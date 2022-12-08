ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moscow, ID

Darcee
4d ago

Nothing about this is easy. Law enforcement, hopefully, is doing what they can. Yeah, imagine a college party house with forensic stuff. Personal belief, it's a much bigger thing than anyone believes. Target is likely right. Not necessarily a KNOWN person. What if it is indeed some stranger(s) that stopped off and moved on? I'll be shocked if there's ever a real answer. For the families and the victims themselves, I hope there is. But something stinks here.

Jennie Church
5d ago

Why are they not talking about the creepy guy, that was kicked out of his frat house...was weird around girls, was a hunter...and was at the food truck and he lived right next door? He was obsessed with one of the girls as well...and now apparently he is in Africa, with his doctor father and his parents have already lawyered up!?!

francis
4d ago

this whole case somethings just not right. you got four killed on different floors, two on bottom flr unharmed and slept through the murders, then the survivors call over friends, then authorities. did any of thrm go upstairs? there had to be alot of blood. if i went up and saw lots of blood id be screaming my butt off as i ran out the door . you just wouldnt know if the killer was still in the house , too.

3 Teenage Sisters Killed in 'Horrific' Rollover Car Crash in Texas: 'Truly Heartbroken'

"My three babies went to heaven tonight," Madison, Kaitlyn and Jeslyn's grandmother said hours after their fatal car crash on a Texas highway Three sisters from Texas are dead after a rollover crash that took place on a local highway Wednesday night. Madison Harris, 18, Kaitlyn Harris, 16, and Jeslyn Harris, 14, were inside of Madison's 2008 Jeep Wrangler when Madison swerved and the vehicle flipped over, ABC 7 in Amarillo, Texas reported on Thursday. DPS said, per the outlet, the vehicle was going at an unsafe...
HUTCHINSON COUNTY, TX
The US Sun

Sister of University of Idaho victim Kaylee Goncalves hits out after online sleuths dig into family’s past for clues

THE sister of one of the University of Idaho murder victims has slammed online sleuths in a social media post for digging into the mourning family's past. Alivea Goncalves, the sister of student Kaylee Goncalves who was stabbed to death in her home alongside three others, is defending her family who she says is facing online scrutiny as people everywhere search for answers to the chilling crime.
MOSCOW, ID
RadarOnline

Quadruple Murder Breakthrough: Police Zero In On University of Idaho Reserve Officers' Training Corps For Possible ‘Rambo’-Style Knife

Cops investigating the grisly quadruple murder of four University of Idaho students who were found brutally murdered on Nov. 13 are probing a possible link to the Reserve Officers' Training Corps, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.A Reserve Officers' Training Corps — or ROTC — is a college program offered at the students’ colleges campus that prepares young adults to become officers in the U.S. Military.Investigators believe the weapon used in the brutal slaying was a combat knife and it could’ve been sourced for the University of Idaho ROTC program, said a law enforcement source.No murder weapon has been found as of...
MOSCOW, ID
The Independent

Moscow police debunk rumours around white car seen in bodycam video from night of Idaho student murders

Authorities investigating the brutal murders of four University of Idaho students have sought to dispel rumours around body-camera footage from a separate incident on the night of the killings. Video circulated on social media showed a Moscow Police officer speaking to individuals less than a mile away from the off-campus home where Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Ethan Chapin and Xana Kernodle were stabbed to death on 13 November. The interaction, which police said stemmed from an alcohol offence, took place just before 3am, putting it right up against the 3am to 4am window in which the students were thought...
MOSCOW, ID
The Independent

Neighbour of University of Idaho murder victims says ‘front door was left wide open’ after the killings

A neighbour of the University of Idaho students murdered in their off-campus rental home in Moscow last has revealed new details about the crime scene.Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Ethan Chapin and Xana Kernodle were killed between 3am and 4am on 13 November, Moscow Police have previously said. The group had arrived home before 2am and were found dead by law enforcement around noon after a 911 call about an “unconscious person” was made from the phone of one of the surviving roommates nearly nine hours later.Chapin and Kernodle’s bodies were found on the second floor while Mogen and Goncalves...
MOSCOW, ID
The Independent

Idaho murder victim’s father reveals chilling reason family didn’t hold a funeral for her

The father of one of the four University of Idaho students stabbed to death says his family will not give her a funeral for fear that the “monster” who murdered her might attend.Kaylee Goncalves was killed at an off-campus house in the city of Moscow, Idaho, in the early hours of 13 November, with police still hunting for the murderer.Goncalves, 21, was slain along with her best friend, Madison Mogen, 21, another roommate Xana Kernodle, 20, and Kernodle’s boyfriend Ethan Chapin, 20.Kaylee’s father, Steve Goncalves, says that the family has not been able to bring itself to have a commemoration...
MOSCOW, ID
