Jen Jen Torrez
3d ago
Praying that after so many years that have passed on this cold case that someone will do the right thing and be the young lady's voice. No child deserves to be without their mother and let alone grow up having to be told his mother was murdered and the individual responsible till this day has never been caught.
2
Woman in Massachusetts accused of assaulting officers with a swarm of angry beesMuhammad Junaid MustafaLongmeadow, MA
3 Great Pizza Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
4 Great Burger Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
This Connecticut Christmas Market is a Must VisitTravel MavenNewington, CT
A funny story when woman finds Shrek's face in her curry ordered at a curry house in EnfieldMuhammad Junaid MustafaEnfield, CT
Luis Ramos, 49, identified as Holyoke man shot and killed Wednesday
The person shot to death Wednesday night in Holyoke has been identified as Luis Ramos, a resident of the city, authorities said. Ramos, 49, was pronounced dead at Baystate Medical Center in Springfield after police found him shot near the intersection of Pine and Sargeant streets around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Hampden County District Attorney’s office.
Cops Bust Accused Violent Rapist, Others During Springfield Apartment Raid: Police
A man wanted for several violent offenses, including aggravated rape with injury, armed burglary, and strangulation, was busted during a raid earlier this week, authorities said. Wayman Jenkins, 45, of Springfield, was one of four people arrested on Tuesday, Dec. 6, after police executed a search warrant at an apartment...
Greenfield Gardens suspect held without bail pending dangerousness hearing
The dangerousness hearing for the suspect in a shooting at the Greenfield Gardens apartment complex on July 25th was moved to December 16, according to the Northwestern District Attorney's Office.
wamc.org
New sketches released of suspect in unsolved 1990 Springfield homicide
Hoping to engage the public to help solve a 32-year-old homicide in Springfield, Massachusetts, the Hampden District Attorney has released a sketch of a suspect developed using DNA from the crime scene. The killer of Shana Price is a man with brown to light-brown complexion, hazel or brown eyes, black...
westernmassnews.com
SPD recovers loaded gun after responding to Carew Street shoplifting incident
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Springfield Police officers arrested three people and recovered a loaded gun after responding to a shoplifting in progress at the Cumberland Farms on Carew Street Tuesday morning. According to officials, responding officers found three people in a vehicle in the Cumberland Farms parking lot and conducted a...
Police arrest three women after disturbance at Mercy Medical Center
After witnessing a disturbance at the emergency room at Mercy Medical Center on Monday, Springfield Police Officers arrested three women.
Authorities ID Victim Of Early Morning Fatal Stabbing In Western Mass: Report
Authorities have identified the victim of an early morning stabbing in a Western Massachusetts city as Duane Miller, age 49, of Springfield, Western Mass News reports. Police responded to the stabbing in the 0-100 block of School Street in Springfield just after 5 a.m. on Monday, as …
Springfield Police End Months-Long Investigation With Cocaine, Gun Bust
Springfield police said they recovered more than 200 grams of crack, an illegal gun and ammo, and more than $6,000 in cash following an investigation that lasted months. Jerry Frank, 54, of Springfield, faces charges of firearm violation with three prior violent/drug offenses, convicted felon in possession of a firearm, trafficking cocaine, improper storage of a firearm, possession of ammo with an FID card, possession with intent to distribute a Class B drug, authorities said.
49-year-old man identified in Springfield deadly stabbing
A 49-year-old man from Springfield has been identified in a stabbing on School Street Monday.
hampdenda.com
Holyoke homicide victim identified
December 9, 2022 -Holyoke- On Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at approximately 8:20 p.m. members of the Holyoke Police Department responded to a reported shooting at the intersection of Pine and Sargeant Streets. When officers arrived they observed signs of firearm(s) having been discharged along road. Shortly thereafter a victim was...
Man dead in New Haven shooting
A man is dead and New Haven police are investigating the city’s latest homicide. It was around 2:00 p.m. today that officers were called to an area of Shepard street near the Hamden townline.
westernmassnews.com
Composite sketches released for suspect in 1990 unsolved murder
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A 32-year-old cold case has turned hot and the Hampden District Attorney’s Office is now calling on the public for help. It was December 26, 1990, around 7 a.m., when a Springfield Parks and Recreation Department foreman arrived for work at Blunt Park and found a woman’s body. That body was identified as 17-year-old Shana Price and it was determined that she was sexually assaulted, beaten, and strangled.
Guilty plea in South Windsor cop death
The Ellington driver who hit and killed an off-duty South Windsor police officer on his motorcycle in 2021 pleaded guilty Thursday to second-degree manslaughter with a motor vehicle. The driver, Spencer C. Kraus, 26, also pleaded guilty to second-degree assault with a motor vehicle, and evading responsibility. The charges stem...
New developments in Shana Price case
New developments today to an unresolved murder in Springfield that goes back almost 32 years.
Wanted felon runs from Springfield Police after crash
Springfield police are looking for a wanted felon out of New York who they say evaded police after a crash in Springfield.
NBC Connecticut
Pair of Handguns Found in East Granby Elementary Student's Belongings: Police
An East Granby man was charged after State Police say a local student was found with two handguns in their belongings Friday. Staff at the Carl Allgrove Elementary School made the discovery during the late morning hours when school was in session and immediately secured the two firearms. No one...
Worcester detectives seek potential witnesses in Highland Street killing
WORCESTER — Detectives are seeking the public's assistance in the investigation of the fatal shooting on Highland Street Wednesday morning. A man was gunned down in the area of Highland and Boynton streets, near Honey Farms. The shooting occurred about 8:20 a.m. ...
PD: Suspect allegedly stole power tools from Montgomery Highway Garage
The Russell-Montgomery Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect that stole several power tools from the Montgomery Highway garage in November.
Man Charged After Child Brings Guns To East Granby Elementary School, Police Say
A local man has been charged after a student was found with two handguns at a Connecticut elementary school. The incident happened in Hartford County at Carl Allgrove Elementary School in East Granby. Officers responded to the school at around 11:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 9 after school staffers had discovered...
WWLP 22News
One person dead in Holyoke shooting on Pine and Hampshire St.
HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Holyoke police are asking for the public’s help for information on a deadly shooting at the intersection of Pine and Hampshire Streets Wednesday night. Holyoke Police Captain Matthew Moriarty said officers were called to the intersection around 8:20 p.m. for a report of shots...
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
Comments / 2