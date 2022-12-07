Not Forgotten: Delco Native Among Thousands Killed At Pearl Harbor

At least one Philly area native went down with the USS Arizona exactly 81 years ago today. Photo Credit: Public Domain Photo Courtesy of US NARA

Of the more than 2,400 Americans killed in the attack on Pearl Harbor exactly 81 years ago, at least one was a native of Delaware County.

Michael Savinski, a 23-year-old Seaman First Class from Chester, was stationed aboard the famous USS Arizona in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii on the day the Japanese Empire launched a surprise attack, according to federal war records.

The Arizona, coincidentally a Pennsylvania-class battleship, was sunk after a Japanese bomb landed on its munitions storage room, causing an explosion and killing 1,177 sailors, the National Parks Service says.

Savinski went down with the ship, though his parents Stephen and Anna Savinski were not made aware of his death until weeks later, Delco Times reported in 2011.

The Seaman First Class is among the thousands lost at Pearl Harbor being honored by President Joe Biden in a ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery on Wednesday, Dec. 7.

