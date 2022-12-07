Read full article on original website
Go 419 Weekend Rundown: Dec. 9-11 features holiday shopping, Santa and sugar-plum fairies
TOLEDO, Ohio — Are you ready to celebrate the holiday season? Make plans to enjoy all the fun holiday events in and around Toledo this weekend. Holidays at the Manor House | Wildwood Preserve Metropark | 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily through Sunday. Enjoy a Toledo Christmas classic...
'12 Kids of Christmas' gives children holiday shopping spree
TOLEDO, Ohio — Local police officers helped bring joy to children this holiday season. Dozens of kids from Brightside Academy in Toledo, a headstart program, were treated to a personal shopping spree. "We got a ladybug, we got a squishy," said a boy named Rolo as he shopped. "We...
Support theatre education with Perrysburg HS 'It's a Wonderful Life'' dinner theatre
PERRYSBURG, Ohio — If you're in the mood for dinner, a show and a way to enjoy the spirit of the holiday season, look no further than Perrysburg High School's inaugural Spotlight Gala Dinner Theatre's production of "It's a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play." The show, which will...
Holiday lights seen from new heights at Toledo Botanical Garden
TOLEDO, Ohio — Not everyone likes climbing trees - whether it’s the height factor, or that trees are notoriously good at ripping people’s clothes – it’s just not for everyone. But some people love it – the higher the tree the better. With that...
Ronald McDonald House celebrates 40 years of service in Northwest Ohio
TOLEDO, Ohio — Friday, December 9th marked 40 years of service for the Ronald McDonald House in Northwest Ohio. It's on the campus of Toledo Promedica Hospital, where the charity takes care of thousands of families in Northwest Ohio. Kim Kaufman is a board member and has been as...
Christmas tree farm closes early and this time we can't blame the Grinch
WHITEHOUSE, Ohio — Picking out and buying a real Christmas tree at the Whitehouse Christmas tree farm in Whitehouse is an annual tradition for many families across the area. Unfortunately, lots of those families may have missed their chance this year. Circumstances have led to a shortage of Christmas...
Lyons, Ohio family business closes shop after 85 years
LYONS, Ohio — After 85 years in business, Doyle Welding Inc. closed its doors to the place Steve Gillespie and his family have made a staple in the Lyons community for generations. On Saturday, to celebrate the long-running business, Gillespie and his family were the Grand Marshalls of the...
Upper Sandusky display continues to spread Christmas cheer 26 years later
Drive through holiday light displays are popping up all over Ohio. They are a great way to get us into the Christmas spirit with donations going to various organizations and charities. One display in Upper Sandusky has been around for 26 years. It started with the dream of one woman...
‘Grandpa’ of Grandpa’s Cheesebarn passes away at 93
Paul 'Dick' Baum, who inspired the name of Grandpa's Cheesebarn & Sweeties Chocolates, has passed away at the age of 93.
Coats for Christmas to hand out over 2,000 coats this weekend in Findlay
FINDLAY, Ohio — Thousands of coats are donated in the Findlay area for those in need every year. Each year, the Findlay YMCA partners with City Uniforms and Linens to collect, clean and distribute donations as part of Coats for Christmas. It's an initiative that City Uniforms started 35...
Things to Do in Sandusky, Ohio
Sandusky, Ohio, is home to Cedar Point, one of the top amusement parks in the country. In addition, the city offers many options year-round, from outdoor recreation and cultural events to indoor activities and arts. There is no shortage of things to do in Sandusky, Ohio, from volleyball tournaments to classic wooden roller coasters.
United Way asks Hancock Co. community to spread holiday cheer to senior citizens
HANCOCK COUNTY, Ohio — In late 2020, the United Way of Hancock County launched the Senior Cheer Program. It started as a one-off idea to spread some holiday cheer in nursing homes during the COVID-19 pandemic, but it was so well received it's now entering its third year. The...
Nature's Nursery uses holiday donations to finish move to new building
WHITEHOUSE, Ohio — Giving Tuesday is not just a big day for Nature's Nursery, it's the day they depend on the most throughout the entire year for donations. And this year's Giving Tuesday did not disappoint. Nature's Nursery is in the middle of a major relocation and renovation to...
Blue Man Group to perform at Stranahan Theater Jan. 11, 12
TOLEDO, Ohio — The Blue Man Group will be performing at the Stranahan Theater in south Toledo on Jan. 11 and 12 at 7:30 p.m. on both nights as part of the American Theatre Guild's Broadway in Toledo series. The Stranahan Theater is one of the stops on the...
University of Findlay Graduates 19 Physician Assistants During White Coat Ceremony
University of Findlay’s Physician Assistant program presented 19 students with their white coats on Friday, Dec. 9, during the 2022 graduation ceremony. The University of Findlay’s Physician Assistant program provides students with experiential learning, allowing students to learn hands-on, in state-of-the-art facilities on campus. Students are also required to complete eight clinical rotations. During their time on campus, students receive a tremendous amount of support from faculty and staff.
Kayak of missing Lake Erie kayaker found in Canada
The kayak that belonged to a missing man believed to have capsized on Lake Erie in early November has been found in Ontario, Canada.
Oak Harbor and Woodward HS get the chance to connect
TOLEDO, Ohio — Students from Oak Harbor High School joined students at Toledo's Woodward High School Thursday for a chance to connect and share ideas. "This is a beginning for our kids because we want this to become a long term relationship," said Benton-Carroll- Salem Superintendent Guy Parmigian. Fifty...
Toledo Humane Society celebrates their first microchip clinic
TOLEDO, Ohio — Shari Henning said she doesn't remember a time when pets were not a part of her life. "We've had three shelties, a German shepherd a bullmastiff and a full-sized collie we just lost. She was almost 13," Henning said. Their most recent dog died of old...
Back open, Spaghetti Warehouse addresses last week’s landlord lockout
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - After being locked out of their building for four days last week, the Spaghetti Warehouse restaurant is hoping to clear the air about the temporary closure. According to a press release from the company Thursday, the restaurant was able to re-open last Friday after being closed...
Kris Kringle Markt to celebrate holidays with a German twist in Tiffin
TIFFIN, Ohio — The city of Tiffin will be celebrating the holiday season this weekend with some German flair. Local business owners Kate Wertz and Donna Gross brainstormed an idea for a holiday celebration in Tiffin: the Kris Kringle Markt. The Markt is based on traditional German holiday celebrations...
