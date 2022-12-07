ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
mymotherlode.com

New Resort Project Proposed In Groveland

Groveland, CA — A new project is going through the Tuolumne County government review process that calls for the construction of 12 guest cabins, a yoga dome, and a swimming pool in the 23000 block of Sprague Road East in Groveland. County documents note that the property owner is...
GROVELAND, CA
KQED

Masking Required Again in High-Risk Settings in 3 Bay Area Counties

More stringent masking rules have been reinstated for certain high-risk settings in Alameda, Contra Costa and Napa counties to protect against the spread of COVID-19, health officials said Friday. Universal masking is now required for staff and residents in homeless shelters, emergency shelters and cooling and heating centers. It's also...
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
SFGate

Sunday Morning News Roundup

Santa Clara County officials say there is an "urgent need" for fostering and adopting dogs. The county's Animal Services Center in San Martin is over capacity, and officials there have announced that the public can help by adopting and fostering dogs. The 37,000-square-foot shelter in San Martin has housed as...
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

2nd Annual State-Sanctioned Cannabis Competition at the State Fair

The CA State Fair [yesterday] announced the second annual, state-agency sanctioned cannabis competition is set to take place in conjunction with the 2023 CA State Fair. Following the first year’s success, cannabis will once again be celebrated alongside California’s rich agricultural industries on the official state fair roster including wine, craft beer, olive oil and cheese. The CA State Fair Cannabis Awards and Exhibit will be on display at the CA State Fair from July 14-30, 2023, at the Cal Expo Fairgrounds in Sacramento, California.
CALIFORNIA STATE
mercedcountytimes.com

Two new Republicans to represent region

Two new Republicans are now in the local political scene as they start to represent Merced County in Washington and Sacramento. Late last week, farmer and businessman John Duarte declared victory in California’s 13th Congressional District, which contains much of the middle-to-lower Central Valley area. And on Monday, newly...
MERCED COUNTY, CA
ABC10

Former Sears in Sunrise Mall purchased for $7 million

CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. — A large, Sacramento-based retail investment company recently purchased roughly one and a half acres of land at the Sunrise Mall in Citrus Heights. Ethan Conrad Properties, owner of many name brand stores throughout the Sacramento region, spent approximately $7 million on the former three-story Sears and Auto Center and Parts & Service buildings on Sunrise Boulevard.
CITRUS HEIGHTS, CA
CBS Sacramento

Newly upgraded Sacramento West Wind Drive-In set for full reopening after fire

SACRAMENTO — A Sacramento institution has been reborn.The West Wind Drive-In Theater is fully reopening this weekend with a rebuilt and upgraded snack bar.After a fire gutted the building in January, the drive-in spent millions to repair and upgrade it. They were able to preserve the unique shape of the building but the inside is brand new and modern.In addition to the traditional movie theater fare, the West Wind is also introducing some new concession items. "We are now having our boba station open. We have bubble cones with ice cream and all kinds of great toppings. We have great popcorn mix-ins like some great black truffle, garlic truffle, which is really good, and bbq flavor, all kinds of good different flavors," said Jamie Davis, the general manager of the drive-in. "You got to come check them out." The Sunset Bar and Grill is also serving wine, beer and margaritas there.The theater, which is located at Highway 50 and Bradshaw Road, will be open rain or shine. 
SACRAMENTO, CA
csusignal.com

A New Way to Get to the Turlock-Denair Amtrak Station

Turlock Transit recently introduced a new on-demand shuttle service that aims to address a frustrating yet shared experience among college students: having to rely on others for transportation. With the Christmas holiday and winter break are just around the corner, many CSU Stanislaus students are looking for ways to get...
TURLOCK, CA
SFGate

Weather Forecast For The San Francisco Bay Area

The National Weather Service forecast for Sunday for the San Francisco Bay Area calls for periods of rain and showers throughout the day with highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Overnight lows Sunday morning will range from the 30s to the 40s with a chance for rain and hail in some regions.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy