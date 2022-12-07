ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland, TX

Fox Sports 1510 KMND

See Beautiful Christmas Marriage Proposal At Starlight Village In Odessa!

It's Christmas time! A time to get in the car and head on over to see the Christmas Lights! And, if you are in Odessa, Texas then you hit up Starlight Village to check out the full display of Christmas Lights! Well, what if you and your man are checking out the lights and all of a sudden among all the exhibits, you see a special message to you? That's what happened recently at Starlight Village in Odessa. See Video Below!
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Saturday, 12/10/22

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Saturday, 12/10/22: Low clouds and fog look to hang around for the start of the weekend then a cold front will push through making for a nicer day in the afternoon. Sunday will be the best day of the weekend with a mix of clouds and sun and some nice temperatures.
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

Vehicle crashes into Odessa home

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessa Police are on the scene of a vehicle that crashed into a home early Friday morning. A CBS7 crew on the scene reports that there is significant damage to the house which is located on 42nd Street near Delwood Avenue. Police have one eastbound lane...
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Local bar and barbershop celebrates one year

A local bar and barbershop is celebrating one year in business. Ntoxifaded, located on 902 N County Road West in Odessa, provides not only a place to get your haircut, but also a cool place to hangout and grab a drink with friends. “We wanted to do something different,” says owner Pete Mcgarity. “Something innovative, […]
ODESSA, TX
NewsWest 9

Meet Wednesday, NewsWest 9's Pet of the Week

MIDLAND, Texas — Meet Wednesday, NewsWest 9's Pet of the Week courtesy of the Midland Humane Coalition. Wednesday is a two year old domestic shorthair cat, mostly white with black tabby accents. She was pulled from the Midland Animal Shelter as a pregnant stray and gave birth to three...
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

MPD investigating deadly crash

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department is investigating a deadly crash that left a portion of Highway 191 closed for several hours Thursday morning.  Around 6:30 a.m. on December 8, officers with MPD’s Traffic Division were called to a single vehicle rollover crash in the 5700 block of Highway 191. Investigators said the vehicle […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

MPD investigating stabbing death at Hometowne Studios

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department is investigating an early morning incident that left one person dead.  According to MPD, around 5:00 a.m. on December 8, officers responded to a stabbing at Hometowne Studios on S Midkiff Road. The name of the victim has not yet been released.  The homicide investigation is ongoing, and […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

No injuries reported in MISD bus crash

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- No injuries were reported in a Tuesday afternoon crash involving a Midland ISD bus crash, a district spokesperson said. The crash between a bus and a truck happened a little before 4:00 p.m. at the intersection of Bentwood Drive and Thomason Drive. Witnesses at the scene said a truck and bus collided […]
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

Permian freshman arrested for threatening another student

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Friday afternoon, ECISD police arrested a freshman at Permian High School for telling another student he would have his brother come and shoot him. The boy faces the Class A Misdemeanor Threat or Exhibition of a Firearm in a School or Bus.
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Street race ends in arrest

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An alleged road race ended in arrest for two Odessa men earlier this week. Dominic Saenz, 25, has been charged with Racing on a Highway and Endangering a Child. Marcos Serna, 25, has been charged with Racing on a Highway and Possession of a Controlled Substance.  According to an Odessa Police Department […]
ODESSA, TX

