Texas Gov. Greg Abbott bans TikTok on state devices

(AUSTIN) -- Texas Gov. Greg Abbott directed state agencies on Wednesday to ban the use of social media platform TikTok on government-issued devices over concerns about how the China-owned app handles data on American infrastructure and other sensitive information. "TikTok harvests vast amounts of data from its users' devices --...
Indiana is suing TikTok for violating security & child safety laws

Indiana’s attorney general, Todd Rokita, announced that Indiana is suing TikTok for allegedly misleading users about China’s access to their data and for exposing children to mature content, thus violating child safety laws. The attorney general is suing TikTok, owned by the Chinese company ByteDance, for supposedly breaking...
Judge Tosses Texas’ First Abortion ‘Bounty Hunter’ Case

The first test of Texas’ controversial anti-abortion law Senate Bill 8 ended with a fizzle on Thursday, when a judge dismissed the case against a San Antonio abortion provider citing a lack of proof of injury, as required by the state constitution. The law effectively allows private citizens to sue anyone found to have had an abortion after 2021 within the state for damages north of $10,000. But the case brought forward by Chicagoan Felipe Gomez against Dr. Alan Braid, who admitted via a Washington Post op-ed that he had broken the most extreme abortion ban in the country, decided that more was needed to convict even an admittedly guilty party. “It doesn’t necessarily stop other people from filing SB 8 lawsuits,” said Marc Hearron, senior counsel for the Center for Reproductive Rights, according to the Houston Chronicle. “But what we expect is other courts, following this judge’s lead, would say if you weren’t injured, if you’re just a stranger trying to enforce SB 8, courts are going to reject your claims because you don’t have standing.”Read it at Houston Chronicle
Tech firms send Supreme Court a warning

Tech firms are warning the Supreme Court that weakening liability protections for online speech could put all types of service providers — including those operating offline — at risk of costly, business-wrecking litigation. The big picture: A key law governing online speech is facing its first-ever fundamental tests...
Texas becomes latest US state to partially ban TikTok

Texas governor Greg Abbott has banned state agencies from using TikTok on government-issued devices, becoming the latest state to prohibit the use of the Chinese social media platform.On Wednesday, Maryland banned its agencies from using TikTok and other Chinese and Russian platforms following reports alleging that China’s state-backed hackers stole millions of Covid relief funds in the US.“TikTok harvests vast amounts of data from its users’ devices – including when, where, and how they conduct internet activity – and offers this trove of potentially sensitive information to the Chinese government,” Mr Abbott said in a letter sent to Lt...
