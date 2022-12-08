Nothing about this is easy. Law enforcement, hopefully, is doing what they can. Yeah, imagine a college party house with forensic stuff. Personal belief, it's a much bigger thing than anyone believes. Target is likely right. Not necessarily a KNOWN person. What if it is indeed some stranger(s) that stopped off and moved on? I'll be shocked if there's ever a real answer. For the families and the victims themselves, I hope there is. But something stinks here.
Why are they not talking about the creepy guy, that was kicked out of his frat house...was weird around girls, was a hunter...and was at the food truck and he lived right next door? He was obsessed with one of the girls as well...and now apparently he is in Africa, with his doctor father and his parents have already lawyered up!?!
this whole case somethings just not right. you got four killed on different floors, two on bottom flr unharmed and slept through the murders, then the survivors call over friends, then authorities. did any of thrm go upstairs? there had to be alot of blood. if i went up and saw lots of blood id be screaming my butt off as i ran out the door . you just wouldnt know if the killer was still in the house , too.
