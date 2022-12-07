ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chester, PA

Not Forgotten: Delco Native Among Thousands Killed At Pearl Harbor

By Mac Bullock
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EI4mx_0jazFa4S00
At least one Philly area native went down with the USS Arizona exactly 81 years ago today. Photo Credit: Public Domain Photo Courtesy of US NARA

Of the more than 2,400 Americans killed in the attack on Pearl Harbor exactly 81 years ago, at least one was a native of Delaware County.

Michael Savinski, a 23-year-old Seaman First Class from Chester, was stationed aboard the famous USS Arizona in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii on the day the Japanese Empire launched a surprise attack, according to federal war records.

The Arizona, coincidentally a Pennsylvania-class battleship, was sunk after a Japanese bomb landed on its munitions storage room, causing an explosion and killing 1,177 sailors, the National Parks Service says.

Savinski went down with the ship, though his parents Stephen and Anna Savinski were not made aware of his death until weeks later, Delco Times reported in 2011.

The Seaman First Class is among the thousands lost at Pearl Harbor being honored by President Joe Biden in a ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery on Wednesday, Dec. 7.

to follow Daily Voice Delaware and receive free news updates.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
delcoculturevultures.com

In Memory of Veteran Actor John Barrett

Veteran Hedgerow Theatre actor John W. Barrett, age 73, passed away on November 29, 2022. John is remembered as a talented actor who was generous with his fellow actors onstage and off. He treated everyone with respect whether they had acted for years or were just beginning. We will miss him.
MEDIA, PA
delawaretoday.com

The Hagley Museum Preserves Delaware’s Industrial History

Wilmington’s Hagley estate preserves the du Pont family’s earliest days—which changed the course of Delaware history. It’s hard to go anywhere in Delaware without bumping into a du Pont, something named after a du Pont, or hospitals, roads or schools built by a du Pont. The...
WILMINGTON, DE
Shore News Network

Philadelphia police said this man even stole a child’s piggy bank during home burglary

PHILADELPHIA, PA – A child’s piggy bank was just one of many items stolen from a Philadelphia home last week. Police are now asking the public to help identify a commercial burglary suspect who robbed a homeowner of their valuables. The Philadelphia Police Department reported that on December 4, at 2:30pm, an unknown person forced their way into the rear door of a residential property on the 31xx block of Montgomery Ave. While inside the suspect took a TV, safe, jewelry, phone, piggy bank and clothing. The suspect was operating a dark color Ford Fusion with damage to the rear The post Philadelphia police said this man even stole a child’s piggy bank during home burglary appeared first on Shore News Network.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Delaware County police officer honored at special ceremony

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A police officer in Delaware County was honored for his heroism during a special ceremony in Philadelphia Wednesday.Prospect Park Officer David Voorhees received an Award of Valor in emergency response for applying pressure to a gunshot victim's wound, saving his life back in January.The National Liberty Museum, in partnership with Chevrolet, recognized Voorhees during its 17th annual Awards of Valor.Voorhees says he doesn't consider himself a hero, just a cop who was doing what he was trained to do."I appreciate everyone coming out tonight and I'm very grateful to everyone for selecting me and giving me this award. I appreciate everyone that's been so supportive me during this time, really been there for me," Voorhees said.A total of 25 police officers, firefighters, and paramedics were honored for their heroism and for serving as role models in the community. 
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Mysterious Booms Rattle South Jersey Again

The Navy is investigating whether aircraft carrier training in Maryland caused mysterious noises in South Jersey, NJ Advance Media reports. Monday's loud booms and rattling windows marked the second major disturbance in two weeks. On Nov. 22, residents of Brigantine were abuzz about what sounded like an explosion, as Daily...
BRIGANTINE, NJ
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
422K+
Followers
61K+
Post
126M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy