Three charged with obstructing justice after questioning about missing Toledo teens
TOLEDO, Ohio — Three people were arrested Tuesday and charged for impeding an investigation into the disappearance of Toledo teens Kyshawn Pittman, 15, and Ke'Marion Wilder, 16. Crystal LaForge-Yingling, Corbin Gingrich and Carissa Eames were brought to the downtown Toledo safety building for questioning regarding two teen boys who...
13abc.com
TPD: Speedway employee hospitalized in stabbing
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are looking for a suspect accused of stabbing a woman at a Toledo gas station Wednesday night. Police at the scene say an employee at the Speedway gas station near the intersection of Jackman and Sylvania got into an altercation inside the store with someone she knew. The two got into a fight outside of the store when the suspect allegedly stabbed the employee and fled the scene.
13abc.com
TPD arrests three in connection with the kidnapping of two Toledo juveniles
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police arrested and charged three people on Monday in connection to the kidnapping of two Toledo juveniles. On Dec. 13, TPD brought in Carrissa Eames, Crystal Laforge-Yingling and Corbin Gingrich for questioning and afterwards, arrested and charged all three with obstruction of justice. According to...
13abc.com
Man pleads guilty to fatal stabbing
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One man pleaded guilty Tuesday to a fatal stabbing. According to court documents, Dennis Robinson pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and tampering with evidence. In September, Robinson was indicted on murder and felonious assault charges in relation to the stabbing death of Terry Austin, 44. The...
13abc.com
DPD: Teen jumps into Maumee River to evade police
DEFIANCE, Ohio (WTVG) - Defiance Police took a 16-year-old into custody after officers say they evaded police and jumped into the Maumee River following a car crash. According to the Defiance Police Department, the teenager crashed a car on E. River Drive, east of Carpenter Road in Defiance, Wednesday morning around 9:30 a.m.
West Toledo McDonald's robbed at gunpoint Monday
TOLEDO, Ohio — A teen robbed a west Toledo McDonald's at gunpoint on Monday morning. Toledo Police responded to an armed robbery call around 7:15 a.m. at the McDonald's located on West Alexis Road near Lewis Avenue. An employee reported a person with a gun took the cash from the register before fleeing on foot.
2 men charged after MSP found missing girl in their vehicle
(CBS DETROIT) - Two men are facing charges after Michigan State Police troopers found a missing girl in their vehicle during a traffic stop that happened in Inkster in May, Michigan State Police announced Monday. Steffan Alexander Harris, 28, was charged with human trafficking of a minor for commercial sexual activity, prostitution/transporting person, prostitution/accepting earnings, human trafficking enterprise causing injury, and child sexually abuse activity - aggravated distributing or promoting and habitual offender.Harris was arraigned on Monday, Dec. 12, and given a $100,000 bond.The second suspect is already in prison and will be arraigned on Thursday. The charges he faces include habitual offender - fourth offense notice, controlled substance - delivery/manufacture (cocaine, heroin, or another narcotics less than 50 grams) and identity theft.MSP has not released the second suspect's name.On May 20, troopers were patrolling in Inkster and during a traffic stop they discovered a minor girl in a vehicle with two adult males.Police confirmed the girl's identity and discovered the Saginaw Chippewa Police Department had her listed as an endangered missing juvenile.If anyone has a human trafficking tip, they are asked to call the National Human Trafficking Resource Center at 888-373-7888 or text 233733.
39-year-old man found dead in Navarre Park early Monday
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Police are investigating after discovering a man's body in an east Toledo park Monday morning. Officers were dispatched to Navarre Park just after 10 a.m. to conduct a safety check on a person in the park. Upon arrival, officers located a male who was underneath blankets and presumed to be sleeping.
cleveland19.com
Ohio’s Violent Offender Database grows by more than 900 offenders
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Nearly 3,000 of Ohio’s most dangerous, convicted criminals are now registered in a statewide database under Sierah’s Law. The law was named after a University of Toledo student, 20-year-old Sierah Joughin. She was kidnapped and murdered by a repeat, violent offender six years ago.
13abc.com
Tiffin police investigates the death of a juvenile
TIFFIN, Ohio (WTVG) -A juvenile male was found dead near a bike path on Monday morning. According to a statement released by the Tiffin Police Department, officers responded to a call around 9:13 a.m. of an unresponsive male that was found on or nearby a bike pathway near Hopewell Avenue.
Body struck multiple times by drivers on I-94 in Wayne County ID'd as man from Van Buren Twp., troopers say
An investigation is underway after a driver hit a woman’s body on I-94 in western Wayne County Tuesday night, leaving the freeway backed up for more than a mile.
huroninsider.com
Huron City Schools teacher accused of threatening to fight student
HURON – A Huron City Schools teacher is now under investigation by both the school district and police after a junior high student accused him of threatening to fight him. According to a report from the Huron Police Department, the student and his mother came to the police station on December 7 to file a report.
Detroit News
4 sought in shooting on Detroit's westside
Detroit police are working to find four people in connection with a shooting this week on the city's west side. One person in the group argued with a man in his 20s around 10:13 p.m. Monday in the 22000 block of W. Seven Mile, investigators said in a statement. He...
Warren man arrested in turnpike drug stop; $162K in cocaine seized
A Warren man was arrested in Ottawa County last week when troopers seized approximately $162,000 in cocaine.
68-year-old woman killed in Hillsdale County house fire
The first call came in around 7:27 a.m. Monday and a Hillsdale County Sheriff's deputy was the first on the scene.
13abc.com
Candlelight vigil honors 20-year-old mother who did not survive a car crash on Miami Street
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Candles, balloons, hugs, and tears. All of it in memory of Harley Conley. “It is very tough. I think it always is for somebody that had been taken so young, and so tragic,” said Conley’s mom, Valerie Garcia. Friday night, Toledo Police say Conley...
huroninsider.com
Man accused of pushing girlfriend to ground, throwing her daughter over couch
SANDUSKY – A 33-year-old man was arrested Wednesday after he allegedly pushed his girlfriend to the ground during an argument and threw her daughter over a couch. According to a report from the Sandusky Police Department, when police responded to the Carr Street house, the complainant told police that the incident started when her longtime boyfriend, Roy Oakes Jr., returned home highly intoxicated.
11 thefts reported recently at Toledo Walmart; police say use caution
TOLEDO, Ohio — Shoplifting incidents are becoming a problem at Walmart stores across the United States, and the south Toledo location on Glendale Avenue is no exception. Toledo police told WTOL 11 that officers have responded to the Glendale store 11 times in the last two months for theft calls. A Walmart spokesperson wouldn't say if that number is higher than normal.
wlen.com
Man Killed on Ohio Turnpike Near Perrysburg
Perrysburg, OH – One driver was killed in a two-vehicle crash on the Ohio Turnpike today. The Ohio State Highway Patrol reported Wednesday that the crash occurred early this morning, at about 12:54 AM. The collision happened on the Ohio Turnpike, westbound, near MP67.7 in Wood County’s Perrysburg Township....
13abc.com
One dead after crashing into semi parked on turnpike
PERRYSBURG TWP., Ohio (WTVG) - One person is dead after a crash on the Ohio turnpike Wednesday morning. Evgeny Zolotarev, 61, was driving westbound in a Sprinter van when he veered off the right side of the roadway and struck a commercial tractor trailer. Zolotarev was pronounced dead at the...
