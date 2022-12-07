Read full article on original website
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Saturday, 12/10/22
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Saturday, 12/10/22: Low clouds and fog look to hang around for the start of the weekend then a cold front will push through making for a nicer day in the afternoon. Sunday will be the best day of the weekend with a mix of clouds and sun and some nice temperatures.
Cotton Flat road construction making it harder for Midland residents to get around town
MIDLAND, Texas — Midland resident Ben Weihrich gets around town to run his errands in his wheelchair. "I live 3.2 miles from this intersection Midkiff and I-20. 45 mins to get in town and do my shopping and another 45 home," he said. However, now it's taking him even...
Life-size Coca-Cola snow globe coming to United Supermarkets in Midland and Odessa
ODESSA, Texas — Two United Supermarkets stores in the Midland-Odessa area will be hosting a free holiday photo experience on Saturday, courtesy of Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages. The events will feature a life-size snow globe and free samples of Coca-Cola products. The display will be set up at the store...
Vehicle crashes into Odessa home
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessa Police are on the scene of a vehicle that crashed into a home early Friday morning. A CBS7 crew on the scene reports that there is significant damage to the house which is located on 42nd Street near Delwood Avenue. Police have one eastbound lane...
Local bar and barbershop celebrates one year
A local bar and barbershop is celebrating one year in business. Ntoxifaded, located on 902 N County Road West in Odessa, provides not only a place to get your haircut, but also a cool place to hangout and grab a drink with friends. “We wanted to do something different,” says owner Pete Mcgarity. “Something innovative, […]
How The Grinch Stole Breakfast Event At Cinergy Odessa This Saturday Dec 10th!
We are cordially inviting you to join us for "How The Grinch Stole Breakfast," brought to you by All American Dodge Midland and Roberto's Backhoe. "How The Grinch Stole Breakfast" will be Saturday, December 10th, at Cinergy Cinemas in Odessa. This event will feature the Grinch, Santa Claus, breakfast, and photo opportunities.
Future Midland Mayor talks plans for 2023 and beyond
MIDLAND, Texas — Lori Blong will be the new Mayor of Midland come 2023 and she's ready to take the seat. "I'm very excited to get started with the council and to work back to a lot of communication within our council, that's a huge priority," said Mayor-elect Blong.
Meet Wednesday, NewsWest 9's Pet of the Week
MIDLAND, Texas — Meet Wednesday, NewsWest 9's Pet of the Week courtesy of the Midland Humane Coalition. Wednesday is a two year old domestic shorthair cat, mostly white with black tabby accents. She was pulled from the Midland Animal Shelter as a pregnant stray and gave birth to three...
MPD investigating deadly crash
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department is investigating a deadly crash that left a portion of Highway 191 closed for several hours Thursday morning. Around 6:30 a.m. on December 8, officers with MPD’s Traffic Division were called to a single vehicle rollover crash in the 5700 block of Highway 191. Investigators said the vehicle […]
47-Year-Old Rigoberto Eduardo Fernandez Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Midland County (Midland County, TX)
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Midland County on Tuesday. The crash happened at the intersection of FM 307 and SCR 1050 at around 8:38 a.m.
MPD investigating stabbing death at Hometowne Studios
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department is investigating an early morning incident that left one person dead. According to MPD, around 5:00 a.m. on December 8, officers responded to a stabbing at Hometowne Studios on S Midkiff Road. The name of the victim has not yet been released. The homicide investigation is ongoing, and […]
No injuries reported in MISD bus crash
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- No injuries were reported in a Tuesday afternoon crash involving a Midland ISD bus crash, a district spokesperson said. The crash between a bus and a truck happened a little before 4:00 p.m. at the intersection of Bentwood Drive and Thomason Drive. Witnesses at the scene said a truck and bus collided […]
At least 1 Person Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Midland County (Midland County, TX)
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Midland County on Tuesday. The crash happened near the intersection of FM 307 and SCR 1050 at around 9:10 a.m.
Permian freshman arrested for threatening another student
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Friday afternoon, ECISD police arrested a freshman at Permian High School for telling another student he would have his brother come and shoot him. The boy faces the Class A Misdemeanor Threat or Exhibition of a Firearm in a School or Bus.
Street race ends in arrest
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An alleged road race ended in arrest for two Odessa men earlier this week. Dominic Saenz, 25, has been charged with Racing on a Highway and Endangering a Child. Marcos Serna, 25, has been charged with Racing on a Highway and Possession of a Controlled Substance. According to an Odessa Police Department […]
Former Legacy student arrested after stealing car from school
MIDLAND, Texas — A former Legacy High School student is in jail after stealing multiple cars from people at the school. Anzell Coleman has been charged with two counts of unauthorized use a vehicle and one counts of theft greater than $30,000 and less than $150,000. According to documents...
DPS identifies driver killed in Midland County crash
MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas — DPS has confirmed it is investigating a deadly crash in Midland County between Greenwood and Stanton. The crash took place around 8:38 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of FM 307 and SCR 1050. DPS reports it involved two commercial trucks. According to the crash report,...
