Antelope Valley Press
Magic returns to BLVD for Christmas fest
LANCASTER — Lancaster Boulevard will be transformed into a dazzling winter wonderland tonight for A Magical BLVD Christmas with bright lights and the sounds of the holiday season. The popular event is scheduled from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., on Lancaster Boulevard between Beech and Genoa avenues.
Santa Monica Daily Press
Holiday season continues in Santa Monica
Looking for places to get your Christmas spirit in full swing? There are some good events and how much you participate is up to you! Boat parades, singalongs and surfing are all available this weekend and next!. Santa’s on his way. November 23, 2011. Santa Gets A Ride From...
Real Life Church Brings Thirty Tons Of Real Snow To Santa Clarita
Real Life Church brought thirty tons of real snow to the Santa Clarita community Saturday, complete with sledding, snowball fights, and photo ops with Santa and the Grinch. On Saturday, Real Life Church in Valencia held its second annual Snowtacular event in Santa Clarita, which included bouncy houses and crafts and was free and open ...
foxla.com
Pasadena family shares holiday spirit with award-winning light display
PASADENA, Calif. - The holiday season means holiday light displays. On Pasadena's Tropical Avenue, the Harbecks' home is a destination this season. You can tune in to the display from your car, but up close it's so much more. "They're colorful and it just makes me feel cozy and at...
theshelbyreport.com
Northgate González Market Hosts Community Holiday Events
Anaheim, California-based Northgate González Market delivered turkey vouchers, food and cash donations to more than 5,500 families this holiday season. “The upcoming holidays are a time for families to come together around the dinner table to share a warm meal, laughter, and love,” said Oscar González, Northgate Market co-president. “We want to thank our community partners, Hyundai and Oportun and others, who joined us to make this holiday season a little bit brighter for many families.”
KTLA.com
Forget the mall! Custom make holiday gifts at craft shop “My Creative Outlet” in the Valley
This holiday season, skip the stress of the mall with crafted gifts at valley craft shop My Creative Outlet. 5 Live popped in to the Chatsworth store to check out custom crafted wares and take a few classes with some talented local creators. 21758 Devonshire St, Chatsworth, CA 91311.
NBC Los Angeles
7,000 Street Light Outages Darken LA Neighborhoods
It was nighttime when Robert, who didn’t want to use his last name, heard the alarm on his truck going off. He walked to the window of his North Hollywood home and saw thieves trying to steal the catalytic converter from his truck that was parked on the street.
myburbank.com
Burbank Police Log: November 21 – November 27
Note: All suspects arrested are presumed innocent until found guilty by a court of law. The following are official public records being redistributed by myBurbank.com Inc. and is protected by constitutional, publishing, and other legal rights. These official records were collected in 2022. The person(s) named in these listings have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent. Original Police Logs can be found on the Burbank Police Department’s website where this information was obtained from.
spectrumnews1.com
Pasadena launches paramedic subscription service
PASADENA, Calif. — The Pasadena Fire Department is offering a new program to help residents avoid unexpected ambulance bills. For $85 annually, people who sign up for the Pasadena Paramedic Subscription Service will be able to access unlimited use of the department’s emergency medical system. “When you need...
pasadenanow.com
Pasadena’s ‘Affordable Micro-Units’ Apartment Complex Underway, To Be Ready By June
Billed as the city’s first affordable micro-unit apartment complex, the Pasadena Studios Project just south of the 210 Freeway at 280 N. Oakland Avenue, a six-story building that will feature 180 micro-units, is rapidly taking shape. Project developers Community Builders Group (CBG) and Bridge Financial Advisors (BFA) said that...
outlooknewspapers.com
Alex Theatre Manager Gives Optimistic Update
First published in the Dec. 3 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. It’s been one year since SAS Entertainment took operational control of Glendale’s iconic, century-old landmark, the Alex Theatre, after a controversial bidding process that ousted the theater’s former manager. The city’s official 10-year contract with...
architecturaldigest.com
Fred Armisen Buys Historic Los Angeles Lodge for $4.3 Million
Fred Armisen is swapping one historic Los Feliz charmer for another. The actor and comedian paid slightly under $4.3 million for a French Normandy-style house that was completed in 1930 after listing his longtime 1926-built English Tudor home for $3.5 million two months ago, according to Dirt. The SNL alum’s...
Palos Verdes Estates landslide triggers beach closure, sparks concern ahead of weekend rain
Crews responded to Palos Verdes Estates after a large landslide that triggered a beach closure Friday morning.
More rain coming to Long Beach this weekend
Grab your umbrella. A storm currently moving through the Central Coast of California is heading south. The post More rain coming to Long Beach this weekend appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Fire erupts at downtown Los Angeles pallet yard
A pallet yard in downtown Los Angeles caught fire overnight, and it took dozens of firefighters to douse the blaze. The fire broke out at 2:51 a.m. in the 700 block of South Merchant Street, and 70 firefighters were able to tame the flames in 41 minutes, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. Firefighters […]
westsidetoday.com
Sweet Lily Bakery Opens in Culver City
9516 Culver Boulevard location for popular French bakery. Sweet Lily Los Angeles is now open in downtown Culver City, so Culver City bakery lovers can rejoice. The opening was announced via a post on the restaurant’s Instagram account and the address for Sweet Lily’s is 9516 Culver Blvd. The post said, “We serve our delicious breakfast and lunch along with our beautiful pastries and viennoiseries. FRESHLY BAKED EVERYDAY!!! We are looking forward to meeting you all!🙏🤩😁”
Habitat LA breaks ground on affordable housing project in Washington neighborhood
Habitat for Humanity of Greater Los Angeles broke ground on its largest development to date on Thursday, a new home development in the Washington neighborhood of Long Beach. The post Habitat LA breaks ground on affordable housing project in Washington neighborhood appeared first on Long Beach Post.
NBC Los Angeles
Wet Weather Returns to SoCal. Here's When to Plan for Weekend Rain and Snow
Widespread rain and mountain snow, including enough to create hazardous travel conditions on the 5 Freeway north of Los Angeles, are in the weekend forecast for Southern California. Most areas can expect periods of rain starting Saturday night and continuing through Monday morning. The coast, Los Angeles basin and valley...
Despite LA ordinance banning homeless encampments near schools, some are still there
Ordinance 41.18 bans homeless encampments from being within 500 feet of schools, but it is only being enforced in certain areas.
Antelope Valley Press
Cleaning up the city’s streets
PALMDALE — The city’s “Say It, Don’t Spray It” anti-graffiti campaign, launched in July, is entering a new phase as city employees are taking to the streets to help clean up graffiti wherever it occurs. This “boots-on-the-ground” effort began, on Monday, as city employees received...
