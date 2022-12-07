IOWA CITY, Iowa - Caitlin Clark finished with 32 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists, Monika Czinano scored 22 and No. 16 Iowa dispatched Minnesota 87-64 on Saturday night. Clark, who led the nation with a 27.3 scoring average coming into the game, sank 11 of 26 shots with four 3-pointers for the Hawkeyes (8-3, 2-0 Big Ten Conference). Clark, a junior, finished one assist shy of claiming her eighth career triple-double and second of the season. She added four steals. Czinano made 11 of 17 shots before fouling out. McKenna Warnock pitched in with 12 points and 10 rebounds....

IOWA CITY, IA ・ 28 MINUTES AGO