Sunny Friday ahead; tracking potential for snow Sunday night

New Jersey will see mostly sunny and dry weather for Friday going into Saturday.

Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Dave Curren says that there is a chance for some snow in the northwestern parts of New Jersey late Sunday night into Monday. Most of the state will just see rain.

WHAT’S NEXT: There is a good chance for some snow in northern New Jersey. Up to 4 inches of snow is possible along and north of Interstate 80. Flurries and rain are expected from Interstate 78 and south.

OVERNIGHT: Partly cloudy with overnight lows cooling to the mid-30s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies with some clouds. Daytime highs around 48 degrees. Overnight lows around 30.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with some sun. Daytime highs around 43 degrees. Overnight lows around 35.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with snow and rain developing by the nighttime hours. Daytime highs around 42 degrees. Overnight lows around 36.

MONDAY: Flurries and rain continue in the morning, followed by a bit of clearing. Daytime highs around 41 degrees. Overnight lows around 29.

COMING UP: The rest of the upcoming week will see temperatures around the mid-40s with a mix of sun and clouds. There is a potential for some more snow on Thursday. But the timing and impact is still too far away to accurately predict.