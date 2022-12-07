After a dreary couple of days, the skies have cleared out, but temps haven't really fallen too much yet. This will lead to a much brighter day on Thursday, albeit with some breezy conditions developing in the afternoon, as well as a few more clouds later. A few gusts may reach 20 mph. Temperatures will not really move much throughout the day, with highs in the low to mid 50s. The breeze will make it feel cooler though. For tonight, skies will become mostly clear, and winds will die down. This will lead to optimal conditions for cooling, with the city seeing a low of 35, while our northwest suburbs will drop into the 20s.Friday looks to be another sunny day, but with less wind. It will be cooler with a high of 45.

3 DAYS AGO