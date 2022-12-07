Read full article on original website
Nia Long: ‘Heart jumped out of my body’ after alleged Ime Udoka affair went public
Nia Long can vividly remember the moment that sent shockwaves through the sports world in September, when her longtime partner, Celtics coach Ime Udoka, was suspended by the organization over an alleged affair. “I literally felt like my heart had jumped out of my body,” Long recounted of the media onslaught in a new interview published Thursday by The Hollywood Reporter. Udoka, who helped lead the Celtics to an NBA Finals appearance in June, was barred from the team for a year after reportedly engaging in an improper and consensual relationship with a female member of the team staff, violating the franchise’s...
Nia Long Blasts Boston Celtics For Not Reaching Out After Ime Udoka Scandal: ‘It’s Very Disappointing’
Nia Long is putting the Boston Celtics organization on blast following her split from Ime Udoka, criticizing the team for not reaching out to her following his cheating scandal.
Nia Long Calls Out 'Irresponsible' and 'Hurtful' Way Her Ex's Alleged Affair Played Out (Exclusive)
Nia Long is opening up about her split from husband Ime Udoka. Long walked the red carpet at the premiere of Peacock's The Best Man: The Final Chapters at the Hollywood Athletic Club on Wednesday, and she spoke with ET's Kevin Frazier about her recent relationship challenges and why she believes their break-up should've been handled privately.
Moving On Already? Brad Pitt Ignites Dating Rumors With Paul Wesley's Estranged Wife Two Months After Their Split
She must have a thing for vampires. Paul Wesley's estranged wife may have already moved on — and up — to another high-profile bloodsucker. Ines de Ramon was spotted getting cozy with Brad Pitt at a Bono concert in Los Angeles over the weekend, just two months after she and Paul announced their separation, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
'The Bodyguard' at 30: Kevin Costner says there were warnings against casting Whitney Houston because she was Black
Whitney Houston was said to be “declining in terms of her popularity” when her name came up as a possible co-star/romantic partner for Kevin Costner in The Bodyguard, the hit drama that opened 30 years ago today, on Nov. 25, 1992. “It wasn’t her ‘in’ moment," Costner told...
Michael Jordan Showed a Softer Side While Playing In the Famous ‘Jordan Dome’
Michael Jordan isn't remembered as the nicest man around, but he did show a kinder side to Kris Johnson on the 'Space Jam' backlot. The post Michael Jordan Showed a Softer Side While Playing In the Famous ‘Jordan Dome’ appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Colin Hanks’ Wife Samantha Bryant: All About Their Marriage & His Past Relationships
Colin Hanks has followed in his father, Tom Hanks’, footsteps as he is a working Hollywood actor. The ‘King King’ star dated a bevy of beauties, including Busy Phillips, during his rise in the entertainment industry. He’s been married to Samantha Bryant for over a decade, and...
