DEP rescinds Fort Myers boil notice in select neighborhoods

After a break five days ago, the Department of Environmental Protection rescinded a boil notice that covered most of the city's water customers, the city said in a news release Wednesday evening.

A water main break at Edison Avenue and Rockfill Road in the city's Dunbar section led to the notice on Saturday.

Water woesBoil water notice for Fort Myers enters third day

The city issued the usual warning about boiling water for drinking, cooking, brushing teeth and making ice. The notice suggests that residents boil water for at least one minute.

The following areas should continue to boil their water as they require additional bacteriological sampling, which will be presented to DEP for review and approval:

∎ The Somerset @ Plantation subdivision

∎The Legacy Gateway subdivision

∎Heritage Palms subdivision

∎ Residents and businesses within the boundaries of: Deleon Street on the East, Medical Lane on the South, Bowling Green Blvd on the West, and Orangewood Avenue northward to Manor Avenue

The city will share a notice as soon as the precautionary boil water advisory can be rescinded in the areas.

Stacey Henson is breaking news and visuals editor for the News-Press and Naples Daily News. You may contact her at shenson@gannett.com.