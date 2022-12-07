ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasadena, CA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Antelope Valley Press

Magic returns to BLVD for Christmas fest

LANCASTER — Lancaster Boulevard will be transformed into a dazzling winter wonderland tonight for A Magical BLVD Christmas with bright lights and the sounds of the holiday season. The popular event is scheduled from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., on Lancaster Boulevard between Beech and Genoa avenues.
LANCASTER, CA
Santa Monica Daily Press

Holiday season continues in Santa Monica

Looking for places to get your Christmas spirit in full swing? There are some good events and how much you participate is up to you! Boat parades, singalongs and surfing are all available this weekend and next!. Santa’s on his way. November 23, 2011. Santa Gets A Ride From...
SANTA MONICA, CA
theshelbyreport.com

Northgate González Market Hosts Community Holiday Events

Anaheim, California-based Northgate González Market delivered turkey vouchers, food and cash donations to more than 5,500 families this holiday season. “The upcoming holidays are a time for families to come together around the dinner table to share a warm meal, laughter, and love,” said Oscar González, Northgate Market co-president. “We want to thank our community partners, Hyundai and Oportun and others, who joined us to make this holiday season a little bit brighter for many families.”
ANAHEIM, CA
NBC Los Angeles

7,000 Street Light Outages Darken LA Neighborhoods

It was nighttime when Robert, who didn’t want to use his last name, heard the alarm on his truck going off. He walked to the window of his North Hollywood home and saw thieves trying to steal the catalytic converter from his truck that was parked on the street.
LOS ANGELES, CA
myburbank.com

Burbank Police Log: November 21 – November 27

Note: All suspects arrested are presumed innocent until found guilty by a court of law. The following are official public records being redistributed by myBurbank.com Inc. and is protected by constitutional, publishing, and other legal rights. These official records were collected in 2022. The person(s) named in these listings have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent. Original Police Logs can be found on the Burbank Police Department’s website where this information was obtained from.
BURBANK, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Pasadena launches paramedic subscription service

PASADENA, Calif. — The Pasadena Fire Department is offering a new program to help residents avoid unexpected ambulance bills. For $85 annually, people who sign up for the Pasadena Paramedic Subscription Service will be able to access unlimited use of the department’s emergency medical system. “When you need...
PASADENA, CA
outlooknewspapers.com

Alex Theatre Manager Gives Optimistic Update

First published in the Dec. 3 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. It’s been one year since SAS Entertainment took operational control of Glendale’s iconic, century-old landmark, the Alex Theatre, after a controversial bidding process that ousted the theater’s former manager. The city’s official 10-year contract with...
GLENDALE, CA
architecturaldigest.com

Fred Armisen Buys Historic Los Angeles Lodge for $4.3 Million

Fred Armisen is swapping one historic Los Feliz charmer for another. The actor and comedian paid slightly under $4.3 million for a French Normandy-style house that was completed in 1930 after listing his longtime 1926-built English Tudor home for $3.5 million two months ago, according to Dirt. The SNL alum’s...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Fire erupts at downtown Los Angeles pallet yard

A pallet yard in downtown Los Angeles caught fire overnight, and it took dozens of firefighters to douse the blaze. The fire broke out at 2:51 a.m. in the 700 block of South Merchant Street, and 70 firefighters were able to tame the flames in 41 minutes, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. Firefighters […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
westsidetoday.com

Sweet Lily Bakery Opens in Culver City

9516 Culver Boulevard location for popular French bakery. Sweet Lily Los Angeles is now open in downtown Culver City, so Culver City bakery lovers can rejoice. The opening was announced via a post on the restaurant’s Instagram account and the address for Sweet Lily’s is 9516 Culver Blvd. The post said, “We serve our delicious breakfast and lunch along with our beautiful pastries and viennoiseries. FRESHLY BAKED EVERYDAY!!! We are looking forward to meeting you all!🙏🤩😁”
CULVER CITY, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Wet Weather Returns to SoCal. Here's When to Plan for Weekend Rain and Snow

Widespread rain and mountain snow, including enough to create hazardous travel conditions on the 5 Freeway north of Los Angeles, are in the weekend forecast for Southern California. Most areas can expect periods of rain starting Saturday night and continuing through Monday morning. The coast, Los Angeles basin and valley...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Cleaning up the city’s streets

PALMDALE — The city’s “Say It, Don’t Spray It” anti-graffiti campaign, launched in July, is entering a new phase as city employees are taking to the streets to help clean up graffiti wherever it occurs. This “boots-on-the-ground” effort began, on Monday, as city employees received...
PALMDALE, CA

