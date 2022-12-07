ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Is a front license plate required in Illinois?

ILLINOIS (NEXSTAR) — With the winter holidays right around the corner, drivers may see some vehicles traveling through Illinois without a front license plate attached. This may leave some travelers confused about whether that is allowed in Illinois. According to state laws, if your vehicle is registered in Illinois and you are issued two plates […]
East-Central Illinois lawmaker passes away

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. – An Illinois lawmaker from part of central Illinois has died. Several Springfield-area TV stations are reporting State Senator Scott Bennett was pronounced dead Friday afternoon, and that the Champaign County Coroner says he died of natural causes. Bennett reportedly was taken to the hospital Thursday afternoon.
Illinois named worst state for the middle class

(The Center Square) – A new report lists the Land of Lincoln as the least tax-friendly state in the nation for middle-class families. The report was done by Kiplinger and ranked the 10 worst states for middle-class families when looking at the state's overall tax burden. "Sorry, Illinois, but...
Cash to be claimed in Illinois

December 8, 2022 – Kringle, Santa, Claus, Rudolph, Gift, Noel and Merry are among the millions of names in Illinois’ unclaimed property database with cash and property waiting to be claimed, Illinois State Treasurer Michael Frerichs said today. “We return unclaimed property year-round, but it’s that time of...
New laws going into effect in Illinois in 2023

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Although much attention has been given to implementation of the SAFE-T Act, which eliminates cash bail in Illinois on January 1st, 2023, there are a number of other laws residents will have to obey going into effect. SAFE-T Act The Safety, Accountability, Fairness, and Equity-Today Act, which was introduced by the […]
New Area Code Will Be Coming In July 2023

A new area code will be coming to our area of the state next summer. The 730 area code will overlay in the existing 618 coverage area beginning in July. George Light with the Illinois Commerce Commission explains what this means for phone customers. Light says when you dial the...
FIRST ALERT: Winter Weather Advisory in effect Friday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - In a snow season which has gotten off to a somewhat lackluster start, snow enthusiasts have been hoping for a change in fortune, and for some, that’s exactly what’s about to happen. With our incoming storm track taking a slight southerly jaunt, it places...
Two Payments Coming From the State of Illinois

counting money in handsPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Grey (Unsplash/Creative Commons)onUnsplash. Here's some great news for millions of Illinois residents during this time of record-high inflation. The state of Illinois is sending out a one-time property tax rebate to you. This tax rebate is in the amount of 5% of property taxes paid, and goes up to $300 per household. (source) While this isn't a total game changer on its own, this amount is definitely is a step in the right direction. This $300 is money that you can use however you want. You can use this money for groceries or utilities or whatever you like.
Illinois auctioning hundreds of unclaimed property items

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Jewelry, collectible coins, sports memorabilia and historic souvenirs are among the more than 450 unclaimed property items to be auctioned online by the Illinois State Treasurers’ Office. The virtual event will be held this year from December 5th to December 8th. The treasurer’s office...
Rep. Keith Sommer resigns early; Hauter likely to step in

Republican state Rep. Keith Sommer of Morton has submitted his resignation, weeks before the end of his term. The move appears to pave the way for Illinois Rep.-elect Bill Hauter to be sworn in before the spring session begins. That would give him seniority over his freshman colleagues and position him to get committee assignments sooner.
Could We Be Living In “New Illinois” At Some Point?

New Illinois is a nonpartisan, nonprofit organization with the mission of educating Illinoisans about their right, under the U.S. Constitution, to pursue the formation of a new state. One of their organizers, GH Merritt, joined Tom Meredith and Tyler Gumm on “Galesburg’s Morning News” to talk about the group and their informational event in Knoxville Tuesday night.
