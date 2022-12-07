Read full article on original website
Polygon
Immortals of Aveum is a magic shooter from the minds behind Dead Space and Call of Duty
The Game Awards is full of world premieres but it’s rare that one of them looks quite so different as Immortals of Aveum does right off the bat. The game’s first trailer appeared during the show on Thursday night and revealed a sprawling fantasy battlefield with enough explosions, effects, and combat to make a Call of Duty game blush. But none of that necessarily answered what exactly this new game really is.
Engadget
Atari revives unreleased arcade game that was too damn hard for 1982 players
Atari is reviving Akka Arrh, a 1982 arcade game canceled because test audiences found it too difficult. For the wave shooter’s remake, the publisher is teaming up with developer Jeff Minter, whose psychedelic, synthwave style seems an ideal fit for what Atari describes as “a fever dream in the best way possible.” The remake will be released on PC, PS5 and PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch and Atari VCS in early 2023.
techaiapp.com
The Game Awards 2022: Death Stranding 2, Diablo 4, Hades II, Armored Core 6, More Announced
The Game Awards 2022 were held earlier today, marking the epic conclusion to this year’s season of games, and promising more in the years to come. The lengthy three-and-a-half-hour show was held at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, with returning host Geoff Keighley, backed by a tremendous musical orchestra and an even louder in-person audience. With Elden Ring taking home the coveted Game of the Year award, prime celebrity appearances, a slew of new title reveals, and an individual who snuck up on stage before they were arrested, this year’s celebration felt like quite a grand affair. The most notable announcements this time include Hideo Kojima’s Death Stranding 2, the studio’s first-ever sequel in Hades II, gameplay for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, Diablo 4, a release date for Street Fighter 6, and more.
The Verge
Dwarf Fortress is no longer PC’s most inscrutable game
When Tarn and Zach Adams, the two creators of Dwarf Fortress, were children, their father worked in sewage management just east of Sacramento in the 1970s and ‘80s. Specifically, Tarn explains over Zoom, their dad was the guy who “introduced computers to sewage treatment plants,” helping digitize the measurement of things like “flows, digesters, bacteria,” and grossest of all, “activated sludge.”
NME
Retro Studios reportedly pitched an ‘XCOM’-style ‘Metroid’ game
The Wii was nearly home to a tactical Metroid title inspired by Firaxis’ XCOM series. That’s according to a video from Did You Know Gaming (via VGC), which claims that Metroid Prime developer Retro Studios conceived of a Metroid Tactics title, which was pitched to the higher-ups at the studio.
Polygon
Classic adventure game Colossal Cave returns remade in 3D in 2023
Sierra On-Line co-founders Roberta and Ken Williams announced the release date for Colossal Cave, their reimagining of the classic 1976 text adventure Colossal Cave Adventure, during The Game Awards 2022 on Thursday. Colossal Cave is described by the developers as a “3D interpretation of the original text adventure.” It’ll be...
Polygon
The biggest announcements from The Game Awards 2022
The Game Awards, hosted by Geoff Keighley, is known not only for its awards, but also for the news it generates — there’s plenty of promised world premiere trailers and game reveals. During Thursday’s event, Keighley handed out awards for the year’s best games in between hours of announcements, including game updates, release dates, and new trailers.
Polygon
Horizon Forbidden West DLC takes Aloy to Los Angeles
Horizon Forbidden West’s new DLC, Burning Shores, was announced at The Game Awards on Thursday evening. In the trailer, Aloy flies over the sea, on the back of a Sunwing — the rideable, pterodactyl-like machine. She flies by Los Angeles landmarks that appear to be the Griffith Observatory and Capitol Records Building, before zooming by the imminently recognizable Hollywood sign, a teaser for what can only be an expansion set in Los Angeles.
Polygon
Squid Game’s star made a hell of an action movie with Hunt
The South Korean action movie Hunt is not a comedy. It’s a bloody spy movie with deadly stakes, full of bloody conflict and grotesque torture. The stellar action sequences make it clear that nobody in this political face-off is having fun — all the main players are powered by self-righteous conviction that only they can save their country and their government, and any atrocities they commit in pursuit of that goal are valid and justified.
IGN
The Lords of the Fallen: First Gameplay Revealed for Soulslike Reboot
The first gameplay for Soulsike reboot The Lords of the Fallen was revealed during The Game Awards 2022. The Unreal Engine 5 gameplay shows the tough as nails dark fantasy RPG in action in a brand new trailer, providing a first glimpse at some familiar but still fresh looking melee combat.
Polygon
Destiny 2’s latest Lightfall trailer shows off more of the mysterious Neomuna
At The Game Awards 2022, Bungie showed up with its latest trailer for Destiny 2: Lightfall, the long-running MMO’s next expansion. This is the second year in a row that a major Destiny 2 expansion trailer has debuted at the TGAs, with The Witch Queen trailer preceding it last year. The trailer comes just a few days after Bungie released its latest season, Season of the Seraph, which will conclude with Destiny 2: Lightfall’s release on Feb. 28, 2023.
Polygon
Pokémon Go ‘Something Extraordinary’ Keldeo Special Research guide
As part of the “Mythic Blade” event, Pokémon Go is adding Keldeo to the game, though it will only be obtainable through buying a paid ticket that unlocks the “Something Extraordinary” Special Research Tasks. To get the “Something Extraordinary” Special Research Task set (and Keldeo),...
Cult of Mac
Squishy physics makes JellyCar Worlds like no other driving game
It’s a car made of jelly! It’s JellyCar Worlds, which challenges players to drive a squishy vehicle through a variety of convoluted levels. The game, which hit Apple Arcade on Friday, marks the return of a classic game from the original creator. JellyCar Worlds provides a silly driving...
Polygon
The Destiny 2: Lightfall trailer held one of The Game Awards’ flashiest moments
If video games have taught us anything over the past few years, it’s that grappling hooks are the most exciting new feature you can add to a franchise. Destiny 2: Lightfall, the MMO’s 2023 expansion, will let Guardians swing around on a grappling hook with their new Strand powers, which Bungie originally unveiled back in August. But in the expansion’s latest trailer, which debuted at The Game Awards 2023, players got to see some grappling hook gameplay that confirmed that Guardians can grapple to anything — even their fellow Guardians.
Red Dead Redemption Remake trailer leaves fans floored
I’m almost certain that a Red Dead Redemption remake will happen at some point, the question is when. Rockstar Games would be stupid not to. You only need to glance at the franchise’s enduring popularity to see why the project would be a good idea. In recent days, Red Dead Redemption 2 hit an all-time player count high on PC - four years after the game was released.
Polygon
Shadow and Bone season 2 gets a big tease before its March release
The second season of Netflix’s Shadow and Bone will hit the streaming platform on March 16, 2023. Shadow and Bone is based on Leigh Bardugo’s bestselling young adult fantasy books, which span three series and are collectively known as the Grishaverse. Jessie Mei Li returns as Alina Starkov, an unassuming cartographer who discovers that she is the rare Sun Summoner, a Grisha with the ability to manipulate light, with Ben Barnes as General Kirigan, her powerful shadow-manipulating foe.
Forget petting, Final Fantasy 16 lets you fight alongside the dog
There's also an easier story mode to assist you with combat
Polygon
The Super Mario Bros. Movie warp pipe scene tests Chris Pratt’s voice acting
There may be no greater challenge to nostalgic gamer brain than Nintendo’s and Illumination Entertainment’s The Super Mario Bros. Movie. Forty years of calcifying ideas over what the plumber mascot should sound, move, and act like will do that. But all preconceived notions will be shattered when the movie arrives next April, and the latest clip for the Chris Pratt-led animated flick offers yet another jolt.
Polygon
Dune: Awakening survival game trailer evokes the same awe as Villeneuve’s movie
Dune: Awakening, an online multiplayer survival game developed by Funcom, had its big moment Thursday night at The Game Awards. A new trailer was revealed, showing off a tone and timbre very much akin to Dennis Villeneuve’s motion picture, Dune. Gameplay seems to be a mixture of Ark: Survival Evolved and Planetside, of all things, with intimate moments of desperation contrasting against huge, pitched battles in the sand.
