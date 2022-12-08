ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego Union-Tribune

EU court: Google must delete inaccurate search info if asked

By KELVIN CHAN
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27ZmtG_0jbde6pb00

Google has to delete search results about people in Europe if they can prove that the information is clearly wrong, the European Union's top court said Thursday.

The European Court of Justice ruled that search engines must “dereference information" if the person making the request can demonstrate that the material is “manifestly inaccurate."

People in Europe have the right to ask Google and other search engines to delete links to outdated or embarrassing information about themselves, even if it is true, under a principle known as “right to be forgotten."

Strict data protection rules in the 27-nation bloc give people the right to control what appears when their name is searched online, but the regulations frequently pit data privacy concerns against the public’s right to know.

Google said it welcomed the decision.

“Since 2014, we’ve worked hard to implement the right to be forgotten in Europe, and to strike a sensible balance between people’s rights of access to information and privacy,” the company said in a statement.

The case stems from a complaint filed in Germany's highest court by two managers at a group of investment companies who asked Google to remove search results based on their names that linked to articles criticizing the group’s investment model.

They said the articles made false claims. Neither the managers nor the company were identified.

The pair also asked Google to remove thumbnail photos of them that came up in image searches without any context.

Google refused because it didn't know whether the articles were accurate or not, according to a press summary of the ruling.

The court disagreed, saying that if someone submits relevant and sufficient evidence proving the “manifest inaccuracy" of the information, the search engine must grant the request.

The judges said the right to freedom of expression and information can't be taken into account if “at the very least, a part — which is not of minor importance — of the information" turns out to be wrong.

To avoid making it too hard to get false results removed, the ruling said a court decision isn't needed and that people can “provide only evidence that can reasonably be required."

Google said the links and thumbnails in question in this particular case aren't available through web and image search anymore. “The content at issue has been offline for a long time,” it said.

Search engines wouldn't have to investigate the facts of each case to determine whether content is accurate, the court said, because it could amount to extra work that companies would be able get around by proactively removing results.

“This will hopefully push Google and similar Big Tech firms to invest in a sufficiently trained and well-employed workforce capable of handling such requests, instead of outsourcing crucial content curation work to underpaid workers or an unaccountable algorithm," said Jan Penfrat, senior policy advisor at digital rights group EDRi.

In a previous ruling, the court sided with Google in deciding that the “right to be forgotten" doesn't apply outside the 27-nation EU. France’s privacy regulator had wanted the rule applied to all of Google’s search engines, even those outside Europe.

Google has deleted 5.25 million weblinks since it started handling “right to be forgotten” requests in 2014, or nearly half of all requests processed, according to the company’s latest transparency report .

When Google receives a takedown request, it doesn’t remove the links from all web searches, just when a person’s name is typed in. It will still show up when other search terms are used.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

Related
Android Headlines

Google and Meta fight off the Congress revenue sharing bill

After defiance from Google and Meta, the revenue sharing bill pushed by the United States Congress meets its end. This bill known as the Journalism Competition and Preservation Act (JCPA) aims to compensate publishers for web links. The bill would have given publishers negotiation power on revenues from their news articles present on the web.
CNET

Is Google Tracking You? Here's How to Check and Stop It

If someone kept a log of where you go every day you'd probably be a little creeped out, and that's what some companies do. If you have one of Google's apps on your iPhone or Android device, for example, there's a chance the company knows your location. Even though your Google account's location history is disabled by default, some Google apps could be storing your location with a timestamp.
Gizmodo

Amazon, FBI.gov, and 70,000 Other Sites Are Sending Your Data to Elon's Twitter, New Research Says

In October, Elon Musk purchased Twitter for a cool $44 billion dollars. Among a variety of other assets and headaches, the deal came with one resource that’s gone under-explored: a vast data collection network spanning the sites of more than 70,000 Fortune 500 companies, government agencies, non-profits, universities, and more. Given Twitter’s history of security lapses, how safe is all that data?
Ars Technica

Meta needs explicit user consent to run personalized ads, EU watchdog rules

Meta has already been coping with a slump in ad revenue this year, and now a decision from European Union privacy regulators threatens to reduce Meta’s ad revenue even more next year. According to Reuters, a person familiar with the matter said that the European Data Protection Board ruled Monday that Meta cannot continue targeting ads based on its own users’ online activity—like the Instagram reels they've viewed or Facebook profiles they've clicked.
CNET

For Better Online Privacy, Adjust These Browser Settings Now

Browser developers are making privacy more of a priority than ever, but they still may not be doing as much as you'd like in fighting pervasive ad industry trackers. You can take your online privacy into your own hands and outsmart that online tracking, though. One of the best and...
Indy100

The creator of Gmail says this AI chatbot could kill off Google search

ChatGPT, the newest and most advanced AI chatbot rising in popularity may give Google Search a run for its money, according to the creator of Gmail. Since being released last week by OpenAI, ChatGPT has impressed and startled users with how comprehensive its ability to decipher prompts and deliver answers. Examples of users engaging with ChaptGPT have gone viral on Twitter, with people believing it could be the future of advanced AI."Google may be only a year or two away from total disruption," Paul Buchheit, the computer engineer who helped created Gmail tweeted in response to some of the examples.Sign...
US News and World Report

Australian Court Dismisses Suit Against Google Over Personal Data Use

(Reuters) -Australia's competition regulator said on Friday its lawsuit against Alphabet Inc's Google that alleged consumers were misled about expanded use of personal data for targeted advertising had been dismissed by a court. The proceedings, initiated by the Australian Competition & Consumer Commission in July 2020, alleged Google did not...
Android Headlines

Google Lens replaces the Google Translate camera

Google Lens has become less of an app and more of an integrated service. The company has been adding Google Lens into some of its services such as Google Photos and even the Chrome browser. Lens uses powerful artificial intelligence to scan the scene and ascertain what’s in it. Now, Google Lens is going to replace the native camera in Google Translate.
Business Insider

How to remove Bing from your Chrome browser's default search engine

Your Chrome web browser can use Bing, Google, or some other search engine as its default. To change the default search engine, go to Chrome's Settings menu and click the Search Engine section, then choose a different search engine. On the desktop, you may also need to disable or delete...
Android Police

Microsoft plots superpowered Bing app to break the dominance of Apple and Google

Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Microsoft unceremoniously flopped out of the mobile ecosystem wars in late 2019 with the death of Windows Mobile. The company has tried to make up for it by offering its services on the platforms it tried to compete against while also embracing a number of integrations with Android. Still, it seems the company has ambitions to give customers of Apple and Google another compelling choice for online search, shopping, payments, and a lot more. Microsoft could do so by turning to a strategy that's seen success in Asia.
Ars Technica

Google’s cost-cutters come for Waze, will lose status as independent company

Is Waze in trouble at Google? The Wall Street Journal broke the news last night that Google is merging the 500-person Waze team into Google's "Geo" division, aka Google Maps. Waze's current CEO, Neha Parikh—who has only been at the helm since 2021 after the long-term CEO, Noam Bardin, quit Google—will step down after a transition period. Under Maps, Waze won't have a CEO.
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
77K+
Followers
116K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy