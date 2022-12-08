ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mercer County, WV

Couple arrested in connection to the alleged kidnapping of Gerald Bennett

By Jessica Farrish, Claudia Sessa, Logan Ross
WVNS
WVNS
 4 days ago

MERCER COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — A Mercer County couple is behind bars for allegedly kidnapping and seriously injuring a Raleigh County man.

Walter Lee and Tricia Lee each face multiple charges including kidnapping and malicious wounding. Trooper Z.A. Hatfield of the West Virginia State Police Princeton detachment said the two were arrested on Wednesday, December 7, 2022. They are now in Southern Regional Jail with no bond.

The couple are accused of kidnapping Gerald Bennett of Beckley more than a year ago and abusing him. Two of Walter Lee’s sisters said the couple told them Bennett, who appeared to have special needs, was a roommate. The women grew suspicious and took a photo of Bennett with two black eyes and bruises.

On the day before Thanksgiving, Bennett was dropped off at a hospital in McDowell County wearing only pants and with serious injuries. Walter Lee’s sister said she saw Bennett being abused during a video chat with the Lees.

Bond was denied for the couple.

State Police are not currently releasing any more details in the case because it is an ongoing investigation.

Comments / 6

Samantha Shaw
5d ago

the sisters knew I believe for a lot longer than what they're saying this man was being abused and falsely imprisoned and God only knows what else he endured.why didn't they report their relatives when they visited the sister in Carolina way back when

Reply
4
Kim Gray
5d ago

there is a special place in hell for those two prayers to the victims hopefully he gets the care and treatment he needs and deserves

Reply
3
