Notice of petition filing and potential lottery

Lawrenceville Daily Record
 3 days ago
The District Office of Illinois Eastern Community Colleges will be open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 12 through Friday, Dec. 16 and open until 5 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 19 for the purpose of accepting candidate petitions for the Consolidated Election to be held on April 4, 2023.
Petitions are being circulated for the position of Trustee, and should be filed at 233 E. Chestnut Street, Olney, IL 62450.
Should a simultaneous lottery be deemed necessary, it will be scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, at 10 a.m. in the lobby of the IECC District Office. A lottery will be held for all simultaneous filings that are filed at 8 a.m. on the first filing day or received in the first mail of Dec. 12. Petitions filed within the last hour of the filing deadline on Dec. 19, shall be deemed filed simultaneously and are included in the lottery drawing to determine the final ballot position.
The complete Candidate’s Guide is available on the State Board of Elections website at elections.il.gov.

