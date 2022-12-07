10 highest-paid actresses of 2022

Actor paychecks depend on a variety of factors. These are becoming more and more difficult to rank in a changing industry, one where streaming and box office performance are in continuous conversation, and are shifting the way forward. While actors are still making a lot of money, it’s not like in the past, when people would flock to movie theaters to see their favorite actor. Nowadays, it’s all about the movie and whether or not it has the power to attract a large audience.

This year, various actresses made Variety ’s list of top-earning actors. While none of them are near Tom Cruise or Will Smith’ s paychecks, they still managed to earn competitive salaries in some instances. Scroll down to have a look at this year’s highest-paid actresses and their paychecks:

Margot Robbie Margot Robbie made $12.5 million for her role in “ Barbie .” She made the same salary as her co-star, Ryan Gosling .

Sandra Bullock Sandra Bullock made her comeback in the big screen in a big way, earning $10 million for her performance in “ The Lost City. ” She starred alongside Channing Tatum and Daniel Radcliffe .

Zendaya Zendaya is one of the most highest earning actresses in the industry thanks to parts in films and TV shows like “ Spider-Man: No Way Home ” and “ Euphoria .” She earned $10 million dollars for her role in the Luca Guadagnino movie “ Challengers ,” expected next year.

Millie Bobby Brown Millie Bobby Brown was paid $10 million for her performance in “ Enola Holmes 2. ” She’s one of the highest-paid actresses in the industry at only 18 years old.

Lady Gaga Lady Gaga will be playing the role of Harley Quinn in the film “Joker 2.” She earned $10 million for the part.

Jennifer Lopez Jennifer Lopez made $8.5 million for her performance in the romantic comedy “Marry Me,” alongside Owen Wilson.

Gal Gadot Gal Gadot became an overnight star following her turn as “ Wonder Woman. ” She made $5 million for her role in “ Death on the Nile .”

Emily Blunt Emily Blunt was paid $4 million dollars for her role in “ Oppenheimer ,” which stars Cillian Murphy, Florence Pugh and Robert Downey Jr .

Jaime Lee Curtis Jaime Lee Curtis was paid $3.5 million to close out her role of Laurie Strode in the film “ Halloween Ends .”