Read full article on original website
Related
How California was shaped by its longest river
Cities and communities that make up the modern Sacramento Valley, including the city of Sacramento, probably would not exist had it not been for the mighty river that runs down Central California.
mymotherlode.com
New Resort Project Proposed In Groveland
Groveland, CA — A new project is going through the Tuolumne County government review process that calls for the construction of 12 guest cabins, a yoga dome, and a swimming pool in the 23000 block of Sprague Road East in Groveland. County documents note that the property owner is...
KQED
Masking Required Again in High-Risk Settings in 3 Bay Area Counties
More stringent masking rules have been reinstated for certain high-risk settings in Alameda, Contra Costa and Napa counties to protect against the spread of COVID-19, health officials said Friday. Universal masking is now required for staff and residents in homeless shelters, emergency shelters and cooling and heating centers. It's also...
Over 10,000 without power after storm pummels Bay Area
Over 10,000 homes were left without power following Saturday's heavy rainfall.
californiaglobe.com
Judge Halts California Capitol Annex Remodel Over CA Environmental Law Violations
In September 2020, while the state was still suffering under Gov. Gavin Newsom’s oppressive COVID restrictions of lockdowns, and business and school closures, the Legislature’s Joint Legislative Committee on Rules held a hearing on the plans for the $1.2 billion renovation of the State Capitol while ignoring actual state business urgencies.
SFGate
Sunday Morning News Roundup
Santa Clara County officials say there is an "urgent need" for fostering and adopting dogs. The county's Animal Services Center in San Martin is over capacity, and officials there have announced that the public can help by adopting and fostering dogs. The 37,000-square-foot shelter in San Martin has housed as...
4 California Cities Named Among 'Worst Cities To Drive In' Across America
24/7 Wall St. listed the worst cities to drive in across the country.
goldrushcam.com
Reclamation Announces New Melones Lake Winter Activities In Calaveras And Tuolumne Counties
December 10, 2022 - SONORA, Calif. – The Bureau of Reclamation announces interpretive programs and activities at New Melones Lake, located in Calaveras and Tuolumne Counties. Programs are free of charge and do not require reservations. Children under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult. All programs are weather dependent.
Masks will now be required at these places in Alameda Co. due to rising COVID levels
Health officials say that Alameda County has moved up to the CDC's "medium" COVID-19 Community Level, and now more high-risk settings will require masks.
Richmond's Butt dynasty put on hold after controversial tiebreaker
The results of the tiebreaker could potentially mean that, for the first time this century, there will not be a Butt in City of Richmond leadership.
kymkemp.com
2nd Annual State-Sanctioned Cannabis Competition at the State Fair
The CA State Fair [yesterday] announced the second annual, state-agency sanctioned cannabis competition is set to take place in conjunction with the 2023 CA State Fair. Following the first year’s success, cannabis will once again be celebrated alongside California’s rich agricultural industries on the official state fair roster including wine, craft beer, olive oil and cheese. The CA State Fair Cannabis Awards and Exhibit will be on display at the CA State Fair from July 14-30, 2023, at the Cal Expo Fairgrounds in Sacramento, California.
vallejosun.com
Lawsuit: Solano County conducted negligent investigation, falsified records in death of PG&E employee
FAIRFIELD – The family of a PG&E employee who died during a wildfire near Vacaville in 2020 has sued the Solano County Sheriff’s Office, alleging it conducted a negligent investigation into the man’s death, falsified records and destroyed evidence. The lawsuit was filed in Solano County Superior...
‘Disturbing’ intrusions rock Bay Area school
One man reportedly tried to kiss a female student.
KCRA.com
5 cars trapped temporarily between downed, live powerlines in Sacramento County, authorities say
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Five cars with people inside them were trapped between downed and active powerlines in Sacramento County, authorities said Saturday. The powerlines are down near the intersection of Florin Road and Sunrise Boulevard, the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District said. Authorities believe no one has serious injuries.
mercedcountytimes.com
Two new Republicans to represent region
Two new Republicans are now in the local political scene as they start to represent Merced County in Washington and Sacramento. Late last week, farmer and businessman John Duarte declared victory in California’s 13th Congressional District, which contains much of the middle-to-lower Central Valley area. And on Monday, newly...
Former Sears in Sunrise Mall purchased for $7 million
CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. — A large, Sacramento-based retail investment company recently purchased roughly one and a half acres of land at the Sunrise Mall in Citrus Heights. Ethan Conrad Properties, owner of many name brand stores throughout the Sacramento region, spent approximately $7 million on the former three-story Sears and Auto Center and Parts & Service buildings on Sunrise Boulevard.
Newly upgraded Sacramento West Wind Drive-In set for full reopening after fire
SACRAMENTO — A Sacramento institution has been reborn.The West Wind Drive-In Theater is fully reopening this weekend with a rebuilt and upgraded snack bar.After a fire gutted the building in January, the drive-in spent millions to repair and upgrade it. They were able to preserve the unique shape of the building but the inside is brand new and modern.In addition to the traditional movie theater fare, the West Wind is also introducing some new concession items. "We are now having our boba station open. We have bubble cones with ice cream and all kinds of great toppings. We have great popcorn mix-ins like some great black truffle, garlic truffle, which is really good, and bbq flavor, all kinds of good different flavors," said Jamie Davis, the general manager of the drive-in. "You got to come check them out." The Sunset Bar and Grill is also serving wine, beer and margaritas there.The theater, which is located at Highway 50 and Bradshaw Road, will be open rain or shine.
csusignal.com
A New Way to Get to the Turlock-Denair Amtrak Station
Turlock Transit recently introduced a new on-demand shuttle service that aims to address a frustrating yet shared experience among college students: having to rely on others for transportation. With the Christmas holiday and winter break are just around the corner, many CSU Stanislaus students are looking for ways to get...
goldrushcam.com
Tuolumne County Sheriff Identifies Body Found in the Area of the Washington Fire Burn Scar as Sonora Resident
December 9, 2022 - On August 28th, 2021, at about 4:00 P.M. in the afternoon detectives responded to the area of Golden Dove Lane in the Washington Fire burn scar after a report of human. remains found in the area. Investigation determined the remains appeared to have been there before...
SFGate
Weather Forecast For The San Francisco Bay Area
The National Weather Service forecast for Sunday for the San Francisco Bay Area calls for periods of rain and showers throughout the day with highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Overnight lows Sunday morning will range from the 30s to the 40s with a chance for rain and hail in some regions.
Comments / 0