Savannah, GA

ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Za’quan Bryan’s elite talent amazes high school, college coaches

By Corey Howard
WSAV News 3
WSAV News 3
 3 days ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Benedictine Cadets want to make every second at practice count as they prepare for a showdown in the Class 4A GHSA title game on Friday, against Cedartown.

“We feel great,” said Danny Britt, Benedictine’s head football coach. “Especially with being able to practice in the last week of the year.”

The Cadets have a lot of reasons to feel good, and one of them is standout BC wide receiver Za’quan Bryan.

“I always liked to be around football,” said Bryan, a Benedictine football player. “Football means everything to me.”

Bryan fell in love with the game at four years old. His father owned a semi-professional team called the Savannah Sharks and following around the older guys at a young age rubbed off on Bryan.

“That is my ultimate goal, is to one day make it to the pros and show my talents up there,” Bryan said.

According to those around Bryan, that’s not a far-fetched idea.

“I believe he will have a chance to play professionally,” Britt said.

But first comes college. Bryan will play cornerback for the Minnesota Golden Gophers football next year. He’s one of the key reasons why P.J. Fleck, Minnesota’s head football coach, attended Benedictine’s previous game against Troup County.

“I told him to come down and see in person,” Bryan said.

Bryan put on a show for Fleck, scoring two touchdowns and accounting for 136 all-purpose yards as the Cadets beat Troup County 42-21.

Now Benedictine has one more game: the state championship.

“It would really mean a lot to me to get back-to-back [state championships] and be the first BC class to go back-to-back,” Bryan said.

Kickoff is Friday afternoon at 3:30 at Center Parc Stadium.

