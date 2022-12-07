NH House OKs special election for tied Rochester Ward 4 race between Grassie and Walker

ROCHESTER − One of the first items of business taken up by the New Hampshire House after Wednesday's Organization Day was a vote to send the tie race between state representative candidates Chuck Grassie and David Walker back for a runoff election, to be decided by the Ward 4 voters.

It almost didn't happen. After a motion was made to send the tie back to Rochester voters, a second motion was made to table it, which would have delayed setting the special election. That motion failed on a 187 yes to a 193 no vote.

Following the failure to table, House Minority Leader Matthew Wilhelm moved again to send it back to the city.

"The New Hampshire Constitution affords the full House the right to seat membership," he said. "In the case of a tie, which happens, not often, the House clerk explained that we have traditionally either returned the question to the voters, or created a split seat. In no instance have they just seated a member. Any attempt by us without further representation of the voters is wrong. Please support the resolution and vote yes."

Wilhelm received support from House Majority Leader Jason Osborne.

"This was intended to be a joint motion," said Osborne. "This is the right thing to do."

The motion passed on a voice vote.

Chuck Grassie, D-Rochester is the incumbent. He said he believes the city will hold the special election on Feb. 21, during school vacation.

"The House did the right thing," he said. "I will take some time to put together a campaign. I do not intend to go knocking on doors during the holidays. I will wait until the new year. I have family and I understand the importance of this time."

David Walker, R-Rochester, who was in Concord for the vote, said he went to see the process.

"It took a long time to make the decision," Walker said. "So now we'll see what happens in the election. Hopefully one more or one less voter will make the difference in the tie."

There was talk that with several Democrats not in attendance that the Republican might try to seat Walker.

"First I heard of that," Walker said.

Walker, a former mayor, had initially defeated incumbent Grassie by one vote, 971-970, according to Nov. 8 general election results announced by the city for the Strafford County District 8 House seat, which represents Rochester's Ward 4. A recount on Nov. 16 found the vote was tied 970-970.

Both Grassie and Walker agreed to withdraw their challenges to the state's Ballot Law Commission, sending the decision to the House.

At that time, Paul Smith, New Hampshire House Clerk said in 2006 there was a tie, but one party voluntarily withdrew, and in 1992, a Pelham race between Tom Kirby and Richard Hagan ended in a tie and the House sent it back for a special election.

This article originally appeared on Fosters Daily Democrat: NH House OKs special election for tied Rochester Ward 4 race between Grassie and Walker