Springfield, MA

Jen Jen Torrez
3d ago

Praying that after so many years that have passed on this cold case that someone will do the right thing and be the young lady's voice. No child deserves to be without their mother and let alone grow up having to be told his mother was murdered and the individual responsible till this day has never been caught.

MassLive.com

Luis Ramos, 49, identified as Holyoke man shot and killed Wednesday

The person shot to death Wednesday night in Holyoke has been identified as Luis Ramos, a resident of the city, authorities said. Ramos, 49, was pronounced dead at Baystate Medical Center in Springfield after police found him shot near the intersection of Pine and Sargeant streets around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Hampden County District Attorney’s office.
HOLYOKE, MA
westernmassnews.com

SPD recovers loaded gun after responding to Carew Street shoplifting incident

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Springfield Police officers arrested three people and recovered a loaded gun after responding to a shoplifting in progress at the Cumberland Farms on Carew Street Tuesday morning. According to officials, responding officers found three people in a vehicle in the Cumberland Farms parking lot and conducted a...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Daily Voice

Springfield Police End Months-Long Investigation With Cocaine, Gun Bust

Springfield police said they recovered more than 200 grams of crack, an illegal gun and ammo, and more than $6,000 in cash following an investigation that lasted months. Jerry Frank, 54, of Springfield, faces charges of firearm violation with three prior violent/drug offenses, convicted felon in possession of a firearm, trafficking cocaine, improper storage of a firearm, possession of ammo with an FID card, possession with intent to distribute a Class B drug, authorities said.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
hampdenda.com

Holyoke homicide victim identified

December 9, 2022 -Holyoke- On Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at approximately 8:20 p.m. members of the Holyoke Police Department responded to a reported shooting at the intersection of Pine and Sargeant Streets. When officers arrived they observed signs of firearm(s) having been discharged along road. Shortly thereafter a victim was...
HOLYOKE, MA
westernmassnews.com

Composite sketches released for suspect in 1990 unsolved murder

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A 32-year-old cold case has turned hot and the Hampden District Attorney’s Office is now calling on the public for help. It was December 26, 1990, around 7 a.m., when a Springfield Parks and Recreation Department foreman arrived for work at Blunt Park and found a woman’s body. That body was identified as 17-year-old Shana Price and it was determined that she was sexually assaulted, beaten, and strangled.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Journal Inquirer

Guilty plea in South Windsor cop death

The Ellington driver who hit and killed an off-duty South Windsor police officer on his motorcycle in 2021 pleaded guilty Thursday to second-degree manslaughter with a motor vehicle. The driver, Spencer C. Kraus, 26, also pleaded guilty to second-degree assault with a motor vehicle, and evading responsibility. The charges stem...
SOUTH WINDSOR, CT
WWLP 22News

One person dead in Holyoke shooting on Pine and Hampshire St.

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Holyoke police are asking for the public’s help for information on a deadly shooting at the intersection of Pine and Hampshire Streets Wednesday night. Holyoke Police Captain Matthew Moriarty said officers were called to the intersection around 8:20 p.m. for a report of shots...
HOLYOKE, MA
