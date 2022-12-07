Read full article on original website
WVU Offensive Lineman Enters the Transfer Portal
Sources close to Mountaineers Now have confirmed West Virginia offensive lineman Jordan White has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal. The redshirt freshman made three starts in four appearances this past season. White was versatile along the offensive line. He made 11 appearances for his career, including three starts, seeing action...
Yardbarker
The 25 best players in Penn State football history
Harry Wilson, Running Back (1921-'23) We're digging deep into the annals of Penn State football. Back in the early 1920s, Wilson was among the true stars of the game. Wilson was nicknamed "Lighthorse Harry," because of his speed and quick spurts. During a 1923 game versus Navy, the College Football Hall of Famer recorded touchdown runs of 95, 80 and 55 yards. When his three-year playing career at Penn State ended, Wilson actually starred for Army from 1924-'27.
What several Utes said about the Rose Bowl vs Penn State
Notable quotes from several Utes in regards to the Rose Bowl vs Penn State.
Ohio State commits prepare for weekend championships
COLUMBUS — Ohio State is dancing after all. Thanks to some outside help, the Buckeyes found out that they in fact will be the fourth team in the 2022 College Football Playoff. No. 4 Ohio State got its draw against the defending national champions in No. 1 Georgia in...
Bishop McDevitt punishes Aliquippa for mistakes in PIAA Class 4A title game
MECHANICSBURG — In the state football championships, against a quarterback with major-college talent and an opponent seeking redemption, there’s very little room for error. Aliquippa can attest. The Quips lost two fumbles, threw two interceptions and watched Bishop McDevitt quarterback Stone Saunders convert their mistakes into touchdowns Thursday...
Here’s Every Black Heisman Trophy Winner In NCAA History
Caleb Williams of USC is the latest Black Heisman trophy winner. Here's a full list of all Black Heisman trophy winners Ernie Davis first won the coveted award in 1961. The post Here’s Every Black Heisman Trophy Winner In NCAA History appeared first on NewsOne.
atozsports.com
Former Eagles legend admits a critical flaw that needs to be fixed
Brian Dawkins knows a thing or two about football. But at 11-1, the former Philadelphia Eagle still sees ways the team can improve. “There are things that they need to be better at,” Dawkins said to Fox News. “The great thing about this team is that when they need to run the ball, they can. When they need to throw the ball, they will. That, in itself, the imagination from the offensive coordinator, is great.
saturdaytradition.com
Previously medically retired Iowa TE heading for transfer portal, per report
A report from 247Sports’ David Eickholt came out on Friday. An Iowa TE is hitting the transfer portal after retiring from football for medical reasons in March. Elijah Yelverton is reportedly heading to the transfer portal. Yelverton left the program in earlier this spring, but it looks like he may be giving football another chance.
Brian Brohm to serve as Purdue's interim coach for bowl game
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Purdue offensive coordinator Brian Brohm is getting another chance to replace his older brother. And this time, he’ll be more than an adviser. Shortly after Louisville announced Thursday it had hired Jeff Brohm, Boilermakers athletic director Mike Bobinski named Brohm’s younger brother as interim coach for the Citrus Bowl game against No. 17 LSU on Jan. 2. “Let me just explain something, some people think that sounds strange, but he’s a really talented coach and if his name wasn’t Brohm it wouldn’t be strange at all,” Bobinski said. “Brian was really excited and it’s a great professional moment for him to put his mark on the program over the next few weeks.”
