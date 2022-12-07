ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suri Cruise’s top fashion moments of 2022

Suri Cruise is growing up to be a fashionista, just like her mom Katie Holmes . 2022 saw more NYC outings by the 16-year-old, which meant more paparazzi photos giving a glimpse into the life of the celebrity kid. Check out Suri’s top fashion moments below.


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ytvo8_0jazFoQc00

Suri Cruise's 2022 Top Looks

Converse seem to be Suri’s favorite shoe and she loves to pair them with dresses. This rock meets cute look is one of her best this year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Jgdu0_0jazFoQc00

Suri Cruise's 2022 Top Looks

The daughter of Tom Cruise has her own individual style and seems to love prints, dresses, and comfort.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13MOLW_0jazFoQc00

Suri Cruise's 2022 Top Looks

The fashionista also loves a good vintage moment using a stylish vintage night bag on Labor Day weekend..

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MW8EM_0jazFoQc00

Suri Cruise's 2022 Top Looks

Suri loves a good fashionable jean. This ‘90s moment looked like it could have been from her moms closet.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1enm3W_0jazFoQc00

Suri Cruise's 2022 Top Looks

Suri loves to walk around NYC regardless of the weather. Once it started getting cold, she began adding a green puffer jacket to her looks. It must have been extra chilly this day, as Suri added an oversized pastel pink plaid scarf.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HNilt_0jazFoQc00

Suri Cruise's 2022 Top Looks

Suri seems to have an impressive denim collection like these wide flare jeans. She had a pink moment, matching her sweatshirts with a large pink purse and tote.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bkgyv_0jazFoQc00

Suri Cruise's 2022 Top Looks

Katie loves a boho moment, and so does Suri. She looked warm and cozy with an oversized denim jacket, striped sweatpants, and boots.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DTt10_0jazFoQc00

Suri Cruise's 2022 Top Looks

Suri brought the blue converse out again for this cozy but cool look.

