Cold temps for end of workweek; wintry mix arrives Sunday night

NOW: Cold temps hitting the city tonight and tomorrow.

NEXT: Brighter and colder tomorrow with highs in the mid-40s. Sunday's showers can change to late snow showers.

News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Darryl Green says temperatures will continue to drop to end the week, with showers on Sunday that are likely to turn into snow.

Tonight: Cold and mostly clear, lows around the mid-30s.

Friday: Mostly sunny, highs around the mid-40s.

Saturday: Partly sunny, highs from the low to mid-40.

Sunday: Cloudy with a chance of showers late, highs from the upper-30s to the low-40s. Evening rain showers change to rain and snow showers late.

Monday: Slight chance of early morning rain and snow showers followed by partial clearing, highs from the upper-30s to the low-40s.

Tuesday: Sunny and cold with highs near 40.