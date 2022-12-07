WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Purdue offensive coordinator Brian Brohm is getting another chance to replace his older brother. And this time, he’ll be more than an adviser. Shortly after Louisville announced Thursday it had hired Jeff Brohm, Boilermakers athletic director Mike Bobinski named Brohm’s younger brother as interim coach for the Citrus Bowl game against No. 17 LSU on Jan. 2. “Let me just explain something, some people think that sounds strange, but he’s a really talented coach and if his name wasn’t Brohm it wouldn’t be strange at all,” Bobinski said. “Brian was really excited and it’s a great professional moment for him to put his mark on the program over the next few weeks.”

