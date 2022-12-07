Read full article on original website
Related
News Channel Nebraska
Meteorologist: Nebraska panhandle, northeast Colorado in bulls-eye of projected winter storm
SIDNEY - Confidence in a winter storm that could dump anywhere between 8-12 inches of snow, with the potential of 12-16 inches, across the Nebraska Panhandle and northeast Colorado early next week remained high Saturday morning, according to WeatherEye Meteorologist Nick Carlyle. "I haven't seen winter storm watches issued this...
News Channel Nebraska
Winter weather moves through Nebraska
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A total of 74 Nebraska counties are under a winter weather advisory Thursday afternoon. The advisory will be in effect until midnight tonight. The Panhandle and central Nebraska each started seeing snow and icy conditions by Thursday morning, with the eastern third of Nebraska expected to get hit by mid afternoon.
News Channel Nebraska
Winter weather creates difficult driving day in Nebraska
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. -- Winter found its way to Nebraska in several different forms on Thursday. While much of Nebraska was dealing with freezing rain and slick conditions, the Panhandle got a little more than that, with snow landing in Panhandle locations like Scottsbluff, Chadron and Ellsworth, among others. Parts of...
News Channel Nebraska
Latest closings, road conditions and forecasts across Nebraska
VALLEY, Neb. -- With freezing rain and snow hitting the state, stay up to date with the latest closings and cancellations across Nebraska. Also, keep up with road conditions and the latest weather forecast.
News Channel Nebraska
Troopers respond to over 150 weather-related incidents Thursday
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Much of Nebraska received winter weather Thursday, and emergency officials were busy across the state. The Nebraska State Patrol was no different with multiple units responding across the state to weather-related incidents. Throughout the day, the NSP said troopers investigated 46 crashes, performed 78 motorist assists, and...
News Channel Nebraska
Broadband grants benefit 506 locations in River Country
LINCOLN – Pinpoint Communications is among 37 grant recipients in the second year of the Nebraska Broadband Bridge Program announced this week by the Nebraska Public Service Commission. Pinpoint grants serve 115 locations in rural Auburn, Tecumseh and Cook, as well as 345 locations in central Otoe County, 28...
