Did you miss the news earlier? Here is the complete weather broadcast from 6 pm Thursday, December the 8th. Weather Update: Friday December 9th, 2022. Friday was a nice dry day and we got treated to some sunshine peeking through the clouds towards the late afternoon before the sun went down. We’ll remain dry tonight before and upper level low pressure system brings back heavy rain tomorrow. Unlike lately, this system will move on out late Saturday night and we’ll return to dry weather on Sunday. Monday looks dry as well before storms return late Tuesday.

JACKSON, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO