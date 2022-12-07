Read full article on original website
A Russian soldier wounded in Ukraine said the army rescued his officer but broke a promise to come back for him
A Ukrainian reconnaissance unit found the Russian soldier with wounded legs as it moved through newly retaken Kherson, CNN reported.
More than 3,500 Russian soldiers have called Ukraine's surrender helpline, official says
The "I Want to Live" surrender hotline has received 3,500 calls, an official told the Kyiv Post. The hotline allows people mobilized to fight in Ukraine to arrange to surrender once they get there. Both Russia and Ukraine have been criticized for ill-treatment of prisoners of war. More than 3,500...
China is winning the Russia-Ukraine War amid massive US, Russia war expenditures
China is emerging with greater combat power with regard to its main strategic opponents, the United States and Russia, as both erode weapons stockpiles in Ukraine.
A top Senate Democrat warns that if Russia is behind the fatal strike in Poland then it's 'definitely an enlargement' of the Ukraine war and raises questions for NATO: report
A US intelligence official told The AP that Russian missiles landed in Poland and killed two people. Poland is a NATO member, which means an attack against it could trigger a response from allies. Sen. Bob Menendez told Politico that the attack could mark an escalation of the Ukraine war.
Zelensky says Ukraine preparing a ‘powerful countermeasure’ against Russia
President Zelensky on Wednesday said Ukraine is preparing a “powerful countermeasure” against Russian forces and planning “new solutions” to deal with continued attacks on Ukrainian infrastructure. “We are analyzing the intentions of the occupiers and are preparing a countermeasure — an even more powerful countermeasure than...
'Black Swan' in Russia May Help Ukraine Retake Crimea, Minister Predicts
Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Volodymyr Havrylov told Sky News: "We can step in Crimea for example by the end of December."
Russia has stopped using its Iranian suicide drones because they don't work in the cold, Ukraine says
Russia has used Iranian-made drones to target power facilities and other critical infrastructure, resulting in Ukrainian casualties.
The Rupture That Could Trigger Putin’s Deadliest Rampage Yet
The Kremlin’s chief executioner in Crimea is not modest about having slaughtered some 70,000 of her neighbors.“We need pitiless, unceasing struggle against the snakes who are hiding in secret,” Rosalia Zemlyachka told the Sebastopol newspaper Vremya. “We must annihilate them, sweep them out with an iron broom, a sea of blood, everywhere.”Witnessing Zemlyachka’s carnage first-hand, Russian opposition leader Sergei Melgunov said the lampposts of Crimea’s largest city are “richly garnished with wind-swayed corpses.” In the nearby beach resort of Feodosia, Melgunov and other officials said they observed Zemlyachka commandeer the city’s wells as burial pits. When the shafts were clogged...
Ex-Russian operative who visited the front in Ukraine says Russian troops are in disarray due to a 'crisis of strategic planning'
Igor Girkin, who led the annexation of Crimea in 2014, said Russian soldiers don't understand the purpose of fighting or the "condition for victory."
Putin calls oil price cap 'stupid,' and says Russia is considering slashing oil production in response
Russia is considering slashing its oil production in response to the Western price cap, Vladimir Putin said on Friday. The Russian president also said Moscow wouldn't be financially affected by the price cap, calling the mechanism "stupid." If Russia cuts output, it could spur volatility and send crude prices higher,...
Kremlin Says Russia Is Done Taking Territory From Ukraine
In September, Russia annexed four Ukrainian territories—Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia, the latter of which is home to a nuclear power plant.
Pentagon weighs sending Ukraine a strike weapon system that can hit targets almost 100 miles away: report
The US is considering a proposal to send Ukraine a weapon combining cheap precision bombs with a rocket capable of hitting almost 100 miles away.
straightarrownews.com
US has opportunity to drive stake through Russia’s heart in Ukraine War
As the ninth month of the war in Ukraine concludes, it becomes even more obvious that Russia never expected this conflict to last this long. Even as it hammers Ukraine’s infrastructure with missile strikes, the Russian army is facing munitions shortages and relentless Ukrainian opposition, giving Ukraine a window of opportunity to make further gains. Straight Arrow News contributor Peter Zeihan thinks it’s also a significant “window of opportunity” for the U.S. to challenge Russia, without committing all that much in the way of weapons. If Ukraine wins this war, Zeihan argues, Russia will have a hard time surviving for more than a decade or two.
Putin has destroyed Russia's most important oil market – and what's next for crude depends on him and Xi Jinping, energy expert Daniel Yergin says
Europe just set a $60 price cap on Moscow's oil — so the Russian president has "basically destroyed his most important market," Dan Yergin said.
Unit Holding Putin's Annexed Land Lost 70 Percent of Men in a Week: Ukraine
Russian soldiers are dying "ingloriously" in combat nine months after Vladimir Putin launched the Ukraine war, the Eastern European country's military said.
France 24
'We humiliated ourselves': Sweden’s bid to join NATO meets continued resistance from Turkey
May 18, 2022, was a big day for Sweden. After Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and more than 200 years of non-military alignment, the Nordic country finally broke with tradition and applied for NATO membership along with Finland. But what was supposed to be an easy accession has proven to be anything but a smooth sail. NATO member Turkey has a problem with Sweden, and its patience is wearing thin – with both the country’s humour and its freedom of expression principles.
Finnish leader says the brutal truth is Ukraine shows Europe isn't 'strong enough' without the US
"The US has given a lot of weapons, a lot of financial aid, a lot of humanitarian aid to Ukraine and Europe isn't strong enough yet," Marin said.
International Business Times
Russian Woman Who Harassed Ukrainians In Germany Permanently Expelled From Country
Germany has permanently expelled a Russian woman who harassed Ukrainians. A video of Yulia Prokhorova being escorted by German police officers at the Berlin Brandenburg Airport was shared via Twitter Sunday. "Great news! Yulia Prokhorova, the Russian woman who kept harassing Ukrainian refugees on the streets of Germany and Austria,...
Russian Marine Says 'Deserting' Ukraine Front Line Only Way to Stay Alive
"People are thinking of deserting, and I understand them and I myself am thinking how to do it," the marine said.
msn.com
Ukraine-Russia news – live: Putin warns anyone attacking Moscow will be ‘wiped out’
LIVE – Updated at 00:26. Vladimir Putin has warned that any country that attacks Russia would be “wiped off the face of the Earth”. The Russia president issued his latest threat to the West at the Eurasian Economic Union summit in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan on Friday. Mr Putin...
