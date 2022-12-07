ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Related
News Channel Nebraska

Winter weather moves through Nebraska

NORFOLK, Neb. -- A total of 74 Nebraska counties are under a winter weather advisory Thursday afternoon. The advisory will be in effect until midnight tonight. The Panhandle and central Nebraska each started seeing snow and icy conditions by Thursday morning, with the eastern third of Nebraska expected to get hit by mid afternoon.
NEBRASKA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Winter weather creates difficult driving day in Nebraska

SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. -- Winter found its way to Nebraska in several different forms on Thursday. While much of Nebraska was dealing with freezing rain and slick conditions, the Panhandle got a little more than that, with snow landing in Panhandle locations like Scottsbluff, Chadron and Ellsworth, among others. Parts of...
NEBRASKA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Troopers respond to over 150 weather-related incidents Thursday

LINCOLN, Neb. -- Much of Nebraska received winter weather Thursday, and emergency officials were busy across the state. The Nebraska State Patrol was no different with multiple units responding across the state to weather-related incidents. Throughout the day, the NSP said troopers investigated 46 crashes, performed 78 motorist assists, and...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Broadband grants benefit 506 locations in River Country

LINCOLN – Pinpoint Communications is among 37 grant recipients in the second year of the Nebraska Broadband Bridge Program announced this week by the Nebraska Public Service Commission. Pinpoint grants serve 115 locations in rural Auburn, Tecumseh and Cook, as well as 345 locations in central Otoe County, 28...
NEBRASKA STATE

