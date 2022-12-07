ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions Injury Report: 3 ruled OUT for matchup vs. Vikings

Following their impressive 40-14 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 13, the Detroit Lions will look to move to a game of .500 when they host the first-place Minnesota Vikings at Ford Field. During the beginning part of the season, the Lions were dealing with a lot of injuries to key players, but as the season has progressed, they have gotten healthier. Just moments ago, the final Detroit Lions injury report for their Week 14 matchup against the Vikings was released.
NESN

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence Did Not Practice on Thursday

Trevor Lawrence did not practice on Thursday for the Jacksonville Jaguars, Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com reports. Lawrence has a toe injury that has kept him off the practice field for the first two sessions this week. The team hopes he can put in some practice time on Friday. Whether or not Lawrence can, head coach Doug Pederson stated on Thursday that he expects the quarterback to start Sunday versus the Tennessee Titans.
numberfire.com

Trevor Lawrence (foot) sits out Jaguars practice again Thursday

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (foot) did not practice on Thursday. Lawrence has missed back-to-back practices, but he and Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson have both indicated that the 2021 No. 1 overall pick will play on Sunday versus the Tennesee Titans. As long as Lawrence can get in at least a limited session on Friday, he should be good to go. C.J. Beathard is next on the depth chart if Lawrence winds up being unavailable.
ClutchPoints

Jacksonville Jaguars: 4 bold predictions for Week 14 vs. Titans

Just a week after upsetting the Baltimore Ravens, the Jacksonville Jaguars found themselves on the receiving end of a blowout against the surging Detroit Lions in Week 13. Now, the Jaguars will try to bounce back as they face the Tennessee Titans on the road in Week 14 of the 2022 NFL season. A win here will be huge as the Titans are in first place in the AFC South. If Jacksonville wins, they can go past the Colts for second place in this division. Here are our Jaguars Week 14 predictions as they take on the Titans.
numberfire.com

Buccaneers' Leonard Fournette (foot) limited on Thursday

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette (foot) was limited at practice on Thursday ahead of Week 14's game against the San Francisco 49ers. Fournette was added to the injury report on Thursday with a foot issue after logging a full practice on Wednesday. Fournette has played through multiple injuries at times this season, but the mid-week downgrade casts some doubt on his availability for Sunday. Friday's practice report will provide more information.
Citrus County Chronicle

Cavs' Mitchell misses second straight game with sore leg

CLEVELAND (AP) — All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell missed his second straight game for the Cleveland Cavaliers with a sore right lower leg Saturday night. Mitchell, averaging 29.0 points in his first season with Cleveland, was unavailable game against Oklahoma City. He sat out a 106-95 loss to Sacramento a night earlier.
Citrus County Chronicle

DeRozan, Bulls rout Luka-less Mavericks, 144-115

CHICAGO (AP) — DeMar DeRozan had 28 points and nine rebounds and the Chicago Bulls took advantage of NBA scoring leader Luka Doncic's absence to rout the Dallas Mavericks 144-115 on Saturday night. Doncic sat out with a strained right quadriceps. Swingman Josh Green also was out with a...
Citrus County Chronicle

On Popovich's coaching anniversary, Spurs top Heat 115-111

MIAMI (AP) — Gregg Popovich got the perfect anniversary gift from his San Antonio Spurs. Keldon Johnson scored 21 points, Romeo Langford added 19 and the San Antonio Spurs celebrated the 26th anniversary of Popovich’s first game as coach by beating the Miami Heat 115-111 on Saturday.
Citrus County Chronicle

Clark, No. 19 UCLA rout Denver 87-64 for 5th straight win

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jaylen Clark scored 24 points and No. 19 UCLA opened the second half with a 17-0 run on its way to an 87-64 rout of Denver on Saturday for the Bruins’ fifth straight victory. Jaime Jaquez Jr. added 18 points on 9-of-11 shooting for...
Citrus County Chronicle

NHL suspends Kraken D Oleksiak for 3 games for illegal check

NEW YORK (AP) — Seattle Kraken defenseman Jamie Oleksiak was suspended by the NHL on Saturday for three games for an illegal check to the head of Washington Capitals defenseman Alexander Alexeyev. Oleksiak will miss the rest of Seattle's road trip, games on Sunday against Florida, Tuesday at Tampa...
The Spun

Jaguars Reportedly Release Veteran Running Back

The Jacksonville Jaguars have done a decent job of getting their running game going this year despite a lot of turnover in their backfield. There's going to be a little bit more now. According to NFL insider Tom Pelissero, the Jaguars are waiving veteran running back Darrell Henderson Jr. Henderson...
