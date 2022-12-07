Titans react to GM Jon Robinson’s firing

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Mike Vrabel and the Titans addressed the media for the first time since the team decided to part ways with general manager Jon Robinson.

Vrabel said he had extensive conversations with Robinson yesterday, as well as with controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk. He believes the message in Robinson’s firing was to show that this team is charged with not just winning, but winning championships.

“Change is never easy,” said Vrabel when asked if the news about Robinson surprised him. “You know, I’m focused on where we’re at right now. I think that you know, there are surprises that happen each and every day. I respect the decision that that Amy and the ownership group made. I appreciate their support.”

“I don’t want to be the guy who drafts me to get fired or whatever,” Titans veteran safety Kevin Byard said. “But it is what it is. We got to respect their decision. So like I said, I’m just trying to make sure I’m doing the best I can as a leader to just not let it be a distraction like we get to talking about this conversation that comes with like, hey, we got Jaguars this week.”

It has been a whirlwind of events for the Titans team over the last couple of weeks; Robinson’s firing, offensive coordinator Todd Downing’s DUI arrest, and the team also coming off back-to-back losses.

Vrabel told his team to just keep everything in perspective and to focus on getting a win against the Jacksonville Jaguars at home on Sunday.

