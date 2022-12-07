Fans Of Netflix's Wednesday Have Some A+ Reactions Following The Season 1 Finale

Spoilers ahead! If you haven’t seen the finale of Wednesday , read with caution.

As fans watched Netflix’s latest series Wednesday , they immersed themselves in the gothic world of Nevermore Academy, falling in love with the characters, Wednesday’s goth outfits and Jenna Ortega’s viral dance moves . Many took to social media while watching the show to express their opinions about the Addams Family spin-off, and then things really got wild after the explosive finale, and we've compiled a few of the best ones.

The finale of Wednesday was wild, to put it mildly. A lot was revealed (like the monster), and the season ended in a way that left viewers with a lot of questions . So, naturally many took to Twitter and TikTok to explain their thoughts and feelings about Wednesday , check them out.

One of the bigger topics of discussion was the reveal of the big bad at the end of the season. I don’t know about you, but I definitely didn’t expect Tyler to be the Hyde. I really felt blindsided by that reveal, and a lot of other viewers were too. In the finale, we see the two interact and Tyler claims he gave Wednesday “signals,” but I certainly couldn’t see them. I think @thinkingofjenna perfectly captured this sense of confusion by tweeting:

See more

While we’re on the topic of the Hyde, let’s talk about Wednesday and Tyler’s relationship. In the penultimate episode, the two had had a cute moment involving Legally Blonde (which Resse Witherspoon hilariously reacted to) , and then by the end of the episode, it was clear Wednesday had sadly been used by the barista this whole time. Over on TikTok, Erika Chi posted what I think a lot of us were thinking throughout the finale, check it out:

On a more wholesome note, the other moment that fans were obsessing over was when Enid hugged Wednesday. Their friendship is adorable, and fans really love the roommates so to see them have this sweet moment at the end of the season was extremely meaningful. @luvsicktheorist pointed out just how layered this moment in the finale was, posting:

See more

Other fans honed in on how Wednesday managed to keep her signature sense of humor even though she was battered and bruised. For example, imurgency on TikTok posted about the Addams daughter's fantastic quip during her standoff with Professor Thronhill:

While most seemed to be discussing what we know happened, there’s a pocket of the internet that’s devoted to figuring out who texted Wednesday in the final frames of the season. In this case, ch5cky on TikTok found an old interview of the actor who plays Ajax, the Medusa-like character and Enid’s boyfriend, and seems to think he might be behind the threatening messages. Check it out:

Others finished the series and weren’t thinking about theories or moments, but rather how they were going to modify their wardrobes so they could dress like Wednesday . Leyle2.0 on TikTok posted a hilarious video with over 543 thousand likes showing her frantically trying to dress like the iconic Addams Family character.

Finally, we’ll end on a note that I think most who watched the series can relate to, which is: When are we getting Season 2 of Wednesday ? @astrolst had an A+ reaction to not having an official Season 2 announcement when she posted on Twitter:

See more

Overall, this 2022 TV schedule entry caused quite the flurry of reactions that really ran the gamut. From intense reactions, to interesting hypotheses, to simply hilarious posts the internet really managed to capture many of the feelings one could have after finishing Season 1 of Wednesday .

If you are interested in watching (or rewatching) this creepy, kooky, mysterious, spooky and altogether ooky series based on the classic Addams Family character, you can do so with a Netflix subscription .