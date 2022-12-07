Read full article on original website
Get $400 From Massachusetts. How Can You Collect The Payment?C. HeslopMassachusetts State
Somerville named a leading global city for climate actionThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Massachusetts witness describes disc-shaped object with blue light moving overheadRoger MarshLawrence, MA
Tufts and local community members react to impending Davis Square renovation projectThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in MassachusettsTravel MavenWestford, MA
Yardbarker
Red Sox Fans Can’t Believe What Chaim Bloom Has Done
Despite a successful day for the Boston Red Sox in which they signed veteran closer Kenley Jansen to a two-year, $32 million contract and Japanese outfielder Masataka Yoshida to a five-year, $90 million deal, fans ended the day with a sour taste in their mouths. After the Red Sox checked...
Rafael Devers reacts to Xander Bogaerts leaving for Padres, thanks Red Sox mentor
On Thursday, Rafael Devers became the first Boston Red Sox player to publicly weigh in on Xander Bogaerts leaving for the San Diego Padres in free agency. The third baseman took to social media to publicly thank Bogaerts for his contributions to the team, and for being a mentor. Devers...
Xander Bogaerts press conference: How to watch former Red Sox star’s introduction to Padres
The Padres will introduce former Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts as the newest member of their team Friday afternoon at Petco Park. San Diego officially announced its 11-year, $280 million contract with Bogaerts on Friday. They will give him his new hat and jersey at 5 p.m. ET. You can...
Kodai Senga signs with Mets, Red Sox had interest in free agent righty (report)
Kodai Senga, the free agent Japanese righthander who the Red Sox had been interested in, is signing with the New York Mets. Andy Martino of the SNY first reported the deal. Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported the terms and tweeted:. “Source confirms: Japanese free-agent right-hander Kodai Senga in agreement...
Xander Bogaerts told Red Sox fan at Celtics game he was leaving before news broke
Hours before the world found out that Xander Bogaerts was leaving the Red Sox to sign with the Padres, Bogaerts broke the news to one Red Sox fan who happened to be in the right time at the right place. Bogaerts, who is training in Arizona this winter, attended the...
Red Sox ripped by rivals over Masataka Yoshida deal: ‘Overpay... I have no words’ (report)
The Red Sox made a surprising investment earlier this week when they agreed to a five-year, $90 million deal with Japanese outfielder Masataka Yoshida. Yoshida, who had just been posted by his team, the Orix Buffaloes, one day earlier, was oen of the best hitters in Nippon Professional Baseball over the last few years but a bit of an unknown player to MLB fans and reporters.
Red Sox free agent rumors: Boston looking at Japanese P Shintaro Fujinami (report)
The Red Sox, who signed one Japanese free agent already this offseason, might be in the market for a second. According to MLB Trade Rumors, the Red Sox are among the teams looking into Shintaro Fujinami, a 28-year-old, 6-foot-6 righthander who the Hanshin Tigers posted on Dec. 1. The Arizona...
Four takeaways as Celtics lose to Warriors 123-107 in NBA Finals rematch as old demons resurface
The Celtics had revenge on their mind on Saturday night but they ran into familiar problems against the Golden State Warriors in a 123-107 loss at the Chase Center. Jaylen Brown led the way for the Celtics with a team-high 31 points and nine rebounds but he got limited help from his co-star in Jayson Tatum who went just 6-of-20 from the field to finish with 18 points.
JJ Redick talked with Celtics’ Joe Mazzulla about joining staff, but turned it down
Just a few days after the Ime Udoka suspension dropped and Joe Mazzulla was named Celtics’ interim coach, Mazzulla was apparently already out doing some recruiting. Longtime NBA veteran JJ Redick just happened to be in Boston after the news dropped, so the two met up. Redick said he talked with Mazzulla about potentially joining the Celtics staff, though it didn’t end up happening. Redick recently disclosed that information on his podcast, “The Old Man and The Three,” where he had the Celtics’ Derrick White on as a guest.
Red Sox’s Chaim Bloom addresses how Xander Bogaerts’ departure impacts Rafael Devers
After trading Mookie Betts in 2020 and losing Xander Bogaerts in free agency earlier this week, the Red Sox seem intent on not letting history repeat itself a third time. In that vein, questions about Rafael Devers’ future loom large as the Red Sox try to navigate their post-Bogaerts reality.
Keith Law: Red Sox added ‘an extra outfielder’ with $90 million signing of Masataka Yoshida
Hours before seeing star free agent shortstop Xander Bogaerts leave for the San Diego Padres, the Red Sox reportedly signed Japanese outfielder Masataka Yoshida to a five-year, $90 million contract. Yoshida , 29, was the top position player free agent from Japan this winter and should immediately become a starter...
Red Sox prospect Brainer Bonaci walked as many times as he struck out (89) in 2022
The Red Sox did not lose infield prospect Brainer Bonaci in the major-league phase of Wednesday’s Rule 5 Draft. Bonaci, 20, ended the season ranked by Baseball America as the No. 20 prospect in Boston’s farm system. The switch-hitter spent the entirety of the 2022 campaign with Low-A Salem and batted .262/.397/.385 (125 wRC+) with 19 doubles, six triples, six home runs, 50 RBIs, 86 runs scored, 28 stolen bases, 89 walks, and 89 strikeouts over 108 games spanning 494 trips to the plate.
After Xander Bogaerts signed with the Padres, who will be the Red Sox shortstop in 2023?
When the Red Sox signed Trevor Story to play second base last year, the dots were easy to connect. If they didn’t re-sign Xander Bogaerts after the 2022 season, Story could move to shortstop until super prospect Marcelo Mayer was ready. Bogaerts signed with the Padres on Wednesday, potentially...
Red Sox rumors: Boston interested in Dansby Swanson to replace Xander Bogaerts (report)
Would the Red Sox invest big dollars in a shortstop after losing out on Xander Bogaerts?. According to Mark Bowman, MLB.com’s Atlanta Braves beat writer, Boston is one of the teams showing interest in Dansby Swanson, one of the two remaining unsigned star-caliber shortstops along with Carlos Correa. “The...
Boston Red Sox make Chris Martin signing official
Chris Martin is officially a member of the Red Sox. Martin and the team agreed to terms on a two-year $17.5 million contract last week, but the Red Sox made the transaction official on Thursday. Martin, 36, split 2022 between the Chicago Cubs and the Los Angeles Dodgers. He was...
Celtics’ Grant Williams ejected against Warriors after hitting ball into stands
SAN FRANCISCO — Grant Williams was ejected for the second time this season in the closing moments of the Celtics’ loss against the Golden State Warriors on Saturday night. The ejection occurred with 1:52 remaining in the fourth quarter as the Warriors were putting the finishing touches on an impressive win over Boston. Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla called timeout to pull his starters out of the game and Williams punched a loose ball after the timeout was called. The loose ball proceeded to fly into the stands, resulting in a technical foul and an automatic ejection according to the officials.
Bill Belichick rooting for Holy Cross football as Patriots prepare for Cardinals
While Bill Belichick is focused on the Patriots’ Monday night game at Arizona against the Cardinals, the New England coach was a man of many rooting interests Friday heading into this weekend. A proud Croatian-American, Belichick was happy to see Croatia upset Brazil in the World Cup on Friday....
