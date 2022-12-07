Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WBBJ
Drive-thru Christmas light show illuminates local state park
CHESTER COUNTY, Tenn. — Chickasaw State Park was proud to show off the first day of its annual Christmas lights drive-thru. The drive-thru is called Christmas in the Park and it is a scenic drive through the park with Christmas lights on both sides of the road. These lights...
WBBJ
City makes decision to postpone Jackson’s Christmas parade
JACKSON, Tenn. — The City of Jackson has made the decision to postpone the downtown Christmas parade. According to a press release, the Christmas Parade Committee is making the change due to a threat of heavy rain. Originally scheduled for the morning of Saturday, December 10, the parade will...
radionwtn.com
Two Area Christmas Parades Moved To Sunday
Two area Christmas parades scheduled for Saturday have been moved to Sunday afternoon due to the rainy weather forecast. Organizers announced this afternoon that the Huntingdon Christmas parade and the Benton Co./Camden Candyland parade have been moved to 2 p.m. Sunday.
wtva.com
Breaking Ground Project fundraiser for Tippah County homeless shelter
Blue Mountain, Miss. (WTVA) - A Mississippi nonprofit is looking to help others this holiday season. The Breaking Ground Project is a christian counseling and rehabilitation center in Blue Mountain, Mississippi. They are hosting a fundraiser tomorrow at the Cadence Bank Arena. To raise money towards their homeless shelter in...
radionwtn.com
Main Street Christmas In Huntingdon Saturday
The Town of Huntingdon proudly hosts its annual holiday event for the local community. This year, Saturday, December 10, downtown Huntingdon will be filled with entertainment, food, and plenty of Christmas shopping for everyone! This event is free and all are welcome to join the fun. The day’s schedule of...
WBBJ
Poll of the Day: Jackson Plaza plans
The City of Jackson recently announced their planned purchase of Jackson Plaza, a nearly 21 acre lot off of Old Hickory Boulevard that houses a mostly-abandoned strip mall and the former Service Merchandise location. City officials say they plan to demolish the buildings with the intent to potentially build a new event center/arena to provide more space for events in the city. Now, we want to hear from you in our Poll of the Day.
wnbjtv.com
Why Shopping Local Makes a Difference in Your Community
JACKSON, Tenn. - City Gift Company believes every item you buy from a local store makes a difference in your community. Store owner Debbie Goodrum explains how shopping local benefits the city. “We are able to support other activities in our town, our taxes stay in Gibson County.”. Executive director...
WBBJ
Angel Tree tags still available at south Jackson Walmart
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Christmas season is a time of giving, and one nonprofit is helping those in the community to participate in a special way. The Salvation Army has been hosting their Angel Tree program for the past 40 years. Nearly a thousand kids have applied to the...
radionwtn.com
Arrests Made In Three Separate Burglaries At Same Union City Business
Union City, Tenn.–The Obion County Sheriff’s Office has made three arrests following three separate burglaries at Final Flight Outfitters in Union City this week. On Monday, December 5th, Final Flight Outfitters reported a Burglary and Theft of several boxes of duck decoys from a storage trailer behind the store.
WBBJ
Free Christmas giveaway event coming to Weakley Co. Saturday
GREENFIELD, Tenn. — A generous event is being organized for one local community this weekend. Greenfield First Baptist Church will host a free Christmas giveaway on Saturday, December 10. Free items will be distributed to anyone in need, including new and gently-used clothes, toys, household items, non-perishable food and...
WBBJ
Rain Returns Saturday, Dry For The Jackson Christmas Parade Monday
Did you miss the news earlier? Here is the complete weather broadcast from 6 pm Thursday, December the 8th. Weather Update: Friday December 9th, 2022. Friday was a nice dry day and we got treated to some sunshine peeking through the clouds towards the late afternoon before the sun went down. We’ll remain dry tonight before and upper level low pressure system brings back heavy rain tomorrow. Unlike lately, this system will move on out late Saturday night and we’ll return to dry weather on Sunday. Monday looks dry as well before storms return late Tuesday.
WBBJ
Christmas on Main brings festivities to Dyersburg
DYERSBURG, Tenn. — The City of Dyersburg jumpstarted their Christmas on the Square event this weekend. Several businesses in the downtown area stayed open late and even offered free samples to those in attendance. Children had the chance to meet with Santa Claus, Rudolph, Frosty, and the Grinch during...
WBBJ
List of Christmas events to begin in Lexington
HENDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — A range of Christmas events is beginning Thursday night in Lexington. Thursday at 5 p.m., there will be a Lighting of the Tree at the Henderson County Courthouse!. Then on Monday, December 12, there will be a grand opening for a 2,000 square foot ice...
WBBJ
Wanted man may be in Dyer, Obion, Lake County area
DYER COUNTY, Tenn. — The Dyer County Sheriff’s Office says a wanted man may by in the Dyer, Obion or Lake County area. The sheriff’s office says that Tommy Griffin is wanted by US Marshals for violation of probation. They say he may be driving a faded red 1980s Ford F-150.
wnbjtv.com
West Tennessee Awaits the Arrival of BlueOval City
JACKSON, Tenn. - With the arrival of BlueOval City to West Tennessee, people wonder what is happening and what will come from this. The development of BlueOval City is underway. With the development of this manufacturing complex, business employment consultant Peter Frost tells what this can do for the region.
Chester County Independent
Medical building demolition is underway
Demolition began Monday, Dec. 5, on the Medical Building at the corner of Hart St. and North Ave. near downtown Henderson. According to Chester County Property Assessor Beverly Morton, property records show the property was purchased March 6, 1959 by Dr. O.M. McCallum and Dr. R.L. Wilson, from James L. and Ethel May Holland McHaney. The lot at that time reportedly included a two-story home, according to Chester County resident Neil Smith.
WBBJ
JPD seizes over 30 pounds of marijuana
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Police Department shared via Facebook their seizure of marijuana. The department says that investigators with the Metro Narcotics unit seized over 30 pounds of marijuana from a local shipping company. The department says if they did not find it, it would have “been in...
8 people, including 3 teens, arrested after night of gunfire in Dyersburg
DYERSBURG, Tenn. — Three separate shootings over the course of four hours landed eight people in custody, including three teenagers, according to the Dyersburg Police Department (DPD). DPD said the gunfire started around 7 p.m. on December 3. A house was shot up on Moody Drive and officers found...
wpsdlocal6.com
Martin man's car stolen outside of business, suspect arrested
MARTIN, TN — A Martin man has been arrested and charged in connection to a Friday afternoon car theft, police say. According to a report from the Martin Police department, the theft victim told police he parked his car close to the front door a Martin business, leaving it running as he went inside.
actionnews5.com
1 killed, 2 injured in I-40 crash
FAYETTE CO., Tenn. (WMC) - One person is dead after a crash on I-40 on Wednesday morning. The crash happened in Fayette County, near mile marker 35. In addition to the fatality, two people were rushed to the hospital with serious injuries. Officials say there was only one vehicle involved...
Comments / 1