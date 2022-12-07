Read full article on original website
Related
Southern Pecan Pie, a holiday favorite
With the holidays right around the corner, this sweet and sticky Southern Pecan Pie is one of my favorite desserts to make. I grew up with a pecan tree in our backyard and have fond memories of my mom baking pecan pie in the kitchen, which is perfect for Thanksgiving, Christmas or any other time. This southern classic will not only make your house smell good but your mouth water.
8 cookie recipes to make the holiday season sweet
Try these holiday cookie recipes from classics like cut-out Christmas shapes to creative and keto-friendly sweet treats.
Holiday Recipe: Pineapple Upside-Down Cake
Home for the Holidays Series: This year, local reporters and editors are using Thanksgiving week to share our favorite holiday traditions and recipes with you, our readers. Melt margarine in a 9 x 1 1/2-inch round baking pan in oven. Stir in sugar and 1 tablespoon water. Arrange pineapple and...
princesspinkygirl.com
Banana Cream Pie Cheesecake Bars
Banana Cream Pie Cheesecake Bars are the best combination of a classic cream pie fused with a cream cheesecake filling, and baked into a delicious dessert bar. This easy recipe takes only 5 minutes to prepare by making a crunchy no-cook Oreo crust that sits below a creamy banana cheesecake mixture.
gordonramsayclub.com
Blueberry Cheesecake Cake (Ready in 30 Minutes)
Blueberries are always a good idea if you want to prepare a delicious and refreshing dessert. This blueberry cheesecake cake is so easy to make. You will need 10 minutes to prepare and around 20 to bake! Try it:. Ingredients:. 1 2/3 cups of graham cracker crumbs (you will need...
Creamy parmesan tater tot casserole
Who doesn't love tater tots smothered in creamy cheese sauce? Today, I ditched the cream of mushroom soup to use creamy parmesan cheese sauce instead. The casserole takes about one hour to make from start to finish and it's definitely worth the wait.
gordonramsayclub.com
Quick Baileys Tiramisu (15-Minute Recipe)
This easy Baileys tiramisu is ideal indulgent dessert for sharing with family and friends. It will take you just 15 minutes to make it, plus at least 6 hours (or preferably overnight) chilling. Servings 6 to 8. Ingredients:. 500 grams mascarpone. 50 grams caster sugar. 1 teaspoon vanilla paste (or...
gordonramsayclub.com
When Life Gives You Lemons, Make LEMON SHEET CAKE
Extra moist and delicious, this lemon sheet cake with a lemon buttercream frosting is so easy, simple, and quick to prepare! Plus, amazingly tasty! If you are a fan of fruit desserts, then this recipe is ideal for you! Try it:. Servings 14-16 Ingredients:. For the cake:. 1 box lemon...
Christmas-Themed Butter Cookies Recipe
This post may contain affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. This timeless Christmas butter cookie recipe has been passed down in my family for years. They always turn out sheer perfection and pair wonderfully with a hot cup of cocoa on chilly winter nights.
Delish
No-Bake Banana Caramel Pecan Pie
When it comes to old-school desserts, banana cream pie and pecan pie are always at the top of the list. If you’re torn between which dessert should be the centerpiece of your holiday table, why not combine them? This pie pairs pecans in a sticky caramel, layered with bananas, and topped with a light and fluffy vanilla cream filling. Think banoffee pie, taken over the top with pecans and caramel. Best part? It’s completely no-bake, so you won’t be fighting for the oven space. We love how impressive this looks once assembled, and with minimal effort!
Holiday peppermint cheesecake brownie recipe
Recipe for cheesecake brownies topped with crushed peppermint candies.
Fox 59
Kylee’s Kitchen: Poached pear chocolate tart
December is National Pear Month, and we’re celebrating the monthlong food holiday in Kylee’s Kitchen. Pears are an often underutilized fall and winter fruit, and poaching them is a simple way to make them tender and flavorful. Poached pear chocolate tart. Yield: One 9-inch tart. Ingredients for sweet...
Myhighplains.com
Holiday Deal for Love Your Teeth
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —Your smile is worth a thousand words, and you deserve to have it say you Love Your Teeth®. As the popular saying goes, “smile and the world smiles with you”. You may not have “perfect” teeth, but your smile still has the power to light up a room. We started this brand with one mission in mind: to give you the confidence to let your REAL smile shine. Love Your Teeth® is the Pro-Renewal Whitening System™ designed to overcome the toughest whitening challenges in minutes and is clinically tested to whiten your teeth up to 2 shades in 10 minutes and 7 shades in just 7 days.
Kardea Brown shares cake recipes from new cookbook
Chef and Food Network host Kardea Brown shares recipes from her brand-new cookbook, "The Way Home: A Celebration of Sea Islands Food and Family with Over 100 Recipes."
Food & Wine
Cranberry Moscow Mule Gingersnaps
With freshly grated ginger, ginger syrup, and ground dried ginger, cookbook author Vallery Lomas’ drop cookies pack a punch. Speckled with lime zest and vodka-plumped dried cranberries, the namesake Moscow mule cocktail is well represented in these soft and cakey cookies. As the hot oven activates the baking powder, the cookies puff up and expand, causing the powdered sugar coating to crack and form a leopard-like crinkled pattern. While the alcohol evaporates in the baking process, you can make a completely booze-free version by rehydrating the cranberries in lemon-lime soda. Ginger syrup can be found at specialty grocery stores and online at kingarthurbaking.com.
Cranberry and orange buttermilk loaf recipe by Georgina Hayden
Although I love a Christmassy dessert as much as the next sugar addict, after a while I just want a slice of something simple and a cup of tea. This buttermilk loaf is everything you need on those in-between days – when you are feeling festive but not quite ready to commit to a tub of brandy butter.
purewow.com
Sour Cream Sugar Cookies
PureWow editors select every item that appears on this page, and the company may earn compensation through affiliate links within the story. You can learn more about that process here. They’re soft, sweet and wrapped in nostalgia. A sugar cookie may not sound like much, but these treats are...
Wellness Wednesday: Baked Apples
Ingredients: 6 Apples 2 tablespoons brandy 2 tablespoons honey 2 pinches ground cinnamon 2 tablespoons unsalted butter, cut into small pieces 1 cup granola 1 cup heavy cream 1 tablespoon sugar Directions Preheat oven to 400°F. Slice off the tops of apples and save them. Remove cores using an apple corer. Cut off the bottom […]
Real Simple
French Onion Soup Bites
French onion soup is comforting and divine, but definitely not finger food. In comes this bite-size appetizer that borrows all the best parts of the beloved and classic soup. Melty Gruyere cheese and jammy, savory onions live in a tender, custard-like mixture that makes every nibble a flavor explosion. Store-bought phyllo pastry shells take the fuss out of preparing these for a crowd, leaving you to simply caramelize onions, whisk together a mixture of eggs and cream, and assemble these delectable bites before baking them off to crispy perfection.
snapshotsincursive.com
White Chocolate Lavender Berry Scones
What’s Cooking in Gail’s Kitchen? Delicious Holiday Foods: White Chocolate Lavender Berry Scones! Butter and Buttermilk, two main ingredients that lasso the moon. This is not your ordinary pastry. It’s not a doughnut. It’s not a muffin. It is a flavorful raised vessel for smearing on more butter. Granted, the American version may be filled with fresh fruit and chocolate chips, but hey, it’s all good. And since I was doing it my way, I went one step further and added a lavender glaze on top. There’s no way I’m going to be accused of making a dry-as-dust scone. I’m living with a man who conjures up that image whenever he hears the word “scone”. I believe for now, I’m okay with him thinking that way. More for me!
Comments / 0