian crypto tycoon killed in helicopter crash reveals he was involved in charity helping Ukrainians flee the war and dismisses 'lies' that he had any ties to Moscow intelligence

The heartbroken widow of a Russian cryptocurrency tycoon who was killed in a helicopter crash near Monaco has today revealed he was involved in charities helping Ukrainians fleeing the war before he died. Olga Taran said she was 'devastated' after her husband Vyacheslav Taran, 53, died in the tragic accident...
HOLAUSA

Royal family to move to US in 2023: Report

Prince Joachim and Princess Marie of Denmark are reportedly moving to the United States next year. B.T. reported on Nov. 29 that Queen Margrethe II ’s youngest son, 53, has landed a new job in the “defense industry” in Washington, D.C. RELATED: Crown Prince supports mother’s...
WASHINGTON STATE
BBC

Iran executes four men over alleged links with Israel's intelligence service

Iran has executed four men accused of working with Israel's intelligence service, Iranian state media reported. The sentences for "intelligence cooperation" with Israel and "kidnapping" were carried out on Sunday, the Mizan news agency said. Iran's Supreme Court had upheld death penalties against them on Wednesday following their arrest in...
New York Post

‘Merchant of Death’ Bout tells ex-spy of Brittney Griner swap: ‘We don’t leave our people behind’

Notorious arms dealer Viktor Bout gave his first interview to a Russian state news outlet just hours after touching down in Moscow, saying that he does not believe he was exchanged for Brittney Griner because he’s especially valuable to the Kremlin — noting, ‘We just don’t leave our people behind.” Speaking to Russian spy-turned-RT News correspondent Maria Butina, Bout sought to downplay the significance of the high-profile prisoner swap, which saw the WNBA star returned to the US Thursday after spending 10 months in a Russian prison for a drug conviction. “To consider why they exchanged me now — it’s unhelpful,” Bout...
ILLINOIS STATE
Business Insider

A top Senate Democrat warns that if Russia is behind the fatal strike in Poland then it's 'definitely an enlargement' of the Ukraine war and raises questions for NATO: report

A US intelligence official told The AP that Russian missiles landed in Poland and killed two people. Poland is a NATO member, which means an attack against it could trigger a response from allies. Sen. Bob Menendez told Politico that the attack could mark an escalation of the Ukraine war.
NBC News

In 1980, Pres. Carter announced he wouldn’t 'support the sending' of athletes to the Moscow Olympics

On January 20, 1980, President Jimmy Carter appeared on “Meet the Press” to make a historic announcement. Moderator Bill Monroe asked Carter if he supported sending a U.S. Olympic team to the summer games in Moscow. Carter replied, “No. Neither I nor the American people would support the sending of an American team to Moscow with Soviet invasion troops in Afghanistan.”Dec. 1, 2022.
TheDailyBeast

China Is Starting to Really Regret Its Friendship With Russia

“The biggest surprise for China was that Russia totally misjudged its own power. We thought that Russia would win a very fast war,” the Chinese expert explained ruefully, a few weeks after the invasion. This was not the official line, which was then in the phase of intense attempts...
CBS News

