Man dies after being shot in the head in the parking lot of a southwest Houston apartment complexhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Should Police Take Cash, Houses, Vehicles and Other Property From Citizens Without Proof of A Crime Committed?Clarence WalkerHouston, TX
A homeowner was shot and killed during a confrontation with two suspects he found in his backyard in southeast Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
A Woman Tries to Open Plane Exit Door Midflight Because She Said "Jesus Told Her To"justpene50Houston, TX
4 Great Steakhouses in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Homeowner killed in front of girlfriend while confronting prowlers in Houston's southside, HPD says
A woman witnessed her boyfriend's death during what police say was a targeted attack by two masked men in the middle of the night.
SWAT stand-off ends with man shooting himself in front lawn where family lived, HPD says
According to police, the man was outside of the residence where his common-law wife and children lived.
Click2Houston.com
Man found fatally shot outside of motel room in southwest Houston, police say
HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after a man was fatally shot outside of a motel room in southwest Houston, officers with the Houston Police Department said. Officers responded to reports of a shooting at the Rest Up Inn motel located at 10015 Main St. around 6:55 a.m. Police...
Father shot to death by 5 suspects accused of casing SW Houston neighborhood, police say
The victim's girlfriend told police he grabbed a gun and opened the front door to confront the suspects after he reportedly saw them trying to steal her vehicle.
Click2Houston.com
Who killed Manuel? Reward offered after 2021 deadly double shooting in north Houston
HOUSTON – Houston police are investigating a double shooting that left one victim dead and another hurt in north Houston back in December of 2021. Manuel Vidal Garza was shot and killed inside his home after several suspects broke inside, according to police. Another victim, who was with Vidal Garza at the time, was shot but survived.
Click2Houston.com
Homeowner fatally shot after confronting suspects outside SE Houston home, police say
HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed during a confrontation with two masked men outside his SE Houston home, police said. According to HPD Lt. R. Willkens, officers received reports of a shooting in the 8400 block of Safeguard Street near Bellfort Avenue shortly after midnight.
Click2Houston.com
MISSING PERSON: 22-year-old Veronyka Johnson last seen in SW Houston
HOUSTON – Authorities are searching for a 22-year-old who they say was last seen in southwest Houston. According to police, Veronyka Johnson disappeared Lemon Ridge Lane and Dryad. Johnson was described as a Black woman, standing at 5′5″ tall, and 140-lbs.
21-year-old killed after being hit by stray bullet while asleep in north Harris Co., deputies say
Deputies said the victim's two young family members were also inside the apartment during the shooting and thankfully, were not physically injured.
24-year-old man charged with murder after accused of firing several shots in car with passengers
A witness told police they saw about six men pull out guns and fire multiple shots at a vehicle at a gas station along West Rankin Road.
Click2Houston.com
Families demand answers after the bodies of 3 men were found in Houston waterways
HOUSTON – Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee, along with the family of 26-year-old Delano Burkes say that there may be more information about his death. Hours after the news conference, Houston Police Chief Troy Finner released a statement saying, in part, that the department’s detectives have worked countless hours on the case.
Click2Houston.com
Double stabbing reported in Sunnyside area, HPD says
HOUSTON – Officials say two men have been reportedly stabbed in the Sunnyside community. According to Houstn police, the stabbing took place Thursday night in the 300 block of Sunnyside. Authorities say the men were transported to area hospitals, but have yet to give word on their condition. It...
'Tremendously traumatized' Houston police face the growing problem of domestic violence
The number of homicides in Houston continues to rise each year, and, in many cases, the victims are being killed by someone they know and love.
Suspect shot, killed on I-10 identified as Texas man; trooper on administrative leave
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Louisiana State Police identified the man killed in a trooper-involved shooting Thursday night on I-10 as a Texas man. The vehicle’s driver, identified as 52-year-old Jose Reza-Navarro of Spring, Texas, allegedly fled on I-10 after a traffic stop made by a trooper at 10:02 p.m. Reza-Navarro allegedly led authorities on […]
'It's very traumatic': Man shot and killed during argument in west Houston, HPD said
While the shooting happened as kids were going home from school, no one was injured, but police are calling the shooting "very traumatic."
Police arrest woman accused of stealing mail, checks from Texas churches
FLOWER MOUND, Texas — A woman has been arrested by police for allegedly stealing mail from local churches, according to the Flower Mound Police Department (FMPD). FMPD said 30-year-old Graciela Carolina Munoz-Perez, of Houston, was arrested in relation to several reported instances of mail theft from Nov. 2 to Nov. 10. Police said Munoz-Perez was identified as the suspect and found in Flower Mound at a local church on Nov. 17.
fox26houston.com
Surveillance cameras capture father of 5 gunned down trying to stop men from getting into car in his driveway
HOUSTON - A man trying to save a car from being stolen ends up losing his life. Around 1:45 a.m. the man was inside his home and saw on his surveillance camera several men in the driveway trying to get into his girlfriend’s car. He went outside to try and stop them.
Click2Houston.com
Boyfriend arrested, charged in death of Houston woman who was found shot to death in burning car 6 years ago, deputies say
FORT BEND COUNTY – The Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday that it has made an arrest in the six-year-old case involving the murder of a Houston woman who was shot to death allegedly by her boyfriend. On Jan. 11, 2017, at around 1:42 a.m., FBCSO’s deputies...
Harris County inmate convicted of killing HPD Sgt. Bruno Soboleski in 1991 no longer on death row
Retrying the punishment phase of the death penalty trial was difficult as many witnesses have died or have been declared incompetent since the original trial 30 years ago.
21-year-old arrested and charged with DWI in deadly crash on West Loop in Galleria area
Police say the 21-year-old woman was stopped in a moving lane of traffic when another driver, who later died, slammed into the tow truck drivers helping her.
Click2Houston.com
New details released in deadly shooting of Takeoff: Migos associate also fired shots during altercation, docs show
HOUSTON – A search warrant for the suspect accused of killing Migos rapper Takeoff in Houston on Nov. 1 details the altercation that led up to the deadly shooting. Patrick Xavier Clark, 33, has been charged with murder and 22-year-old Cameron Joshua was charged with unlawful carrying of a weapon and a felon in possession of a weapon in connection to Takeoff’s death.
