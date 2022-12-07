ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fremont, OH

Lyons, Ohio family business closes shop after 85 years

LYONS, Ohio — After 85 years in business, Doyle Welding Inc. closed its doors to the place Steve Gillespie and his family have made a staple in the Lyons community for generations. On Saturday, to celebrate the long-running business, Gillespie and his family were the Grand Marshalls of the...
Things to Do in Sandusky, Ohio

Sandusky, Ohio, is home to Cedar Point, one of the top amusement parks in the country. In addition, the city offers many options year-round, from outdoor recreation and cultural events to indoor activities and arts. There is no shortage of things to do in Sandusky, Ohio, from volleyball tournaments to classic wooden roller coasters.
University of Findlay Graduates 19 Physician Assistants During White Coat Ceremony

University of Findlay’s Physician Assistant program presented 19 students with their white coats on Friday, Dec. 9, during the 2022 graduation ceremony. The University of Findlay’s Physician Assistant program provides students with experiential learning, allowing students to learn hands-on, in state-of-the-art facilities on campus. Students are also required to complete eight clinical rotations. During their time on campus, students receive a tremendous amount of support from faculty and staff.
Oak Harbor and Woodward HS get the chance to connect

TOLEDO, Ohio — Students from Oak Harbor High School joined students at Toledo's Woodward High School Thursday for a chance to connect and share ideas. "This is a beginning for our kids because we want this to become a long term relationship," said Benton-Carroll- Salem Superintendent Guy Parmigian. Fifty...
Back open, Spaghetti Warehouse addresses last week’s landlord lockout

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - After being locked out of their building for four days last week, the Spaghetti Warehouse restaurant is hoping to clear the air about the temporary closure. According to a press release from the company Thursday, the restaurant was able to re-open last Friday after being closed...
