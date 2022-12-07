Read full article on original website
Update: Missing 15-year-old Middleburg boy found, Clay County Sheriff’s Office saysZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
Orange Park man arrested for domestic violence after being found hiding in closet, deputies sayZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
‘Inappropriate material in libraries’ still a topic of discussion at Clay County school board meetingZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Family-friendly holiday events in Jacksonville, St. Augustine this weekendDebra FineJacksonville, FL
Orange Park board recommends Bradley Park tree replanting planJulie MorganOrange Park, FL
Detroit Lions Injury Report: 3 ruled OUT for matchup vs. Vikings
Following their impressive 40-14 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 13, the Detroit Lions will look to move to a game of .500 when they host the first-place Minnesota Vikings at Ford Field. During the beginning part of the season, the Lions were dealing with a lot of injuries to key players, but as the season has progressed, they have gotten healthier. Just moments ago, the final Detroit Lions injury report for their Week 14 matchup against the Vikings was released.
Gutsy Play of the Week: Rams claim Mayfield off waivers
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The Gutsy Play of the Week doesn’t go to any current Panthers player, but to the Los Angeles Rams for claiming Baker Mayfield off waivers.
Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence Did Not Practice on Thursday
Trevor Lawrence did not practice on Thursday for the Jacksonville Jaguars, Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com reports. Lawrence has a toe injury that has kept him off the practice field for the first two sessions this week. The team hopes he can put in some practice time on Friday. Whether or not Lawrence can, head coach Doug Pederson stated on Thursday that he expects the quarterback to start Sunday versus the Tennessee Titans.
What Dolphins fans should be watching before Sunday night vs. Chargers
The Miami Dolphins will take on the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday night at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. This prime-time matchup means fans of the aqua and orange will have an opportunity to watch both the early and late games without having to keep an eye on their own squad.
numberfire.com
Trevor Lawrence (foot) sits out Jaguars practice again Thursday
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (foot) did not practice on Thursday. Lawrence has missed back-to-back practices, but he and Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson have both indicated that the 2021 No. 1 overall pick will play on Sunday versus the Tennesee Titans. As long as Lawrence can get in at least a limited session on Friday, he should be good to go. C.J. Beathard is next on the depth chart if Lawrence winds up being unavailable.
Jacksonville Jaguars: 4 bold predictions for Week 14 vs. Titans
Just a week after upsetting the Baltimore Ravens, the Jacksonville Jaguars found themselves on the receiving end of a blowout against the surging Detroit Lions in Week 13. Now, the Jaguars will try to bounce back as they face the Tennessee Titans on the road in Week 14 of the 2022 NFL season. A win here will be huge as the Titans are in first place in the AFC South. If Jacksonville wins, they can go past the Colts for second place in this division. Here are our Jaguars Week 14 predictions as they take on the Titans.
numberfire.com
Buccaneers' Leonard Fournette (foot) limited on Thursday
Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette (foot) was limited at practice on Thursday ahead of Week 14's game against the San Francisco 49ers. Fournette was added to the injury report on Thursday with a foot issue after logging a full practice on Wednesday. Fournette has played through multiple injuries at times this season, but the mid-week downgrade casts some doubt on his availability for Sunday. Friday's practice report will provide more information.
Citrus County Chronicle
Cavs' Mitchell misses second straight game with sore leg
CLEVELAND (AP) — All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell missed his second straight game for the Cleveland Cavaliers with a sore right lower leg Saturday night. Mitchell, averaging 29.0 points in his first season with Cleveland, was unavailable game against Oklahoma City. He sat out a 106-95 loss to Sacramento a night earlier.
Citrus County Chronicle
DeRozan, Bulls rout Luka-less Mavericks, 144-115
CHICAGO (AP) — DeMar DeRozan had 28 points and nine rebounds and the Chicago Bulls took advantage of NBA scoring leader Luka Doncic's absence to rout the Dallas Mavericks 144-115 on Saturday night. Doncic sat out with a strained right quadriceps. Swingman Josh Green also was out with a...
numberfire.com
Tennessee's Treylon Burks (concussion) ruled out for Week 14's contest versus Jaguars
Tennessee Titans wide receiver Treylon Burks (concussion) will not play in Week 14's contest versus the Jacksonville Jaguars. Burks will sit out after Tennessee's rookie wideout was unable to practice with a concussion. Expect Robert Woods to play a lead role against a Jaguars' defense allowing 29.7 FanDuel points per game to wide receivers.
Citrus County Chronicle
On Popovich's coaching anniversary, Spurs top Heat 115-111
MIAMI (AP) — Gregg Popovich got the perfect anniversary gift from his San Antonio Spurs. Keldon Johnson scored 21 points, Romeo Langford added 19 and the San Antonio Spurs celebrated the 26th anniversary of Popovich’s first game as coach by beating the Miami Heat 115-111 on Saturday.
Citrus County Chronicle
Clark, No. 19 UCLA rout Denver 87-64 for 5th straight win
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jaylen Clark scored 24 points and No. 19 UCLA opened the second half with a 17-0 run on its way to an 87-64 rout of Denver on Saturday for the Bruins’ fifth straight victory. Jaime Jaquez Jr. added 18 points on 9-of-11 shooting for...
Titans vs. Jaguars predictions: NFL experts make Week 14 picks
For the first time this season, and the first of two times in the last five weeks, the Tennessee Titans will face the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 14, with the game taking place at Nissan Stadium. The Titans desperately need a win for several reasons, chief among them the team...
Citrus County Chronicle
NHL suspends Kraken D Oleksiak for 3 games for illegal check
NEW YORK (AP) — Seattle Kraken defenseman Jamie Oleksiak was suspended by the NHL on Saturday for three games for an illegal check to the head of Washington Capitals defenseman Alexander Alexeyev. Oleksiak will miss the rest of Seattle's road trip, games on Sunday against Florida, Tuesday at Tampa...
Jaguars Reportedly Release Veteran Running Back
The Jacksonville Jaguars have done a decent job of getting their running game going this year despite a lot of turnover in their backfield. There's going to be a little bit more now. According to NFL insider Tom Pelissero, the Jaguars are waiving veteran running back Darrell Henderson Jr. Henderson...
Titans vs. Jaguars Week 14 injury report: Thursday
The Tennessee Titans (7-5) and the Jacksonville Jaguars (4-8) continue to inch closer to their AFC South showdown inside Nissan Stadium. Tennessee has a massive opportunity in front of themselves to take an enormous step toward wrapping up the division with a win on Sunday. We got our first peek...
