Santa Clarita, CA

Santa Clarita, December 09 High School ⚽ Game Notice

 3 days ago

The William S Hart High School soccer team will have a game with Saugus High School on December 08, 2022, 18:30:00.

William S Hart High School
Saugus High School
December 08, 2022
18:30:00
Freshman Girls Soccer

Rowland Heights, December 12 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The La Serna High School soccer team will have a game with Rowland High School on December 12, 2022, 15:30:00.
ROWLAND HEIGHTS, CA
Placentia, December 13 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Fullerton Union High School soccer team will have a game with Valencia High School - Placentia on December 12, 2022, 17:00:00.
PLACENTIA, CA
Moorpark, December 10 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Oxnard High School soccer team will have a game with Moorpark High School on December 09, 2022, 19:15:00.
MOORPARK, CA
Claremont school district president under fire after hosting event with high schoolers, adult dancers

A Claremont school district official is in hot water after several photos of a scandalous holiday party have come to light in recent days, where several students were in attendance and allegedly offered alcohol. Parents are now asking a number of questions as to why teenagers were invited to a party at his home where male adult dancers and an open bar were prominently featured. Sabrina Ho, parent to one of the students, spoke at a special board meeting on Friday, after a party was held at Claremont Unified School District President Steven Llanusa's home last Friday, where Claremont High School choir...
CLAREMONT, CA
Palos Verdes Estates, December 10 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Marymount High School soccer team will have a game with Palos Verdes High School on December 10, 2022, 11:00:00.
PALOS VERDES ESTATES, CA
The Santa Clarita Farm That’s Turning Back The Clock

Technology has advanced in many different ways in the last few years, but perhaps one of the most surprising changes has come from a Santa Clarita farm that’s turning the clock both back and forward by introducing horseless carriages. The Full Story. The term horseless carriages can be traced...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Richmond, December 10 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Downey High School soccer team will have a game with Salesian College Preparatory on December 09, 2022, 18:00:00.
DOWNEY, CA
Rain-soaked SoCal leads to difficult conditions

Consistent rain made for difficult conditions across the Southland on Sunday, leading to at least two water rescues, a toppled tree and potential mud and debris flows. Residents in a flood-prone Sun Valley neighborhood said they have to stay inside on rainy, windy nights because of the debris that builds up outside their homes.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Numerous Thunderstorms Expected Across Southern California Metro Zones for Monday

Thunderstorm Watch Issued Through Monday 12-12-2022Photo bySouthern California Weather Force. Southern California Weather Force has issued a Thunderstorm Watch from overnight tonight through Monday early evening in all locations of the coast, valley and basin zones as numerous thunderstorms will be expected due to the passage of the secondary impulse so read on for details.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Storm Soaks Ventura County

(NWS photo of Sespe Creek near Fillmore) (NWS Doppler Radar Monday morning) Updated--Ventura County finally received a much-needed drenching over the weekend with the rain continuing into Monday morning. The mountains above the Ojai Valley, Santa Paula, and Fillmore, a critical watershed, recorded more than 4 to nearly 8 inches...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
Strong Storm System to Move Through Southern California Later Saturday Through Monday, Full Details

A storm system that has been watched for quite some time now will move through the region this weekend, lasting into Monday in some spots. It will deliver a cold front that will zoom from west to east, covering the entire metro forecast zone with heavy rainfall and some mountain snow, along with gusty winds along the front and especially the mountain and desert regions so read on for details ...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Body found near elementary school in Santa Clarita

Authorities are investigating the death of a man at a park behind Charles Helmers Elementary School in Santa Clarita Wednesday morning. The body was discovered around 6:50 a.m. on a basketball court at Northbridge Park on Grandview Drive. Aerial video from Sky5 showed a body under a white sheet with a rifle nearby. A resident […]
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Flooding, debris, and other weather issues take place across Southern California

CALIFORNIA (KERO) — Steady rain fell over Southern California, with minor flooding, mud, and debris flows closing some roads on Sunday, December 11th. The Los Angeles County Department of Public Works reported that large parts of roads were closed due to mud and debris. In Pomona, the police department reported flooding, with several streets either closed or affected by flooding.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
21-Year-Old Valencia Resident Identified As Man Found Dead In Northbridge Park

A 21-year-old Valencia man has been identified as the person who was found dead in Northbridge Park Wednesday morning.  Wesley Dettra, 21, from Valencia, was found early Wednesday morning, said Sarah Ardalani, spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office.  Around 6:47 a.m. Wednesday, first responders received reports of a cardiac arrest call on the ...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
