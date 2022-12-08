ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
We Can’t Believe What Piers Morgan Is Saying About Prince Harry And Meghan Markle After New Netflix Trailer Drops: ‘Two Poisonous Rats’

By Maria Pierides
 11 days ago

This article has been updated since its initial publish date to include more relevant information regarding Harry & Meghan.

Piers Morgan is not a fan of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (understatement of the century!) and has wasted no time in giving his opinion on their Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan , which premiered on the streaming platform on December 8th. The very first trailer was released a few days prior to the series’ first three episodes. Spoiler alert: Morgan, 57, was *not* impressed!

Now, as fans await the next two episodes set for a December 15th release, Netflix has shared another trailer of what is to come. In response to ITV News royal editor Chris Ship who tweeted a clip from the trailer, Morgan wrote on December 12th that Markle, 41, and Harry, 38, were “poisonous rats” who are apparently threatening to “destroy the Monarchy.”

In the latest Harry & Meghan trailer, Prince Harry claims that the royal family was “happy to lie to protect my brother, but they were never willing to tell the truth to protect us.” Markle’s comments in the clip are just as dramatic and compelling, as she added, “I wasn’t being thrown to the wolves, I was being fed to the wolves.”

Morgan then tweeted, responding to this, “King Charles needs to strip these two poisonous rats of all remaining titles & ties to the Royal Family.. and needs to do it fast before they destroy the Monarchy.”

Piers Morgan Slams Prince Harry And Meghan Markle’s Netflix Docuseries

Netflix shared the first trailer for the docuseries simply called Harry & Meghan on social media on December 1st, with the caption: “Harry & Meghan. A Netflix Global Event. Coming soon, only on Netflix.” The Piers Morgan Uncensored host almost instantly shared it to his own Twitter page, alongside his own less-than-complimentary opinion on the couple and the docuseries as a whole, which he thought was purposefully released to overshadow the Prince and Princess of Wales who were on tour in the U.S. at the time.

“Imagine bleating about privacy then doing a kiss-and-tell reality series about your private lives? Then imagine preaching compassion as you trash your family again? Then imagine releasing 1st trailer deliberately to ruin your brother’s big trip to America? Repulsive hypocrites,” Morgan wrote on Twitter.

Netflix

Twitter Reacts To Piers Morgan's Thoughts

As expected, Morgan's tweet had a *lot* of comments, with many Twitter users agreeing with what he had written! "Could not agree more. Just when you thought they couldn't go any lower," one user wrote. "Yes absolutely! Very cold and calculating to steal your brother’s thunder like this," criticized another. "This is enough to make me want to cancel my Netflix subscription," tweeted another. "I was expecting something from the narcissist talentless liars, they do it all the time, please strip these 2 of their Titles, they didn’t earn them the right way! Grifters the 2 of them," said another user who we can safely assume is also no fan of the Sussexes.

Many, on the other hand, actually came to the Sussex's defense and blasted Morgan! "Still vomiting your vicious bile @piersmorgan you awful little petty 'man,'" commented one Twitter user. "Get over her Piers," quipped another. "Don't watch it then. There you go," another user bluntly put. "You get to tell your side, let them tell their side. Isn’t this a rule in journalism?" asked another. "Privacy is being able to control what the public know and do not know about you. It’s doing things on your own terms. Which is exactly what they’re doing," noted another user.

READ MORE: Here’s The Real Reason Why The Director Of Prince Harry And Meghan Markle’s Netflix Docuseries Quit The Project

Piers Morgan's Criticism Continues

Morgan's Twitter comment wasn’t the only thing he said about the docuseries – and we doubt it will be the last! The former Good Morning Britain presenter also dedicated his latest column for The Sun to the Sussexes and their docuseries when the second trailer was released a few days later, saying: "These two deluded narcissists wouldn’t know the truth if it slapped them round their smug little privileged chops."

We assume his comment about the truth is partly in reference to the fact that one trailer made it look like Prince Harry and Markle were being hounded by press and fans, when in actual fact, that footage came from a Harry Potter premiere several years before they had even met. Another shot which has since been called out is of paparazzi scrambling to take pictures, which is actually from the time British former glamour model Katie Price was leaving Crawley Magistrates Court, and therefore nothing to do with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Morgan shared a picture of The Sun's front page on his Twitter account, adding: "We’re now up to 5 lies so far, and that’s just from the two trailers… works out around one whopper every 30 seconds. Princess Pinocchio is excelling herself!"

He continued to trash the trailers and the docuseries in his column, saying: "Another day, another nauseatingly self-serving whiny trailer from royal renegades Meghan and Harry for their upcoming Netflix trash-a-thon of their family." He added: "And once again our two favorite downtrodden oppressed victims ramp up the cynical, manipulative amateur dramatics to try and make us think they’re courageous heroes defending themselves from horrible aggressors at Buckingham Palace and among the British media."

Comments / 0

