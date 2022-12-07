SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A 32-year-old cold case has turned hot and the Hampden District Attorney’s Office is now calling on the public for help. It was December 26, 1990, around 7 a.m., when a Springfield Parks and Recreation Department foreman arrived for work at Blunt Park and found a woman’s body. That body was identified as 17-year-old Shana Price and it was determined that she was sexually assaulted, beaten, and strangled.

SPRINGFIELD, MA ・ 3 DAYS AGO