See Inside a Cabin Hidden in the Woods in the Middle of Illinois
I don't know about you, but when I try to get away from it all, I really do try to get away from everything. That's kind of the idea. If you agree, there's a cabin I've found hidden in the middle of the woods in central Illinois that looks like a good option.
Is a front license plate required in Illinois?
ILLINOIS (NEXSTAR) — With the winter holidays right around the corner, drivers may see some vehicles traveling through Illinois without a front license plate attached. This may leave some travelers confused about whether that is allowed in Illinois. According to state laws, if your vehicle is registered in Illinois and you are issued two plates […]
1470 WMBD
East-Central Illinois lawmaker passes away
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. – An Illinois lawmaker from part of central Illinois has died. Several Springfield-area TV stations are reporting State Senator Scott Bennett was pronounced dead Friday afternoon, and that the Champaign County Coroner says he died of natural causes. Bennett reportedly was taken to the hospital Thursday afternoon.
WIFR
New Illinois COVID-19 disaster declaration, executive order as respiratory surge continues
SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - A new COVID-19 disaster declaration and executive order took effect for Illinois on Friday. Gov. JB Pritzker filed the executive documents late Thursday in response to the recent surge in respiratory illness. The Illinois Department of Public Health reported Friday that there were 21,404 new confirmed and...
Fast-growing food chain opening new location in Illinois this week
If you're in the mood to try something new, you may be interested to know that a fast-growing food chain is opening a new location in Illinois this week. Read on to learn more.
Illinois named worst state for the middle class
(The Center Square) – A new report lists the Land of Lincoln as the least tax-friendly state in the nation for middle-class families. The report was done by Kiplinger and ranked the 10 worst states for middle-class families when looking at the state's overall tax burden. "Sorry, Illinois, but...
This May Be Illinois’ Most Bizarre News Story Of The Year
(I was going through some files that I've kept on some of the weirder things that have taken place in 2022 here in the state of Illinois when I stumbled upon this little gem from over the summer):. In the craziness of today's world and the round-the-clock news cycle, it's...
nowdecatur.com
Cash to be claimed in Illinois
December 8, 2022 – Kringle, Santa, Claus, Rudolph, Gift, Noel and Merry are among the millions of names in Illinois’ unclaimed property database with cash and property waiting to be claimed, Illinois State Treasurer Michael Frerichs said today. “We return unclaimed property year-round, but it’s that time of...
New laws going into effect in Illinois in 2023
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Although much attention has been given to implementation of the SAFE-T Act, which eliminates cash bail in Illinois on January 1st, 2023, there are a number of other laws residents will have to obey going into effect. SAFE-T Act The Safety, Accountability, Fairness, and Equity-Today Act, which was introduced by the […]
Effingham Radio
New Area Code Will Be Coming In July 2023
A new area code will be coming to our area of the state next summer. The 730 area code will overlay in the existing 618 coverage area beginning in July. George Light with the Illinois Commerce Commission explains what this means for phone customers. Light says when you dial the...
Masks Recommended in 29 Illinois Counties With ‘High' COVID Community Level Status
Masks are encouraged in 29 out of Illinois' 102 counties that have been raised to "high" COVID-19 community level status as a result of an uptick in weekly metrics, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The latest CDC data showed a total of 74 counties, which accounts...
WIFR
FIRST ALERT: Winter Weather Advisory in effect Friday
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - In a snow season which has gotten off to a somewhat lackluster start, snow enthusiasts have been hoping for a change in fortune, and for some, that’s exactly what’s about to happen. With our incoming storm track taking a slight southerly jaunt, it places...
Two Payments Coming From the State of Illinois
counting money in handsPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Grey (Unsplash/Creative Commons)onUnsplash. Here's some great news for millions of Illinois residents during this time of record-high inflation. The state of Illinois is sending out a one-time property tax rebate to you. This tax rebate is in the amount of 5% of property taxes paid, and goes up to $300 per household. (source) While this isn't a total game changer on its own, this amount is definitely is a step in the right direction. This $300 is money that you can use however you want. You can use this money for groceries or utilities or whatever you like.
ourquadcities.com
Illinois auctioning hundreds of unclaimed property items
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Jewelry, collectible coins, sports memorabilia and historic souvenirs are among the more than 450 unclaimed property items to be auctioned online by the Illinois State Treasurers’ Office. The virtual event will be held this year from December 5th to December 8th. The treasurer’s office...
wglt.org
Rep. Keith Sommer resigns early; Hauter likely to step in
Republican state Rep. Keith Sommer of Morton has submitted his resignation, weeks before the end of his term. The move appears to pave the way for Illinois Rep.-elect Bill Hauter to be sworn in before the spring session begins. That would give him seniority over his freshman colleagues and position him to get committee assignments sooner.
wgil.com
Could We Be Living In “New Illinois” At Some Point?
New Illinois is a nonpartisan, nonprofit organization with the mission of educating Illinoisans about their right, under the U.S. Constitution, to pursue the formation of a new state. One of their organizers, GH Merritt, joined Tom Meredith and Tyler Gumm on “Galesburg’s Morning News” to talk about the group and their informational event in Knoxville Tuesday night.
WIFR
‘It’s legal to shoot one’: Arkansas hunters can hunt black bears as season begins
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (Gray News) - Officials in Arkansas say hunters will each be able to legally hunt and harvest a black bear in extended regions of the state starting this week. According to Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, the state is broken down into different zones, including the Gulf...
180 New Laws Coming To Illinois for 2023 – What You Need To Know
From education to public safety, and agriculture and labor there are 180 new laws for Illinois that go into effect on January 1, 2023. The biggest law change is that of the SAFE-T Act which states:. judges have a heightened discretion to release or detain defendants awaiting trial based on...
At least one Illinois pension fund may be impacted by FTX bankruptcy
(The CenterSquare) – At least one public employee pension fund in Illinois says it may have been impacted by the bankruptcy of a digital currency exchange that sent ripples through the investment world. Digital currency exchange FTX went bankrupt last month, saying it owes creditors over $3 billion. The...
