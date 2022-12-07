ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Red Sox Fans Can’t Believe What Chaim Bloom Has Done

Despite a successful day for the Boston Red Sox in which they signed veteran closer Kenley Jansen to a two-year, $32 million contract and Japanese outfielder Masataka Yoshida to a five-year, $90 million deal, fans ended the day with a sour taste in their mouths. After the Red Sox checked...
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Red Sox ripped by rivals over Masataka Yoshida deal: ‘Overpay... I have no words’ (report)

The Red Sox made a surprising investment earlier this week when they agreed to a five-year, $90 million deal with Japanese outfielder Masataka Yoshida. Yoshida, who had just been posted by his team, the Orix Buffaloes, one day earlier, was oen of the best hitters in Nippon Professional Baseball over the last few years but a bit of an unknown player to MLB fans and reporters.
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Four takeaways as Celtics lose to Warriors 123-107 in NBA Finals rematch as old demons resurface

The Celtics had revenge on their mind on Saturday night but they ran into familiar problems against the Golden State Warriors in a 123-107 loss at the Chase Center. Jaylen Brown led the way for the Celtics with a team-high 31 points and nine rebounds but he got limited help from his co-star in Jayson Tatum who went just 6-of-20 from the field to finish with 18 points.
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

JJ Redick talked with Celtics’ Joe Mazzulla about joining staff, but turned it down

Just a few days after the Ime Udoka suspension dropped and Joe Mazzulla was named Celtics’ interim coach, Mazzulla was apparently already out doing some recruiting. Longtime NBA veteran JJ Redick just happened to be in Boston after the news dropped, so the two met up. Redick said he talked with Mazzulla about potentially joining the Celtics staff, though it didn’t end up happening. Redick recently disclosed that information on his podcast, “The Old Man and The Three,” where he had the Celtics’ Derrick White on as a guest.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Red Sox prospect Brainer Bonaci walked as many times as he struck out (89) in 2022

The Red Sox did not lose infield prospect Brainer Bonaci in the major-league phase of Wednesday’s Rule 5 Draft. Bonaci, 20, ended the season ranked by Baseball America as the No. 20 prospect in Boston’s farm system. The switch-hitter spent the entirety of the 2022 campaign with Low-A Salem and batted .262/.397/.385 (125 wRC+) with 19 doubles, six triples, six home runs, 50 RBIs, 86 runs scored, 28 stolen bases, 89 walks, and 89 strikeouts over 108 games spanning 494 trips to the plate.
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Boston Red Sox make Chris Martin signing official

Chris Martin is officially a member of the Red Sox. Martin and the team agreed to terms on a two-year $17.5 million contract last week, but the Red Sox made the transaction official on Thursday. Martin, 36, split 2022 between the Chicago Cubs and the Los Angeles Dodgers. He was...
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Celtics’ Grant Williams ejected against Warriors after hitting ball into stands

SAN FRANCISCO — Grant Williams was ejected for the second time this season in the closing moments of the Celtics’ loss against the Golden State Warriors on Saturday night. The ejection occurred with 1:52 remaining in the fourth quarter as the Warriors were putting the finishing touches on an impressive win over Boston. Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla called timeout to pull his starters out of the game and Williams punched a loose ball after the timeout was called. The loose ball proceeded to fly into the stands, resulting in a technical foul and an automatic ejection according to the officials.
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
89K+
Followers
71K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy