WBBJ

City makes decision to postpone Jackson’s Christmas parade

JACKSON, Tenn. — The City of Jackson has made the decision to postpone the downtown Christmas parade. According to a press release, the Christmas Parade Committee is making the change due to a threat of heavy rain. Originally scheduled for the morning of Saturday, December 10, the parade will...
JACKSON, TN
radionwtn.com

Two Area Christmas Parades Moved To Sunday

Two area Christmas parades scheduled for Saturday have been moved to Sunday afternoon due to the rainy weather forecast. Organizers announced this afternoon that the Huntingdon Christmas parade and the Benton Co./Camden Candyland parade have been moved to 2 p.m. Sunday.
HUNTINGDON, TN
wtva.com

Breaking Ground Project fundraiser for Tippah County homeless shelter

Blue Mountain, Miss. (WTVA) - A Mississippi nonprofit is looking to help others this holiday season. The Breaking Ground Project is a christian counseling and rehabilitation center in Blue Mountain, Mississippi. They are hosting a fundraiser tomorrow at the Cadence Bank Arena. To raise money towards their homeless shelter in...
BLUE MOUNTAIN, MS
radionwtn.com

Main Street Christmas In Huntingdon Saturday

The Town of Huntingdon proudly hosts its annual holiday event for the local community. This year, Saturday, December 10, downtown Huntingdon will be filled with entertainment, food, and plenty of Christmas shopping for everyone! This event is free and all are welcome to join the fun. The day’s schedule of...
HUNTINGDON, TN
WBBJ

Poll of the Day: Jackson Plaza plans

The City of Jackson recently announced their planned purchase of Jackson Plaza, a nearly 21 acre lot off of Old Hickory Boulevard that houses a mostly-abandoned strip mall and the former Service Merchandise location. City officials say they plan to demolish the buildings with the intent to potentially build a new event center/arena to provide more space for events in the city. Now, we want to hear from you in our Poll of the Day.
wnbjtv.com

Why Shopping Local Makes a Difference in Your Community

JACKSON, Tenn. - City Gift Company believes every item you buy from a local store makes a difference in your community. Store owner Debbie Goodrum explains how shopping local benefits the city. “We are able to support other activities in our town, our taxes stay in Gibson County.”. Executive director...
GIBSON COUNTY, TN
WBBJ

Angel Tree tags still available at south Jackson Walmart

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Christmas season is a time of giving, and one nonprofit is helping those in the community to participate in a special way. The Salvation Army has been hosting their Angel Tree program for the past 40 years. Nearly a thousand kids have applied to the...
JACKSON, TN
radionwtn.com

Arrests Made In Three Separate Burglaries At Same Union City Business

Union City, Tenn.–The Obion County Sheriff’s Office has made three arrests following three separate burglaries at Final Flight Outfitters in Union City this week. On Monday, December 5th, Final Flight Outfitters reported a Burglary and Theft of several boxes of duck decoys from a storage trailer behind the store.
UNION CITY, TN
WBBJ

Free Christmas giveaway event coming to Weakley Co. Saturday

GREENFIELD, Tenn. — A generous event is being organized for one local community this weekend. Greenfield First Baptist Church will host a free Christmas giveaway on Saturday, December 10. Free items will be distributed to anyone in need, including new and gently-used clothes, toys, household items, non-perishable food and...
GREENFIELD, TN
WBBJ

Rain Returns Saturday, Dry For The Jackson Christmas Parade Monday

Did you miss the news earlier? Here is the complete weather broadcast from 6 pm Thursday, December the 8th. Weather Update: Friday December 9th, 2022. Friday was a nice dry day and we got treated to some sunshine peeking through the clouds towards the late afternoon before the sun went down. We’ll remain dry tonight before and upper level low pressure system brings back heavy rain tomorrow. Unlike lately, this system will move on out late Saturday night and we’ll return to dry weather on Sunday. Monday looks dry as well before storms return late Tuesday.
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

Christmas on Main brings festivities to Dyersburg

DYERSBURG, Tenn. — The City of Dyersburg jumpstarted their Christmas on the Square event this weekend. Several businesses in the downtown area stayed open late and even offered free samples to those in attendance. Children had the chance to meet with Santa Claus, Rudolph, Frosty, and the Grinch during...
DYERSBURG, TN
WBBJ

List of Christmas events to begin in Lexington

HENDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — A range of Christmas events is beginning Thursday night in Lexington. Thursday at 5 p.m., there will be a Lighting of the Tree at the Henderson County Courthouse!. Then on Monday, December 12, there will be a grand opening for a 2,000 square foot ice...
LEXINGTON, TN
WBBJ

Wanted man may be in Dyer, Obion, Lake County area

DYER COUNTY, Tenn. — The Dyer County Sheriff’s Office says a wanted man may by in the Dyer, Obion or Lake County area. The sheriff’s office says that Tommy Griffin is wanted by US Marshals for violation of probation. They say he may be driving a faded red 1980s Ford F-150.
DYER COUNTY, TN
wnbjtv.com

West Tennessee Awaits the Arrival of BlueOval City

JACKSON, Tenn. - With the arrival of BlueOval City to West Tennessee, people wonder what is happening and what will come from this. The development of BlueOval City is underway. With the development of this manufacturing complex, business employment consultant Peter Frost tells what this can do for the region.
JACKSON, TN
Chester County Independent

Medical building demolition is underway

Demolition began Monday, Dec. 5, on the Medical Building at the corner of Hart St. and North Ave. near downtown Henderson. According to Chester County Property Assessor Beverly Morton, property records show the property was purchased March 6, 1959 by Dr. O.M. McCallum and Dr. R.L. Wilson, from James L. and Ethel May Holland McHaney. The lot at that time reportedly included a two-story home, according to Chester County resident Neil Smith.
CHESTER COUNTY, TN
WBBJ

JPD seizes over 30 pounds of marijuana

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Police Department shared via Facebook their seizure of marijuana. The department says that investigators with the Metro Narcotics unit seized over 30 pounds of marijuana from a local shipping company. The department says if they did not find it, it would have “been in...
JACKSON, TN
wpsdlocal6.com

Martin man's car stolen outside of business, suspect arrested

MARTIN, TN — A Martin man has been arrested and charged in connection to a Friday afternoon car theft, police say. According to a report from the Martin Police department, the theft victim told police he parked his car close to the front door a Martin business, leaving it running as he went inside.
MARTIN, TN
actionnews5.com

1 killed, 2 injured in I-40 crash

FAYETTE CO., Tenn. (WMC) - One person is dead after a crash on I-40 on Wednesday morning. The crash happened in Fayette County, near mile marker 35. In addition to the fatality, two people were rushed to the hospital with serious injuries. Officials say there was only one vehicle involved...
FAYETTE COUNTY, TN

