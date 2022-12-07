Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ever Forward pilot was distracted before Chesapeake grounding, Coast Guard saysDoug StewartBaltimore, MD
In search of great “fancy-casual” dining? I tried Freemason Abby and it was absolutely fantastic!Erin has questions...Norfolk, VA
4 Great Seafood Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Is the Housing Market Crashing Like 2008? | 2022 Recap [Virginia BeachScott Westfall CGP Real EstateVirginia Beach, VA
Southampton County native headed to 2023 NFL draftStephy SaysSouthampton County, VA
Related
Chesapeake church offers support in wake of Walmart mass shooting
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The Hampton Roads community is still processing the shooting that took the lives of six Walmart employees last month. Saturday afternoon, Redeemed Church of God invited anyone to come and pray for those still grieving. While the church is small, its members are still doing what...
FBI, Chesapeake police to return Walmart shooting victims' personal belongings
The FBI and Chesapeake Police Department are working on returning the personal belongings of the Chesapeake Walmart mass shooting victims
FBI to return items left behind in Chesapeake Walmart
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — It's been almost three weeks since a Walmart employee shot and killed six of his co-workers before turning the gun on himself. In the aftermath of the violence, there have been a lot of moving parts. Families and friends are still burying their loved ones and...
Police: No injuries, fatalities after shooting reported at Greenbrier Mall
Chesapeake Police are on scene at Greenbrier Mall. News 3 is told the mall is being evacuated as a precaution. City officials are asking people to avoid the area at this time.
FBI creates questionnaire for Walmart mass shooting victims
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the Chesapeake Police Department (CPD) are working to return personal belongings to the victims of the Walmart mass shooting last month. The bureau created a questionnaire for those who left their belongings, including bags and jackets, behind. Those who...
VA man arrested following armed robbery, police pursuit in NC
According to a news release, officers responded to the First Bank located at 416 S. Hughes Blvd around 10:09 p.m. for a report of a bank robbery.
Man arrested after VB ShotSpotter alerts police about shots fired
According to a news release, Officers heard several shots around 1:10 a.m. near 19th Street. Within a few seconds, officers received a ShotSpotter alert, which directed them to the 19th Street North parking lot.
Chesapeake Walmart emptying store, planning to remodel after mass shooting
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Shelves are being emptied and the future of the space is uncertain in the aftermath of the Walmart mass shooting in Chesapeake, according to a spokesperson for the company. On Nov. 22 shortly after 10 p.m., a night team lead opened fire on his fellow coworkers...
School bus assistant sprayed cleaning fluid on 7-year-old, police say
YORK COUNTY, Va. — A school bus attendant is facing charges after police said he assaulted a child with cleaning fluid. The York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest in a news release, and said David Keith Blackwell, 70, faces charges in connection with the incident. Officers said the bus driver sprayed the child with cleaning fluid because the 7-year-old had spat on him.
WAVY News 10
Edenton Police searching for suspect in N.C. vehicle larceny
EDENTON, N.C. (WAVY) — Edenton police are searching for a suspect they believe was involved in a motor vehicle larceny. On Friday, Dec. 9, the Edenton Police Department responded to a call for the larceny of a motor vehicle that occurred in the 400 block of N. Granville Street in Edenton.
WITN
POLICE: Man arrested in Virginia after robbing Elizabeth City bank, high-speed chase
ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WITN) - Police in an Eastern Carolina city say a man is in custody in Virginia after a high-speed chase stemming from a bank robbery. The Elizabeth City Police Department says 54-year-old John Speller III, of Chesapeake, Virginia, was charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon. Officers...
Hampton PD investigating commercial burglary, release suspect photos
Hampton Police Division investigating commercial burglary of CBD Emporium store, release suspect photos
WAVY News 10
Prints on potato chip can led to Norfolk man’s armed robbery arrest; sentenced to 15 years
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man who threatened to kill a clerk while robbing a Norfolk Dollar Tree at gunpoint earlier this year has been sentenced to 15 years in prison. Police say they were able to make an arrest in the case by lifting fingerprints from a potato chip can that Rahquan Lavon Matthews left at the scene.
WAVY News 10
Police: Report of shooting at 7-Eleven in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Norfolk Police received a report of a shooting at the 7-Eleven at Campostella Road and East Indian River Road around 1:30 a.m. Saturday morning, according to police dispatch. Officers arrived and did not find a victim. They later found out the victim drove themselves to...
Woman sentenced for embezzling over $35,000 from Norfolk employer
A woman was sentenced Friday for embezzling over $35,000 in copays and cash belonging to the medical practice that employed her, officials report.
Former Newport News police officer sentenced to 6 years in 2019 deadly shooting
Former Newport News Police sergeant Albin Pearson was sentenced to 11 years in prison Friday, with five of those years suspended pending good behavior.
Robbery suspect targets two nearby Hampton 7-Eleven stores within minutes
Police are seeking the public's help in identifying the suspect involved in two robberies that occurred early Thursday morning in Hampton.
WAVY News 10
Man who robbed Pollard’s Chicken employee and shot at good Samaritan gets 15 years
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man who robbed a Pollard’s Chicken worker in Norfolk and shot at a person who came to her aid will serve 15 years in prison. Dashawan Kalvin Medley, 29, was sentenced on Friday after being convicted back in October on charges of robbery, abduction, and attempted malicious wounding. He also pleaded guilty after his conviction two additional counts of possession of a firearm as a convicted violent felon. Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Madeline C. Woodruff prosecuted the case.
WAVY News 10
Chesapeake church to hold memorial service for Walmart shooting victims
WAVY News 10's Regina Mobley reports. Chesapeake church to hold memorial service for Walmart …. WAVY News 10's Regina Mobley reports. Super Doppler Meteorologist Ricky Matthews has the latest weather forecast for the Hampton Roads viewing area. State champs! Phoebus tops Heritage 48-7 for Class …. Jayden Earley threw two...
Hampton judge orders doctor's examination to determine 'sanity' of Cory Bigsby
HAMPTON, Va. — A Hampton judge ruled on Friday that Cory Bigsby, the father of missing child Codi Bigsby, will receive a doctor's examination to determine his "competency and sanity." In the scheduling hearing, the next trial date where the findings of the examination are to be presented was...
13News Now
Norfolk, VA
33K+
Followers
13K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Norfolk local newshttps://www.13newsnow.com/
Comments / 0