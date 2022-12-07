Read full article on original website
WTKR
Avoiding the "Identity Grinch" this holiday on Coast Live
HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Senior Security Analyst at Webroot Tyler Moffitt shares tips on how to protect yourself from identity and data theft this holiday season, including details on how Webroot Antivirus and Allstate Identity Protection have paired up to easily protect your devices, identity and privacy. Presented by...
WTKR
The hottest trending gifts with Emily Foley on Coast Live
HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Celebrity lifestyle and beauty journalist Emily L. Foley shares inside information on the newest trends and styles, along with some gift ideas that will make your family and friends very happy for the holidays!. Presented by ecobee, Oral-B, Tempur-Pedic, and Aiper. For more information, visit...
WTKR
Holiday pairings and gifting with Deutsch Family Wine & Spirits on Coast Live
HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — World-renowned sommelier Theo Rutherford joins Coast Live to share some of his favorite holiday pairings from Deutsch Family Wine & Spirits, as we prepare to entertain family and friends over the holidays. Presented by Deutsch Family Wine & Spirits.
WTKR
Shane Cooley performs for Acoustic Music Friday on Coast Live
HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Folk artist Shane Cooley visits the Coast Live studio to perform two original songs, "Holidaze" and "Triceratops," for Acoustic Music Friday!. Catch Shane performing in the "Out of the Box" Emerging Artist Series at the Sandler Center in January 2023. Follow Shane's work at shanecooley.com!
WTKR
Great car wash deals with Green Clean Express on Coast Live
HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Green Clean Express founder Shawn Everett joins Coast Live to discuss the home-grown background of his business, which has 12 car wash locations here in Hampton Roads, and shares some great promotional deals that would make a perfect gift this holiday season!. Green Clean Express...
WTKR
Fun winter fashion from Coastal Edge on Coast Live
HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Heather Lakhani from Coastal Edge visits Coast Live to treat us to a winter fashion show and show off some fun and trendy looks that make great gifts for the holidays!. Presented by Coastal Edge.
